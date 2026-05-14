EB-2 NIW Case Study: Translator and Educator from Argentina Advancing Linguistic Diversity

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) I-140 petition for a translator and educator from Argentina. Her work focuses on improving access to bilingual education and addressing communication challenges in diverse communities.

As the United States grows more diverse, the demand for practical language development programs and reliable cross-cultural communication services continues to rise.

Our client trains educators and develops language learning programs for schools and underserved communities. Her proposed endeavor focuses on helping instructors apply practical teaching methods while creating more accessible learning environments.

The petition focused on the client’s long-term work in educator training and multicultural academic initiatives.

The EB-2 NIW case, led by Immigration Attorney Vivian Daher, was approved without a Request for Evidence (RFE), allowing her to move forward in the process toward permanent residence in the United States.

Client Profile