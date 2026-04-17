EB-2 NIW Green Card Approval Case Study: Business Administrator from Colombia Becomes a U.S. Permanent Resident

Colombo & Hurd secured green card approval for a business administrator from Colombia focused on strengthening the U.S. banking system. The initial EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition was approved without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and the final result was a green card for our client.

Bank failures extend beyond individual institutions. They affect businesses, disrupt communities, and weaken market confidence. Our client develops predictive and prescriptive models that help financial institutions detect early signs of risk and prevent potential failures. By helping banks identify financial distress earlier and respond more effectively, his work supports a more stable U.S. financial system.

Senior Immigration Attorney Mandy Nease led the EB-2 NIW petition, focusing on clearly presenting the client’s experience and the broader impact of his work across the U.S. banking sector. After approval, Immigration Attorney Diego Menendez guided the client’s adjustment of status process through to permanent residency.

This case shows how practical, data-driven work in financial analytics can support the U.S. national interest. As a permanent resident, the client can now continue expanding his work and career in the United States.

Client Profile