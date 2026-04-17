EB-2 NIW Green Card Approval Case Study: Business Administrator from Colombia Becomes a U.S. Permanent Resident
Friday, April 17, 2026
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Business Administrator

Colombo & Hurd secured green card approval for a business administrator from Colombia focused on strengthening the U.S. banking system. The initial EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition was approved without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and the final result was a green card for our client. 

Bank failures extend beyond individual institutions. They affect businesses, disrupt communities, and weaken market confidence. Our client develops predictive and prescriptive models that help financial institutions detect early signs of risk and prevent potential failures. By helping banks identify financial distress earlier and respond more effectively, his work supports a more stable U.S. financial system. 

Senior Immigration Attorney Mandy Nease led the EB-2 NIW petition, focusing on clearly presenting the client’s experience and the broader impact of his work across the U.S. banking sector. After approval, Immigration Attorney Diego Menendez guided the client’s adjustment of status process through to permanent residency.

This case shows how practical, data-driven work in financial analytics can support the U.S. national interest. As a permanent resident, the client can now continue expanding his work and career in the United States. 

Client Profile

Financial Analytics Professional Focused on Banking Stability and Risk Modeling

Before applying for the EB-2 NIW, the client built a strong background in financial analysis, banking, and data modeling. He holds master’s degrees in business administration, business analytics, and corporate finance, along with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. This training allows him to work across finance, data, and technology.

Over the past decade, he has worked with major financial institutions to address a critical challenge: identifying and managing financial risk. His efforts have strengthened institutional performance and supported more reliable, data-driven decision-making. 

These contributions have led to measurable outcomes. He developed a pricing model that increased revenue by 7% and a cross-sell tool that drove an additional 13% growth. In parallel, he implemented forecasting tools that reduced costs and enhanced operational efficiency. 

His profile is further reinforced by published work, conference participation, and letters from industry professionals recognizing the impact of his contributions. 

Overall, the focus of this work is to help financial institutions manage risk more effectively and prevent instability that can affect businesses, communities, and the broader economy. 

The Challenge

Demonstrating Impact Without Disclosing Proprietary Work

The client’s work had clear national and economic impact. The challenge was demonstrating that impact without being able to present proprietary work.

Much of his work was developed within major financial institutions, where strict confidentiality rules apply. As a result, key parts of his technology, models, and internal tools could not be shared directly as evidence. At the same time, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requires clear evidence of the petitioner’s results and contributions.

As Attorney Mandy Nease explained, “The key was demonstrating the client’s results while still protecting sensitive information. That balance is critical in these cases.”

This required a focused approach to demonstrate results without disclosing sensitive information.

Strategic Approach

Demonstrating National Interest Through Layered Evidence

The strategy focused on showing results without relying on information that could not be shared.

The petition demonstrated how the client’s analytical models help financial institutions detect risk early and improve decision-making, while showing how his work can be applied.

A key strength of the case was the consistency of the evidence. It included documented business outcomes, such as revenue growth and performance improvements, along with published work, conference participation, and strong letters from industry professionals confirming the value of his contributions.

As Attorney Nease noted, “A strong case is not built on one type of evidence. It is built by using different types of evidence together. Internal recognition, publications, industry engagement, and expert letters should all reinforce each other.”

This approach helped show clear, consistent results and allowed the petition to meet EB-2 NIW requirements while respecting confidentiality constraints.

The Result

EB-2 NIW Approval

USCIS approved the EB-2 National Interest Waiver petition without issuing an RFE. This outcome reflects how his expertise contributes to the U.S. banking system, supported by strong alignment between his background, results, and evidence.

Green Card Approval and Permanent Residency Granted

The case moved to the final stage through adjustment of status—the process of applying for a green card from within the United States. Immigration Attorney Diego Menendez guided this process.

Because the client was already in the United States under valid status, he was able to complete the process without going through consular processing at a U.S. consulate abroad.

What This Approval Enables

As a permanent resident, the client can expand the use of his analytical models across the United States.

He will continue helping financial institutions and regulators identify early signs of financial distress and take steps to prevent bank failures. His models support better risk management and more informed decision-making across the banking system.

In addition, his work helps reduce the risk of market consolidation that often follows institutional failures. A more stable and competitive banking system benefits businesses, consumers, and the broader U.S. economy.

He also plans to collaborate with industry professionals, share his research through publications and conferences, and support the adoption of these models across institutions.

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