EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for AI Software Developer from Morocco

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for an AI software developer from Morocco whose work focuses on artificial intelligence and business automation. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and the client is now a permanent resident of the United States.

Many U.S. businesses collect large amounts of data, but still depend on manual steps to review information, approve requests, or make operational decisions. Our client’s proposed endeavor, the work he plans to do in the U.S., is focused on addressing that problem. He plans to develop AI-powered software applications that help companies automate tasks, improve workflows, and make smarter business decisions across industries including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and logistics.

The Colombo & Hurd legal team prepared and filed the EB-2 NIW petition. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the I-140 petition directly, with no RFE. After the I-140 approval, our legal team guided the client through the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process from within the United States, resulting in his green card.

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