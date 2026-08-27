EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for a Civil Engineer specializing in Operational Excellence from Chile

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a civil engineer from Chile whose work focuses on improving productivity for U.S. small businesses and nonprofits. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE), and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received his green card and became a U.S. permanent resident.
Small businesses employ about 46% of the U.S. private-sector workforce, according to the Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy, yet many run on outdated systems and workarounds that cost time and money. Sharper processes lower costs, ease the load on employees, and improve service to customers and communities. In this case, our client applies Operational Excellence and process improvement to this work, in a sector central to U.S. economic strength.
Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar led the EB-2 NIW petition, connecting his specialized experience in Operational Excellence to national priorities in small-business productivity and workforce development. After USCIS approved the petition, Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through the AOS process.
The client holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in engineering science, both in STEM fields. His published work on risk management in construction shows a longstanding interest and commitment in how projects are planned, measured, and controlled.
That engineering mindset grew into a specialty in Operational Excellence. Our client worked as a consultant, project engineer, and continuous improvement manager. In those roles, he diagnosed operational problems, put Lean methods into practice, and built performance systems that helped organizations run better.
In the United States, he will help small businesses and nonprofits standardize their systems, cut costs, and build the internal skills to keep improving. His method uses structured tools like root cause analysis and process mapping to pinpoint what slows an organization down, and he trains teams to sustain those improvements on their own.
Connecting an Engineering Background to a Broader Plan
The main challenge was making one clear path from the client’s engineering education to his career in Operational Excellence and, finally, to his plan for the United States. His work spans many industries, so the petition needed to show how it all fits together for a non-specialist reader.
As Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar explained: “We needed to make the path from his education to his professional experience to the proposed endeavor extremely clear, so there was no confusion at USCIS about how it all fit together.”
Building a Coherent Case from Credentials to Concrete Plan
The petition centered on the client’s specialty: Operational Excellence, a disciplined approach to improving how an organization works. Rather than fixing problems one at a time, it uses proven frameworks like Lean and continuous improvement to find the root causes of inefficiency, streamline processes, and build systems that help teams keep getting better on their own, resulting in less wasted time and money, lower costs, and better service for customers and communities. What set the client apart was his ability to apply one process-improvement framework across very different organizations. As Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar explained: “The key was connecting his framework to real problems that small businesses and nonprofits face here [in the U.S.] and then showing exactly how he would solve them. His plan didn’t just describe Operational Excellence in the abstract. It laid out the actual services and methods he would use.”
To show national importance, the petition demonstrated how gains inside one organization reach further: more jobs, stronger competition, and better services for the communities these organizations serve. The record connected his work to government priorities, such as Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
Recommendation letters from colleagues described how he streamlined a large operation and cut delays by 30%, built a budgeting system that gave a company clear cost visibility for the first time, and helped a nonprofit match its strategy to the community it served. Letters of interest from construction, education, and automotive firms showed that there is a real demand for his work, strengthening the petition’s arguments.
From EB-2 NIW Approval to Permanent Residency
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition, recognizing the national importance of the client’s work in helping U.S. small businesses and nonprofits operate more efficiently. After the petition was approved, Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through the AOS process. He received his green card along with his family and is now a permanent resident of the United States.
As a lawful permanent resident, the client can now advance his work in the United States, helping small businesses and nonprofits standardize their systems, lower costs, and build the skills to keep improving on their own.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW
|Nationality
|Chile
|Professional Field
|Civil Engineering / Operational Excellence
|Education
|Bachelor’s in civil engineering; Master’s in engineering science
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Attorneys
|Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar (I-140) and Attorney Michelle Villagran (AOS)
|Final Outcome
|Green card approved (lawful permanent residency granted through AOS)
|Green Card Approval Date
|July 17, 2026