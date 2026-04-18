EB-2 NIW Green Card Approval Case Study: Supply Chain Professional from Argentina Becomes a U.S. Permanent Resident

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a supply chain and data science professional from Argentina. The EB-2 NIW allows certain professionals to obtain a green card without a job offer or labor certification, if their work benefits the United States at a national level. This case also demonstrates that when United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issues a Request for Evidence (RFE), an agile and legally precise response can be the difference between approval and denial.

Supply chain resilience is a documented federal priority. The U.S. government has launched multiple initiatives to strengthen supply chains, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. Our client’s work directly supports this need. He is focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses implement advanced, data-driven strategies. His work is designed to address operational inefficiencies, improve forecasting, and strengthen resilience in sectors that federal initiatives aim to support but do not directly serve at the individual business level.

USCIS issued an RFE on the initial EB-2 NIW filing. Senior Immigration Attorney Nizar Kafrouni led the response. The I-140 petition was approved in 21 days under premium processing.

After approval, Immigration Attorney Michelle Villagran led a smooth Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, helping the client secure his green card without delays.