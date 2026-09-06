EB-2 NIW for Critical Minerals and Mining Professionals: A National Priority in 2026

On August 7, 2026, the White House announced more than $2 billion in critical mining and mining-related projects, along with over $180 million in investments in American mining schools. The announcement followed a series of 2026 federal actions that identify critical minerals and the supply chains behind them as matters of national security and economic priority.

Read plainly, the announcement says that the United States needs more mineral production, processing capability, and people trained to do this work. For professionals working in critical minerals, mining, and metallurgy, from mining engineers to metallurgists and mineral-processing specialists, this is a clear signal of how the federal government views your field. When national policy names an industry as essential to security and economic strength, it is pointing to the national importance that the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) was created to recognize.



The EB-2 NIW is an employment-based green card category that waives the job offer and PERM labor certification requirements, thus allowing qualified professionals to seek permanent residence without a U.S. employer/sponsor. To qualify, the petitioner (or foreign national) must show that his/her work serves the national interest. In this instance, recent federal action may provide policy support for said argument.

What the August 2026 Announcement Actually Does

The United States heavily relies on foreign sources for many minerals used in manufacturing, energy, and defense. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)’s Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, imports made up more than half of U.S. apparent consumption for 54 nonfuel mineral commodities in 2025, and the United States was 100 percent net import reliant for 16 of them. The Energy Act of 2020 defines a critical mineral as one essential to U.S. economic or national security, with a supply chain vulnerable to disruption. This reliance is what recent federal action has moved to address.

The August 7, 2026, announcement is a set of investments and deals, not a regulatory order. At an industry roundtable, the current administration announced more than $2 billion in mining and mining-related projects, directed toward domestic sources of materials such as bauxite, rare-earth-free magnets, battery anode materials, scandium, boron, graphite, and tantalum. It paired this with over $180 million to expand training at American mining schools, aimed at growing the domestic workforce in mining, minerals, and related supply-chain fields.

In summary, the August announcement puts federal money behind domestic mining, processing, and the workforce that supports them, and presents said spending as a response to U.S. reliance on foreign sources for critical materials.

Moreover, two other 2026 actions point in the same direction, adding to the federal record that treats critical minerals as a national priority. The July 20, 2026 executive order on defense supply chains (“Order”) works to secure the critical minerals the U.S. military depends on, restricting where the Department of Defense can source certain of them and pushing for domestic and allied supply instead. Where this Order looks at what comes into the country, the July 30, 2026 Presidential Determination looks at what stays: it uses Defense Production Act authority to lay the groundwork for restricting exports of recoverable critical minerals so they remain available for domestic use.



Earlier, federal action on Alaska’s Ambler Road Project showed how a single mineral-development project can intersect with U.S. resource-security policy. Against that narrower case, the 2026 actions are broader, reaching across mining, processing, advanced materials, recovery, and the workforce behind them.

How Federal Mining Policy Relates to an EB-2 NIW Petition

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reviews each EB-2 NIW petition under the three-prong test established in Matter of Dhanasar.

Central to the foregoing test is the proposed endeavor: the specific work you plan to carry out in the United States. An EB-2 NIW petition is built around this forward-looking plan. The first prong asks whether that proposed endeavor has substantial merit and national importance.

A professional whose proposed endeavor relates to critical minerals may cite these federal actions as documentation that the field is a recognized national priority. That documentation can be relevant to the national-importance analysis when it is paired with individualized evidence of the petitioner’s specific plan.

That said, the policy record does not guarantee approval on its own. USCIS evaluates each petition on its specific facts, and describing a field as generally important is not sufficient. The petition must articulate a specific proposed endeavor and explain how it may have national impact in a concrete and supported way.

Which Mining Professionals Might Connect Work to These Priorities

The federal record spans the full lifecycle of critical minerals, from getting material out of the ground to processing it, building products from it, recovering it, and training the people who do this work. That breadth means the policy context can be relevant to a wide range of technical fields, though relevance is different from eligibility.

The work that may intersect with these priorities includes:

Extraction and mine development. Mining engineers working on mine design, production, recovery rates, resource efficiency, and operational safety.



Mining engineers working on mine design, production, recovery rates, resource efficiency, and operational safety. Processing and metallurgy. Metallurgists, extractive metallurgists, and mineral-processing engineers working on separation, refining, beneficiation, lower-waste methods, and treatment of complex ores.



Metallurgists, extractive metallurgists, and mineral-processing engineers working on separation, refining, beneficiation, lower-waste methods, and treatment of complex ores. Exploration and resource assessment. Geologists and exploration specialists working on resource characterization, reserve modeling, and identification of critical-mineral deposits.



Geologists and exploration specialists working on resource characterization, reserve modeling, and identification of critical-mineral deposits. Advanced materials. Materials scientists and engineers working on permanent magnets, battery materials, and high-temperature alloys derived from mined inputs.



Materials scientists and engineers working on permanent magnets, battery materials, and high-temperature alloys derived from mined inputs. Automation and safety. Controls and geotechnical professionals working on mine automation, process-control systems, monitoring, and stability.



Controls and geotechnical professionals working on mine automation, process-control systems, monitoring, and stability. Recovery and recycling. Specialists recovering critical minerals from industrial waste, batteries, magnets, or end-of-life products.



Specialists recovering critical minerals from industrial waste, batteries, magnets, or end-of-life products. Supply chain. Professionals working on traceability, sourcing, processing bottlenecks, and the resilience of the critical minerals supply chain.



Professionals working on traceability, sourcing, processing bottlenecks, and the resilience of the critical minerals supply chain. Education and workforce. Researchers, technical trainers, and curriculum specialists building the mining workforce pipeline.

