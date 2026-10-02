EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Bilingual STEM Educator from Mexico

Bilingual STEM Educator
Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a bilingual STEM educator from Mexico focused on expanding access to STEM education for students in underserved communities. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.
Many schools in underserved communities face a shortage of qualified STEM educators, especially those who can connect with Hispanic and bilingual students. When these students have limited access to strong STEM instruction and advanced coursework, fewer are prepared to pursue college-level STEM fields and related careers. Over time, those gaps can narrow the pipeline of skilled workers the United States depends on in science, technology, engineering, and other technical fields.
Our client has taught mathematics, physics, and Spanish, and lifted student achievement in classrooms in underserved areas. His plan is to bring that experience to the U.S. through a program that promotes STEM, literature, and Spanish among middle and high school students while helping train and certify more teachers in those subjects. Colombo & Hurd secured approval of the petition, with the I-140 stage led by Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar and the Adjustment of Status process led by Attorney Michelle Villagran.
A Career Across Engineering, Science, and Bilingual Education
Our client holds a Ph.D. and two master’s degrees earned in the United States, plus a degree in electromechanical engineering from Mexico. His early career was in electrical engineering, where he worked on energy recovery and substation maintenance. Over time, he moved toward teaching, first at the university level and later in public schools.
For more than a decade, our client has taught mathematics, physics, and Spanish to students at every educational level. He designed advanced university courses in Hispanic literature and Spanish from the ground up, and he contributed to university physics research and hands-on science education. In one public school role, he raised math class passing rates from 58.2 percent to 71.4 percent in a single year. He also promoted Advanced Placement courses and supported students preparing for state exams.
In the U.S., the client plans to lead a collaborative education program for middle and high school students in an underserved region. The program promotes STEM subjects, literature, and Spanish, reaching students who have few chances to take advanced coursework. The plan also includes training and certifying new teachers through seminars and boot camps, aiming to certify at least five educators in the first year and double that number within five years.
Showing the National Value of One Educator’s Work
The main challenge was to demonstrate the broader reach of the client’s proposed work beyond the schools and students it would directly serve. Since the client teaches students in individual classrooms, the petition had to show how his program could extend beyond any single school or district and contribute to a larger need for stronger STEM education and workforce preparation.
His background also crosses several fields, from engineering and physics to language education. The record showed how that range prepared him to lead this program. His experience in engineering and physics gave him the technical foundation for STEM instruction, while more than a decade of teaching mathematics, physics, Spanish, and literature prepared him to work with students across different academic and language backgrounds.
Sharpening the Endeavor and Its National Importance
The petition focused on defining the client’s endeavor clearly and documenting how it was designed to reach beyond his own classroom. The client’s proposed program could be adopted by other schools, while its teacher-training component would help more educators bring the approach to their own students.
To show national importance, the legal team explained how the program serves the country’s need for STEM talent and a stronger skilled workforce. Preparing more students for advanced coursework and STEM careers feeds the pipeline of workers the economy depends on, supporting ongoing federal efforts to strengthen STEM training and workforce readinessHis concrete plan for seminars, boot camps, and educator certification backed it up, showing how the program would expand the number of certified educators over time.
The petition also documented that the client was already working in this field, and a job offer and a letter of interest from a university demonstrated demand for his services in the United States. His measurable classroom results reinforced that track record. Letters of recommendation from professionals who had worked with him directly confirmed the quality of his teaching and his ability to deliver the program.
EB-2 NIW Green Card Approved Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing an RFE, recognizing the national importance of the client’s work in strengthening STEM education for students in underserved areas. After completing the AOS process, he received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.
As a permanent resident, our client can now move forward with his education program, expanding STEM, literature, and Spanish instruction for middle and high school students and helping train and certify more teachers in these subjects.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW
|Nationality
|Mexico
|Professional Field
|Bilingual STEM Education
|Education
|Ph.D., two master’s degrees, and a degree in electromechanical engineering
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Attorneys
|Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar and Attorney Michelle Villagran
|Final Outcome
|Green card approved (lawful permanent residency granted)
|Green Card Approval Date
|8/15/2026
He was already promoting STEM education in communities where fewer students go on to college, reaching students who might not get there without the right encouragement. His job offer and a university’s interest showed the work was real and already helping students.