EB-2 NIW Green Card Approval for Colombian Veterinarian in Sustainable Agriculture

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a Colombian veterinarian focused on agribusiness innovation and sustainable agriculture. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the EB-2 NIW petition in approximately five months without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received her green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.

Small and mid-sized farmers often struggle to access markets, connect with buyers, and compete with larger operations. At the same time, fragmented systems reduce transparency and efficiency, while increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices adds further strain.

Our client’s work takes on these challenges. By developing a digital platform that connects producers, suppliers, and consumers, her approach improves market access, streamlines transactions, and supports more sustainable farming practices across the United States.

Senior Attorney Nicolas Vargas filed the I-140 petition, which USCIS approved in about five months. Following approval, Immigration Attorney Diego Menendez guided the AOS process, which was completed in approximately three months. The client received her green card without delays.

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