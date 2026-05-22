EB-2 NIW Green Card Approval for an Egyptian Real Estate Professional

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for an Egyptian real estate professional focused on affordable and sustainable housing in the United States. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE). The client received her green card via the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process and is now a lawful permanent resident.

Many U.S. cities continue to face affordable housing shortages, rising construction costs, and growing environmental concerns; our client proposed a development model focused on faster, more sustainable construction methods.

With 14 years of experience in real estate development, she’s now going to apply that experience in the United States, using 3D construction printing and sustainable energy systems to reduce construction time and lower building costs.

The Developer Bringing 3D Construction to Affordable Housing