EB-2 NIW Green Card Approval Case Study: Software Engineer from Mexico Becomes a U.S. Permanent Resident

Colombo & Hurd secured EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card approval for a software development professional from Mexico. The EB-2 NIW allows qualified professionals to obtain a green card without a job offer or labor certification if their work serves the national interest of the United States.

The U.S. technology sector drives over $1.9 trillion in GDP and supports more than 12 million jobs. Yet for every large enterprise with the resources to build world-class software, there are hundreds of smaller technology companies that cannot access the same expertise. Agile methodologies, which are structured approaches to software development that help teams deliver better products and respond to change faster, remain difficult for many smaller companies to access, largely because the professionals with that expertise are concentrated in large organizations.

This case centered on bridging that gap. Our client developed the exact systems and strategies that smaller businesses often lack.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a Request for Evidence (RFE) on the initial EB-2 NIW filing, and Senior Immigration Attorney Nizar Kafrouni led the response. Immigration Attorney Michelle Villagran then handled the Adjustment of Status (AOS). The petition was approved, the green card was granted, and today, our client calls the United States home.

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