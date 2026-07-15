EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study- Approval for Civil Engineer from Honduras

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a civil engineer from Honduras who leads a solar energy company in the United States. USCIS approved the petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and the client is now a permanent resident after completing the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process.

Demand for solar power keeps growing across the United States. Homeowners want lower energy bills, and federal initiatives prioritize energy produced at home. Meeting that demand depends on professionals who understand both the technical and business sides of solar installation.

The client owns and operates a growing solar energy company in the United States, installing panels for homeowners and businesses, creating jobs, and helping lower their energy costs. Senior Attorney Nicolas Vargas led the EB-2 NIW petition, and Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through the AOS process to his green card.

The client holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in business administration. Over a 20-year career, he has worked in engineering, construction, project management, and solar energy. His engineering background prepared him to design and deliver renewable energy projects, while his business training prepared him to scale a company and serve customers across markets.

His early career focused on design work and labor performance studies. From there, he moved into supervising project execution and managing construction budgets. Later, he managed large infrastructure projects, including telecommunication towers and cellular network expansions across urban and rural areas. Across these projects, our client was responsible for managing resources, safety, budgets, and schedules.

Before filing his petition, the client had already built and was running his solar panel installation company in the United States. The business generated revenue and created local jobs. That established track record gave the petition concrete support because the business had already generated revenue, jobs, and customer activity.

Connecting a Construction and Business Background to a National Solar Priority The case had to demonstrate that our client’s impact reached beyond his own customer base. The case needed to explain how his growing solar company related to the country’s broader need for more domestic energy production and lower energy costs. The case also had to show that his plan was practical and well supported. Here, the client’s existing U.S. business gave the petition an added strength. It showed that his plan was already producing results through revenue, local jobs, and interest from the solar industry.