EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Argentine Psychologist in Human Resources

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a psychologist from Argentina who works in human resources (HR). USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence, and after consular processing, the client received her green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.

Across the United States, many businesses struggle to find and keep qualified workers, with open positions often outnumbering the people available to fill them. High turnover adds to the cost, and companies that hire, train, and retain good employees are the ones that stay productive and grow. Our client’s work focuses directly on those problems through structured hiring, employee development, and retention strategies.

She is a licensed psychologist whose career centers on human resources. Her proposed endeavor is to establish a specialized HR practice in the United States, combining psychology, accounting, and human resources methods to help businesses hire and keep the right people. Colombo & Hurd secured approval of the EB-2 NIW petition and green card, with Attorney Michelle Villagran handling the consular processing stage.

Client Profile