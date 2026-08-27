EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for a Civil Engineer specializing in Operational Excellence from Chile

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a civil engineer from Chile whose work focuses on improving productivity for U.S. small businesses and nonprofits. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE), and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received his green card and became a U.S. permanent resident.

Small businesses employ about 46% of the U.S. private-sector workforce, according to the Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy, yet many run on outdated systems and workarounds that cost time and money. Sharper processes lower costs, ease the load on employees, and improve service to customers and communities. In this case, our client applies Operational Excellence and process improvement to this work, in a sector central to U.S. economic strength.

Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar led the EB-2 NIW petition, connecting his specialized experience in Operational Excellence to national priorities in small-business productivity and workforce development. After USCIS approved the petition, Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through the AOS process.