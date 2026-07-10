EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Colombian Lawyer and Finance Professional in Digital Asset Compliance

A Compliance Platform Tied to National Priorities

The legal team developed a strategy around federal priorities already shaping the digital asset industry. The case cited initiatives related to the responsible development of digital assets, along with federal efforts to strengthen oversight and prevent illicit finance in the sector. The petition also pointed to national recognition of financial technology, including digital assets, as a critical and emerging area tied to U.S. competitiveness.

The endeavor centered on digital assets, crypto-based assets such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins that individuals abroad hold and later convert into local currency. The client’s proposed U.S. platform was built to centralize the transaction information behind those conversions and improve reporting to financial authorities, supported by a clear, phased plan. The first phase focuses on building the legal and corporate structure and developing the platform. The next tests it with early partners before expanding into full operation, growth, and additional licensing. Each phase centered on one goal: centralizing transaction information and strengthening safeguards against money laundering.

That structure mattered because a national interest waiver turns on a specific endeavor, not a general field. “Digital asset compliance” as a broad concept is hard for USCIS to evaluate and reads as speculative. By defining the endeavor concretely, showing feasibility, and tying each phase to priorities the government had already identified, the plan gave USCIS a credible, executable path rather than an abstract idea.

Three recommendation letters and one letter of interest reinforced both the client’s background and the credibility of that plan. The recommendation letters came from the legal coordinator for the Colombian branch of a major international infrastructure and engineering group, a finance and international relations professional, and a professor of law. They pointed to his academic excellence, leadership, and professional discipline, including multiple academic excellence awards, a leadership award, and a nomination for outstanding international student, and described his role developing compliant digital asset operations across multiple countries and his work advising on a major infrastructure-related liquidation. A separate letter of interest from the chief executive of an established company operating across the Americas signaled concrete demand for the platform.

Together, these letters showed the endeavor was not abstract: it grew from a real record of legal, financial, and operational work in a complex, highly regulated sector, connected to specific federal priorities and a concrete plan for execution.