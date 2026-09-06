EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Business and Wellness Professional from Venezuela

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a business and wellness professional from Venezuela focused on mental wellness education, early awareness, and prevention. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence, and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received her green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.

Roughly 46 million American adults experience mental illness, yet only 41 percent receive help. Closing the distance between need and care has become a national health priority, and prevention has moved to the center of that effort. The client’s endeavor is to help people recognize signs of stress and declining well-being, understand their own wellness, and access practical resources that can support healthier daily habits.

She focuses on preventing anxiety, insomnia, and chronic stress by bringing accessible wellness methods to underserved communities. Partner Salvatore “Sal” Picataggio, led the EB-2 NIW petition, and Immigration Attorney Kristal Sanchez led the AOS process that completed her path to permanent residency.

Client Profile