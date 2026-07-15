EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study- Approval for Civil Engineer from Honduras

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a civil engineer from Honduras who leads a solar energy company in the United States. USCIS approved the petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and the client is now a permanent resident after completing the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process.
Demand for solar power keeps growing across the United States. Homeowners want lower energy bills, and federal initiatives prioritize energy produced at home. Meeting that demand depends on professionals who understand both the technical and business sides of solar installation.
The client owns and operates a growing solar energy company in the United States, installing panels for homeowners and businesses, creating jobs, and helping lower their energy costs. Senior Attorney Nicolas Vargas led the EB-2 NIW petition, and Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through the AOS process to his green card.
The client holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in business administration. Over a 20-year career, he has worked in engineering, construction, project management, and solar energy. His engineering background prepared him to design and deliver renewable energy projects, while his business training prepared him to scale a company and serve customers across markets.
His early career focused on design work and labor performance studies. From there, he moved into supervising project execution and managing construction budgets. Later, he managed large infrastructure projects, including telecommunication towers and cellular network expansions across urban and rural areas. Across these projects, our client was responsible for managing resources, safety, budgets, and schedules.
Before filing his petition, the client had already built and was running his solar panel installation company in the United States. The business generated revenue and created local jobs. That established track record gave the petition concrete support because the business had already generated revenue, jobs, and customer activity.
Connecting a Construction and Business Background to a National Solar Priority
The case had to demonstrate that our client’s impact reached beyond his own customer base. The case needed to explain how his growing solar company related to the country’s broader need for more domestic energy production and lower energy costs.
The case also had to show that his plan was practical and well supported. Here, the client’s existing U.S. business gave the petition an added strength. It showed that his plan was already producing results through revenue, local jobs, and interest from the solar industry.
Building a Case Around National Energy Priorities and a Proven Business Plan
The petition connected the client’s solar business to national goals around energy production and affordability. The legal team used renewable energy investment trends to explain the broader context for his work. They also pointed to the country’s ongoing need to produce more energy domestically. Referencing these initiatives helped show how the client’s work aligned with established national priorities.
The strength of his proposed plan mattered just as much as national relevance. His company was working toward a leading North American solar certification, a mark of commitment to top-tier installation and safety standards. He had built partnerships with equipment suppliers to secure a reliable supply chain and ongoing staff training. Also, he had started collaborating with financial institutions, so customers could finance their solar systems through the savings on their energy bills. Together, these details showed a business with real operations, industry relationships, and a practical growth plan.
A letter of interest added further weight to the case. This letter came from the chief executive officer of a national leader in the commercial and residential solar energy industry, who expressed interest in collaborating with the client and drawing on his project management experience. As Attorney Vargas put it: “He already had an established business here, so this wasn’t just an idea on paper. He was already doing the work, and that gave him a lot of credibility."
EB-2 NIW Green Card Approved Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition in just over eight months, without issuing a Request for Evidence. Attorney Michelle Villagran then guided the client through the adjustment of status process. He and his family received their green card and became lawful permanent residents.
Now that he holds permanent residency, the client can grow his solar panel installation company and pursue the certification his business is working toward. He can also keep creating jobs and helping customers lower their energy costs.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW (National Interest Waiver)
|Nationality
|Honduras
|Professional Field
|Civil Engineering and Solar Energy
|Education
|Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering; Master’s degree in Business Administration
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Processing Time (I-140)
|Approximately 8 months
|Attorneys
|Senior Attorney Nicolas Vargas and Attorney Michelle Villagran
|Final Outcome
|Green card approved (lawful permanent residency granted)
|Green Card Approval Date
|June 12, 2026