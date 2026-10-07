EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Argentine Psychologist in Human Resources

Psychologist in Human Resources
Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a psychologist from Argentina who works in human resources (HR). USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence, and after consular processing, the client received her green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.
Across the United States, many businesses struggle to find and keep qualified workers, with open positions often outnumbering the people available to fill them. High turnover adds to the cost, and companies that hire, train, and retain good employees are the ones that stay productive and grow. Our client’s work focuses directly on those problems through structured hiring, employee development, and retention strategies.
She is a licensed psychologist whose career centers on human resources. Her proposed endeavor is to establish a specialized HR practice in the United States, combining psychology, accounting, and human resources methods to help businesses hire and keep the right people. Colombo & Hurd secured approval of the EB-2 NIW petition and green card, with Attorney Michelle Villagran handling the consular processing stage.
A Career Combining Psychology and Human Resources
The client holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is a licensed psychology professional in her home country. She has continued her education with ongoing studies in accounting and human resources management. Over more than 11 years, her work has spanned recruitment, payroll, training, and organizational development.
Her career includes roles as HR Manager, HR Business Partner, and head of HR and administrative departments. The client has led talent acquisition for regional operations and directed workshops in areas such as leadership, coaching, payroll training, and business strategy. She has also provided career counseling through a public workforce program and held an ownership stake in a professional services business. This range of experience gave her a practical view of how hiring, training, and retention shape a company’s performance.
In the United States, she plans to build a specialized human resources practice. Her proposed endeavor combines psychology, accounting, and HR methods to help businesses recruit, screen, and select candidates, manage payroll, and support employees after they are hired. Her approach uses a structured assessment process to match the right people to each role. Over time, she intends to grow the practice into a broader organizational services agency serving wider business and workforce needs.
Showing the Broader Impact of an HR Practice
The client planned to establish an HR practice that would work directly with individual businesses. The challenge was showing how services delivered company by company could address workforce needs on a broader scale.
Her work went beyond just filling open positions. Her approach combined her knowledge in psychology and human resources to improve how businesses assess candidates, match people to roles, train employees, and reduce turnover. The petition needed to document how those improvements could strengthen the workforces of multiple businesses across the country as her practice grew.
Linking Specialized HR Work to Federal Workforce Priorities
The petition focused on how the client’s work could improve hiring, retention, and workforce performance across the businesses she serves. Rather than treating her proposed practice as a traditional HR consultancy, the case highlighted the structured approach she had already used to help employers make better hiring decisions, train employees more effectively, and reduce turnover.
The evidence showed that her methods had produced measurable results. Employment verification letters confirmed her progressive experience across HR roles. Supporting letters reported measurable gains from her work: after she implemented new HR protocols, one client saw a 35% rise in profits in the first quarter, tailored training programs improved business performance by up to 45%, and team-building workshops she introduced raised office efficiency by 30% to 40%.
The petition then connected those results to broader U.S. workforce needs. Labor market data showing a shortage of available workers relative to open positions established real demand for the services she plans to provide. Federal workforce initiatives also reflected priorities around job creation, workforce stability, and stronger employment outcomes. Her psychology background connected directly to the U.S. Surgeon General’s framework on workplace mental health and well-being, helping show how her approach to candidate assessment, employee development, and retention also addressed workplace well-being.
Letters of interest from U.S. businesses added another important layer of evidence. They showed that employers were already seeking the type of hiring and workforce support she planned to provide, helping establish demand for the practice she intends to build in the United States.
EB-2 NIW Green Card Approved Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing a Request for Evidence, recognizing the national importance of the client’s work in human resources. After completing consular processing through the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she received her green card and is now a lawful permanent resident of the United States.
As a permanent resident, she can now move forward with establishing her specialized HR practice and serving businesses across the country.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW
|Nationality
|Argentina
|Professional Field
|Human Resources
|Education
|Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Attorney
|Attorney Michelle Villagran (Consular Processing)
|Final Outcome
|Green card approved (lawful permanent residency granted)
|Green Card Approval Date
|8/21/2026