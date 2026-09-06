EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Business and Wellness Professional from Venezuela
Saturday, September 19, 2026

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Business Executive and Wellness Professional

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a business and wellness professional from Venezuela focused on mental wellness education, early awareness, and prevention. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence, and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received her green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.

Roughly 46 million American adults experience mental illness, yet only 41 percent receive help. Closing the distance between need and care has become a national health priority, and prevention has moved to the center of that effort. The client’s endeavor is to help people recognize signs of stress and declining well-being, understand their own wellness, and access practical resources that can support healthier daily habits.

She focuses on preventing anxiety, insomnia, and chronic stress by bringing accessible wellness methods to underserved communities. Partner Salvatore “Sal” Picataggio, led the EB-2 NIW petition, and Immigration Attorney Kristal Sanchez led the AOS process that completed her path to permanent residency.

Client Profile

A Career Bridging Corporate Leadership and Mental Wellness

Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has built a career that includes finance, private banking, sales, and executive leadership. Over more than three decades, her work has moved through commercial management, trading, and senior marketing and sales roles.

Alongside her business career, the client pursued formal training in wellness and coaching. Her certifications include wellness coaching, neuro-energy coaching, positive psychology, and professional communication. She has also authored a book on financial well-being and contributed to a published work on coaching, combining her business insight with a growing focus on personal health and resilience.

Her proposed endeavor brings these two threads together. In the United States, her approach includes educational campaigns that help people recognize early warning signs, a self-assessment tool that lets individuals gauge their physical, emotional, and mental well-being, and accessible, non-invasive methods people can use in daily life.

The Challenge

Building the Case Around the Client’s Own Record

Cases can change while they are being prepared. In this case, some of the outside support the client expected to rely on changed before filing, and certain supporting documentation was no longer available.

What she proposed to do did not change. The legal team adapted the case to reflect the circumstances as they stood at the time of filing and relied more heavily on the experience, training, and accomplishments she had already established.

As Attorney Picataggio explained: “Sometimes things change while a case is being prepared, and some of those changes are outside the client’s control. Our job is to look at what she had already done and show, with the evidence in front of us, that this is someone who will benefit the United States.”

That meant placing greater emphasis on decades of professional experience, measurable results in business leadership, formal wellness training, published work, and the programs and tools she had developed for her U.S. endeavor.

Strategic Approach

Connecting Decades of Leadership to a Wellness-Focused Endeavor

Decades of executive leadership taught her how to reach people, hold their attention, and earn their trust. Those same skills make wellness education work outside a clinical setting. The legal team worked with her to document how her experience developing strategies, communicating with broad audiences, and building relationships could support the wellness initiatives she planned to pursue in the United States.

The petition also documented how her prevention-focused work fit within broader U.S. efforts to improve access to mental health resources. Prevention, education, and access sit at the center of national efforts to address the mental health crisis, reduce suicide, and expand care in underserved communities. The record connected her work to concrete initiatives. These include federal investment in the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline, funding for the behavioral health workforce, and support for services in schools and communities.

Independent professionals who reviewed her background helped connect the different parts of her career, from business leadership to wellness-focused work. Their letters provided outside validation of her experience, documented measurable results she had achieved, including producing a 27 percent increase in sales and a 15 percent improvement in sustained cash flow, and supported the relevance of her background to the work she planned to pursue in the United States. Organizations in the field also expressed interest in collaborating with her.

As Attorney Salvatore Picataggio explained: “When someone comes to us with decades of work behind them, our job is to look at all of it and find what supports the plan they want to carry out here.”

The Result

EB-2 NIW Green Card Approved Without an RFE

USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing a Request for Evidence. After completing the AOS process, she received her green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.

As a permanent resident, she can now continue developing her work in the United States with the long-term stability that permanent residence provides.

Why This Case Succeeded

Turning Leadership Skills into Broad Community Impact

The strength of the case came from showing that the client’s wellness endeavor did not exist separately from the career she had already built. Her experience leading teams, reaching customers, developing strategies, and communicating with broad audiences gave her practical skills for an education-focused wellness initiative.

She had also taken concrete steps toward this new direction through formal wellness training, published work, self-assessment tools, educational programs, and relationships with organizations interested in her work.

Together, those pieces gave USCIS a clear picture of what she planned to do, why her previous experience prepared her to do it, and how the work connected to a broader need in the United States.

Case Overview
Category  Details 
Visa Classification  EB-2 NIW 
Nationality  Venezuela 
Professional Field  Business and Mental Wellness 
Education  Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration 
Request for Evidence (RFE)  No 
Attorneys  Partner Salvatore “Sal” Picataggio (I-140) and Attorney Kristal Sanchez (AOS) 
Final Outcome  Green card approved
Green Card Approval Date  August 14, 2026 
Attorney Perspective

“The most rewarding part of these cases is watching someone go from ‘I didn’t think this was possible for me’ to ‘I have a green card now.’ Helping someone see that their own experience opened a real path, and getting to be part of that moment, is a story worth telling every time.”

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