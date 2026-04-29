EB-2 NIW Green Card Approval for Colombian Veterinarian in Sustainable Agriculture

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a Colombian veterinarian focused on agribusiness innovation and sustainable agriculture. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the EB-2 NIW petition in approximately five months without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received her green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.
Small and mid-sized farmers often struggle to access markets, connect with buyers, and compete with larger operations. At the same time, fragmented systems reduce transparency and efficiency, while increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices adds further strain.
Our client’s work takes on these challenges. By developing a digital platform that connects producers, suppliers, and consumers, her approach improves market access, streamlines transactions, and supports more sustainable farming practices across the United States.
Senior Attorney Nicolas Vargas filed the I-140 petition, which USCIS approved in about five months. Following approval, Immigration Attorney Diego Menendez guided the AOS process, which was completed in approximately three months. The client received her green card without delays.
Client Profile
A veterinarian improving efficiency and sustainability in agribusiness
Our client brings over 16 years of experience in veterinary medicine and the agricultural sector. She holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.) degree and has worked closely with farmers and ranchers throughout her career. This hands-on experience gives her a clear understanding of the daily challenges producers face.
She has focused on developing solutions that improve how farmers operate and connect. For example, she helped implement a messaging system that improved communication across the agricultural chain, reduced reliance on middlemen by 35%, and increased transparency. She also supported training initiatives that reached over 100 farmers and agricultural workers, helping them improve their practices and operations.
Now, she is taking the next step by developing a digital platform that connects producers, suppliers, and consumers. This approach helps improve market access, simplify transactions, and support more sustainable farming practices.
The Challenge
Connecting veterinary expertise to a scalable technology-driven agricultural solution
The main challenge was connecting her background in veterinary medicine to a technology-based solution. While her experience is grounded in animal health and farm operations, the petition needed to show how that knowledge supports the development of a digital platform with national impact.
In addition, her proposed work does not follow a traditional career path. Rather than working in a single role, she is building a platform that connects farmers, suppliers, and buyers across different regions. This required clearly explaining how her day-to-day experience in the field translates into a solution that can grow beyond a local level.
Finally, it was important to demonstrate that her work goes beyond local impact. The platform is designed to improve market access, efficiency, and sustainability across multiple states. Establishing this broader reach was key to demonstrating national importance under the EB-2 NIW framework.
Strategic Approach
Building a clear plan impacting U.S. agriculture
The petition demonstrated how her work supports key priorities in U.S. agriculture, including efficiency, sustainability, and stronger supply chain connections. It also outlined a clear plan for how the platform will be built and introduced, based on her hands-on experience working directly with farmers.
The legal team highlighted her track record in the agricultural sector. Her past work improved communication across the supply chain, reduced inefficiencies, and supported small and mid-sized producers. She has also continued building her skills in technology and digital tools, showing she can develop and grow a platform like this.
Industry professionals validated her work and her ability to lead this type of initiative. In addition, she has received interest from potential collaborators, showing that the platform addresses a real market need.
Overall, the evidence demonstrated both the value of her work and her ability to move it forward in the United States.
The Result
EB-2 NIW green card approved
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition, recognizing the national importance of her work in advancing agricultural efficiency and sustainability. After completing the AOS process, she received her green card without delays.
She can now move forward with developing her platform.With her green card, she can now focus fully on building and expanding her work in the United States.
What This Approval Enables
As a permanent resident, our client can now launch and expand her platform in the United States. She will begin in key markets and gradually expand to other regions.
Her initial focus is to connect producers, suppliers, and consumers in a more efficient system that improves communication and simplifies transactions. As the platform grows, she will build partnerships across the sector and continue refining the platform based on user needs.
Over time, this work will strengthen supply chains, expand market access, and support more sustainable farming practices across the country.