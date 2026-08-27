EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for a Civil Engineer specializing in Operational Excellence from Chile
Thursday, August 27, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a civil engineer from Chile whose work focuses on improving productivity for U.S. small businesses and nonprofits. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE), and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received his green card and became a U.S. permanent resident. 

Small businesses employ about 46% of the U.S. private-sector workforce, according to the Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy, yet many run on outdated systems and workarounds that cost time and money. Sharper processes lower costs, ease the load on employees, and improve service to customers and communities. In this case, our client applies Operational Excellence and process improvement to this work, in a sector central to U.S. economic strength. 

Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar led the EB-2 NIW petition, connecting his specialized experience in Operational Excellence to national priorities in small-business productivity and workforce development. After USCIS approved the petition, Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through the AOS process. 

The client holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in engineering science, both in STEM fields. His published work on risk management in construction shows a longstanding interest and commitment in how projects are planned, measured, and controlled.

That engineering mindset grew into a specialty in Operational Excellence. Our client worked as a consultant, project engineer, and continuous improvement manager. In those roles, he diagnosed operational problems, put Lean methods into practice, and built performance systems that helped organizations run better.

In the United States, he will help small businesses and nonprofits standardize their systems, cut costs, and build the internal skills to keep improving. His method uses structured tools like root cause analysis and process mapping to pinpoint what slows an organization down, and he trains teams to sustain those improvements on their own.

The Challenge

Connecting an Engineering Background to a Broader Plan

The main challenge was making one clear path from the client’s engineering education to his career in Operational Excellence and, finally, to his plan for the United States. His work spans many industries, so the petition needed to show how it all fits together for a non-specialist reader.

As Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar explained: “We needed to make the path from his education to his professional experience to the proposed endeavor extremely clear, so there was no confusion at USCIS about how it all fit together.”

Strategic Approach

Building a Coherent Case from Credentials to Concrete Plan

The petition centered on the client’s specialty: Operational Excellence, a disciplined approach to improving how an organization works. Rather than fixing problems one at a time, it uses proven frameworks like Lean and continuous improvement to find the root causes of inefficiency, streamline processes, and build systems that help teams keep getting better on their own, resulting in less wasted time and money, lower costs, and better service for customers and communities. What set the client apart was his ability to apply one process-improvement framework across very different organizations. As Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar explained: “The key was connecting his framework to real problems that small businesses and nonprofits face here [in the U.S.] and then showing exactly how he would solve them. His plan didn’t just describe Operational Excellence in the abstract. It laid out the actual services and methods he would use.” 

To show national importance, the petition demonstrated how gains inside one organization reach further: more jobs, stronger competition, and better services for the communities these organizations serve. The record connected his work to government priorities, such as Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act

Recommendation letters from colleagues described how he streamlined a large operation and cut delays by 30%, built a budgeting system that gave a company clear cost visibility for the first time, and helped a nonprofit match its strategy to the community it served. Letters of interest from construction, education, and automotive firms showed that there is a real demand for his work, strengthening the petition’s arguments. 

From EB-2 NIW Approval to Permanent Residency

USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition, recognizing the national importance of the client’s work in helping U.S. small businesses and nonprofits operate more efficiently. After the petition was approved, Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through the AOS process. He received his green card along with his family and is now a permanent resident of the United States.

As a lawful permanent resident, the client can now advance his work in the United States, helping small businesses and nonprofits standardize their systems, lower costs, and build the skills to keep improving on their own.

Case Overview
Category  Details 
Visa Classification  EB-2 NIW 
Nationality  Chile 
Professional Field  Civil Engineering / Operational Excellence 
Education  Bachelor’s in civil engineering; Master’s in engineering science 
Request for Evidence (RFE)  No 
Attorneys  Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar (I-140) and Attorney Michelle Villagran (AOS) 
Final Outcome  Green card approved (lawful permanent residency granted through AOS) 
Green Card Approval Date  July 17, 2026 
© Copyright 2026 Colombo & Hurd

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Xevant Holdco, LLC
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare data analytics & integration business
Published: 17 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: 4344 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove, Illinois
Published: 10 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: KP Engineering Liquidation Trust
Published: 31 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: PIC Estate, LLC
Published: 27 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Rice Memorial High School
Published: 15 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Colombo & Hurd

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 