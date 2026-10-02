EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Bilingual STEM Educator from Mexico

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a bilingual STEM educator from Mexico focused on expanding access to STEM education for students in underserved communities. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.

Many schools in underserved communities face a shortage of qualified STEM educators, especially those who can connect with Hispanic and bilingual students. When these students have limited access to strong STEM instruction and advanced coursework, fewer are prepared to pursue college-level STEM fields and related careers. Over time, those gaps can narrow the pipeline of skilled workers the United States depends on in science, technology, engineering, and other technical fields.

Our client has taught mathematics, physics, and Spanish, and lifted student achievement in classrooms in underserved areas. His plan is to bring that experience to the U.S. through a program that promotes STEM, literature, and Spanish among middle and high school students while helping train and certify more teachers in those subjects. Colombo & Hurd secured approval of the petition, with the I-140 stage led by Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar and the Adjustment of Status process led by Attorney Michelle Villagran.

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