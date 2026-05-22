EB-2 NIW Green Card Approval for an Egyptian Real Estate Professional
Friday, May 29, 2026

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Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for an Egyptian real estate professional focused on affordable and sustainable housing in the United States. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE). The client received her green card via the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process and is now a lawful permanent resident. 

Many U.S. cities continue to face affordable housing shortages, rising construction costs, and growing environmental concerns; our client proposed a development model focused on faster, more sustainable construction methods.

With 14 years of experience in real estate development, she’s now going to apply that experience in the United States, using 3D construction printing and sustainable energy systems to reduce construction time and lower building costs. 

The Developer Bringing 3D Construction to Affordable Housing 

Our client holds a Master’s degree in Real Estate Development and Design from a U.S. university and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Art from an Egyptian university.

Over the course of her career, she worked across real estate development, sustainable design, construction management, and product development in multiple markets. Her experience spans residential and mixed-use development projects in different markets, addressing design, construction, planning, and development challenges throughout the project lifecycle. 

In Southern California, she saw familiar obstacles: rising construction costs, labor shortages, wildfire risks, and limited affordable housing options. That experience led her to explore 3D construction printing as an alternative approach to affordable housing. 

She later developed a concrete mix designed for 3D printing applications, explored partnerships with additive construction companies, and built tools to improve development planning and property analysis. 

The Challenge

More Than a Housing Project. A Case That Had to Prove National Impact

Our client’s background involves real estate development, product management, sustainable design, and construction technology across multiple countries. The legal team had to demonstrate that her background directly equipped her to do what few others could: adapt emerging construction methods to the specific challenges of the U.S. affordable housing market. 

The petition needed to show how her past work aligned with her future plans. That her proposed endeavor was not simply a continuation of a private real estate career, but an initiative tied to broader public benefits. 

Strategic Approach

Building the Case Around National Priorities and Proven Expertise

The petition focused on a clear argument: the United States faces an ongoing shortage of affordable, sustainable housing, and our client had already taken meaningful steps to address that problem. 

Evidence showed that her proposed work aligned with ongoing U.S. efforts in affordable housing and sustainable construction. The petition demonstrated how her construction model could reduce building costs, shorten construction timelines, lower carbon emissions, and improve access to housing in economically distressed areas. 

The legal team also documented the concrete steps she had already taken to advance her plan. This included market research on Southern California housing conditions, the development of a concrete mix for additive construction, research into wildfire-resistant construction approaches, and collaboration with additive printing companies. 

Supporting recommendation letters reinforced the petition from multiple professional perspectives. Together, the petition showed that her work had practical value and broader national relevance beyond a traditional real estate business. 

The Result

EB-2 NIW Green Card Approved: No RFE, No Delays 

USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing a Request for Evidence. 

Following the I-140 approval, Immigration Attorney Diego Menendez guided the client through the AOS process.

Case Overview 

Category  Details 
Visa Classification  EB-2 NIW 
Nationality  Egyptian 
Professional Field  Real Estate Development and Sustainable Housing 
Education  Master’s Degree in Real Estate Development and Design (U.S. university); Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Art (U.S.-affiliated university in Egypt) 
Request for Evidence (RFE)  No 
Final Outcome  Green card approved (lawful permanent residency granted)
AOS Attorney  Diego Menendez 

This case was handled by Diego Menendez and the Colombo & Hurd legal team, a U.S. immigration law firm focusing on EB-2 NIW and EB-1A petitions. The firm has secured over 10,000 successful visa and green card approvals for clients from more than 100 countries, including more than 2,000 EB-2 NIW and EB-1A approvals since 2023.

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