EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Colombian Lawyer and Finance Professional in Digital Asset Compliance

Attorney and finance professional
Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a lawyer and finance professional from Colombia who works in digital asset compliance. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW I-140 petition in 6 days through Premium Processing, without a Request for Evidence (RFE). After completing the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process in just over 6 months, the client is now a permanent resident of the United States.
Digital assets are a growing part of the U.S. economy, and federal agencies have made transparency and anti-money laundering compliance a top priority in this space. The client’s work fit that priority directly: a centralized U.S. platform designed to organize digital asset transaction information and improve reporting to financial authorities.
A Career Bridging Law, Finance, and Digital Asset Compliance
Our client brings ten years of progressive professional experience in the field of finance. He holds a professional degree in law, a master’s degree in law focused on international taxation, a master’s degree in management, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
As a financial advisor, legal and financial consultant, and entrepreneur in the digital asset sector, the client took on work that grew more complex with each role. He played a pivotal role in helping build a digital asset market in his home country that had not existed before. That work included developing a framework for compliant, bankable operations across multiple countries. His legal background proved instrumental in ensuring the framework met local regulations in each country of operation.
That combination of legal training and hands-on market building is what shaped his proposed endeavor: a U.S.-based platform for digital asset compliance.
From Multidisciplinary Background to Unified Case
The main challenge was translating a career that spanned law, finance, and digital assets into one clear, unified story tied to U.S. national interests. The petition needed to demonstrate how these different disciplines worked together, not separately, to support the client’s proposed endeavor.
A Compliance Platform Tied to National Priorities
The legal team developed a strategy around federal priorities already shaping the digital asset industry. The case cited initiatives related to the responsible development of digital assets, along with federal efforts to strengthen oversight and prevent illicit finance in the sector. The petition also pointed to national recognition of financial technology, including digital assets, as a critical and emerging area tied to U.S. competitiveness.
The endeavor centered on digital assets, crypto-based assets such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins that individuals abroad hold and later convert into local currency. The client’s proposed U.S. platform was built to centralize the transaction information behind those conversions and improve reporting to financial authorities, supported by a clear, phased plan. The first phase focuses on building the legal and corporate structure and developing the platform. The next tests it with early partners before expanding into full operation, growth, and additional licensing. Each phase centered on one goal: centralizing transaction information and strengthening safeguards against money laundering.
That structure mattered because a national interest waiver turns on a specific endeavor, not a general field. “Digital asset compliance” as a broad concept is hard for USCIS to evaluate and reads as speculative. By defining the endeavor concretely, showing feasibility, and tying each phase to priorities the government had already identified, the plan gave USCIS a credible, executable path rather than an abstract idea.
Three recommendation letters and one letter of interest reinforced both the client’s background and the credibility of that plan. The recommendation letters came from the legal coordinator for the Colombian branch of a major international infrastructure and engineering group, a finance and international relations professional, and a professor of law. They pointed to his academic excellence, leadership, and professional discipline, including multiple academic excellence awards, a leadership award, and a nomination for outstanding international student, and described his role developing compliant digital asset operations across multiple countries and his work advising on a major infrastructure-related liquidation. A separate letter of interest from the chief executive of an established company operating across the Americas signaled concrete demand for the platform.
Together, these letters showed the endeavor was not abstract: it grew from a real record of legal, financial, and operational work in a complex, highly regulated sector, connected to specific federal priorities and a concrete plan for execution.
EB-2 NIW Green Card Approved Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition in 6 days through Premium Processing, without an RFE, after the petition showed the national importance of the client’s work in strengthening transparency and compliance in the digital asset industry. After completing the Adjustment of Status process, the client received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States. As a permanent resident, he can now move forward with building his platform and advancing his work in digital asset compliance.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Colombia
|Professional Field
|Law and Finance (Digital Asset Compliance)
|Education
|Professional degree in law; Master’s in law (international taxation); Master’s in management; Bachelor’s in business administration
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Premium Processing
|Yes, I-140 approved in 6 days and Adjustment of Status Approved in 6 months.
|AOS Attorney
|Michelle Villagran
|Final Outcome
|Green card approved (lawful permanent residency granted)
|Date of Approval
|May 29, 2026