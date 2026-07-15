EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for AI Software Developer from Morocco

Software Developer
Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for an AI software developer from Morocco whose work focuses on artificial intelligence and business automation. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and the client is now a permanent resident of the United States.
Many U.S. businesses collect large amounts of data, but still depend on manual steps to review information, approve requests, or make operational decisions. Our client’s proposed endeavor, the work he plans to do in the U.S., is focused on addressing that problem. He plans to develop AI-powered software applications that help companies automate tasks, improve workflows, and make smarter business decisions across industries including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and logistics.
The Colombo & Hurd legal team prepared and filed the EB-2 NIW petition. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the I-140 petition directly, with no RFE. After the I-140 approval, our legal team guided the client through the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process from within the United States, resulting in his green card.
Client Profile
A Software Engineering Career Focused on Practical AI Tools
Our client holds a master’s degree in computer science and a bachelor’s degree in fundamental studies of mathematics and computer sciences. For more than five years, he worked in software development and engineering, gaining experience with software applications.
In one major project, our client helped create a web-based application that automated loan processing. His application helped make software systems faster, more flexible, and easier for teams to use.
That experience shaped our client’s plan for proposed work in the United States. He plans to develop customized AI-driven applications that help businesses automate routine work and make decisions with greater speed and accuracy.
The Challenge
Demonstrating the Broader Impact of AI-Powered Business Software
The central challenge was showing how our client’s AI and automation work fit within broader business and technology needs in the United States.
The case involved a proposed endeavor focused on private companies across industries such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and logistics. That meant the petition needed to show why the work was not limited to individual business clients.The challenge was to connect those business problems to a larger national interest without overstating the client’s role.
Strategic Approach
Building a Strong Case
The petition presented our client’s proposed work in the United States, the business needs that work could help address, and the background that positioned him to move it forward
The legal team focused on connecting three parts of the record: the client’s planned AI software work, the business problems that work could help address, and the experience he already had in software development. The client’s record did not include academic publications, patents, or industry awards. The petition established eligibility on other grounds: the nature and applicability of the proposed endeavor, its relevance to identified business needs across multiple industries, and the client’s documented experience developing software that addressed those needs.
The petition also explained how his work aligned with broader U.S. priorities in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, small business competitiveness, STEM talent, and technological leadership. For example, it pointed to federal efforts to keep the United States at the forefront of AI, including the January 2025 executive order “Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence” and the July 2025 national strategy “Winning the Race: America’s AI Action Plan,” which calls for accelerating AI adoption across American industry and developing the STEM workforce needed to support it.
Together, that evidence gave USCIS a clear record of what our client was proposing to do and why he was well-positioned to do it.
The Result
EB-2 NIW Approved Without RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without an RFE, allowing our client to continue the green card process from within the United States.
Green Card Approved and Permanent Residency Granted
After the I-140 approval, the client filed to adjust his status from within the United States, and the Colombo & Hurd legal team guided him through that process. USCIS approved his adjustment of status, and he is now a lawful permanent resident of the United States.