Seeing your work on this list might be encouraging, but it is only the beginning of the analysis. USCIS looks at the proposed endeavor itself, meaning the specific work a person plans to carry out, rather than the general importance of their occupation or industry. Hence, a shortage of workers in a field, or work that mainly benefits one employer, will not carry a petition on its own. What matters is the more specific question of what you actually plan to do in the United States and what broader impact that particular work could have in the field. A strong petition is built around answering that, which is where a professional’s field stops being general background and becomes an individual argument.

Recent EB-2 NIW Approvals in Mining and Critical Minerals

Colombo & Hurd has secured EB-2 NIW approvals for professionals across fields connected to mining and critical minerals. A few recent examples show the range of work involved.

Mechanical Engineer: Circular Repair for Heavy Industry (Chile): With more than a decade in mining machinery maintenance and industrial operations in Chile’s mining sector, this client specializes in repairing and extending the lifecycle of heavy equipment components used in demanding extraction environments. The petition centered on a plan to establish a U.S. company built on a circular economy model, repairing and remanufacturing high-value heavy equipment components used in mining and large-scale manufacturing rather than replacing them, and connected that work to industrial priorities around supply chain resilience and efficient resource use. Read the full case study.



International Relations Professional: Critical Minerals Supply Chain (Canada): With over five years of experience across international relations, logistics, and mining materials distribution, this client works on sourcing and moving critical minerals through cross-border supply networks. The petition centered on a plan to relocate his existing Canadian mineral-materials business to Texas and provide services to small and mid-sized U.S. mining companies, focused on diversifying mineral supply, building sourcing networks, and reducing reliance on minerals from China.

Mechanical Engineer: Copper Extraction Automation (Colombia): With a background in mechanical and manufacturing engineering, copper mining operations, and materials science, this client works on robotics and automation for copper extraction, including the commissioning of robotic cathode-stripping systems. The petition centered on a plan to bring robotics, automation, and engineering simulation tools to small and mid-sized U.S. mining companies that cannot afford new machinery, using them to raise output from existing equipment, lower production costs, and support domestic copper production for uses such as power transmission, construction, and defense.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a mining engineer qualify for an EB-2 NIW?

Potentially. A mining engineer can pursue the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) by first meeting the EB-2 threshold through an advanced degree or exceptional ability, then satisfying the three-prong test in Matter of Dhanasar. The occupation itself does not decide the outcome. USCIS evaluates the specific proposed endeavor the person plans to carry out and the evidence supporting its national importance. Whether a given mining engineer meets the standard depends on their individual record and how well the petition connects their work to a documented U.S. need.

Are critical minerals considered nationally important for EB-2 NIW cases?

Federal policy documents the importance of critical minerals in detail, and that record can support the national-importance analysis. USCIS evaluates the petitioner’s particular proposed endeavor, not the general significance of the field. Policy evidence is most useful when paired with individualized proof that the applicant’s specific work may have national impact. Whether it helps a given petition depends on how directly the endeavor connects to the identified priority.

Does working in the mining industry automatically qualify someone for a National Interest Waiver?

No. Working in mining, or in any field the government has called a priority, does not by itself meet the EB-2 NIW requirements. USCIS reviews each petition on its specific facts under the Matter of Dhanasar three-prong test. A worker shortage or the general importance of an occupation is not enough. The petition must define a specific proposed endeavor and support both its national importance and the applicant’s ability to advance it with specific evidence.

What types of mining projects may support an EB-2 NIW case?

There is no fixed list. Endeavors across the mining lifecycle may be relevant, including mineral extraction, ore processing and refining, recovery and recycling of critical materials, mine safety and automation, and advanced materials work such as battery inputs or magnets. Supply-chainand workforce work can also apply. In each case, what matters is not the project category but the specific proposed endeavor and the evidence that it may have a broader national impact.

Can metallurgists and mineral-processing engineers apply for EB-2 NIW?

Yes, potentially. Like any EB-2 NIW petitioner, a metallurgist or mineral-processing engineer must first qualify for EB-2 through an advanced degree or exceptional ability, then satisfy the three-prong national interest test. USCIS focuses on the proposed endeavor, the applicant’s credentials, and the supporting evidence. Whether a specific professional meets the standard depends on their record and how the petition frames the prospective impact of their work.

How do U.S. critical-minerals policies help an EB-2 NIW petition?

Their role is evidentiary. Executive orders, investments, and defense-supply actions can document that the United States treats critical minerals as a national priority, which is relevant to the first prong of the national interest analysis. They do not create a new pathway or approve petitions. To be useful, this policy context has to be connected to the petitioner’s specific proposed endeavor with individualized evidence of its potential national impact.

Can mining workforce development or university research support an NIW?

Potentially, where the work has prospective impact beyond an ordinary teaching or employment role. Recent federal investment in mining schools signals that the government’s focus extends to training and research, not only physical mines. A professor, researcher, or technical trainer would still need to define a specific proposed endeavor and show how their curriculum, research, or workforce initiative may have national impact. A general staffing need is not enough on its own.

Conclusion

The August 2026 mining announcement, together with this year’s broader federal actions on critical minerals, is a current, citable policy record for professionals working in extraction, processing, metallurgy, advanced materials, and the workforce behind them.

For mining and minerals professionals considering an EB-2 NIW, this record can provide meaningful policy support when a proposed endeavor connects to the priorities it identifies. The approved cases described above show how mining-related endeavors, paired with a petitioner’s specific technical background and a clearly defined problem of national significance, can form the basis of a successful NIW petition.

If your work involves mining, mineral processing, metallurgy, critical materials, mineral recovery, or related technologies, Colombo & Hurd can help you evaluate how your proposed U.S. endeavor and professional record fit the EB-2 NIW framework. Completing a free EB-2 NIW profile evaluation is a straightforward way to start if you are considering the EB-2 NIW green card process.