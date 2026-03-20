EB-2 NIW Case Study: Taiwanese Business Strategy Professional Helping U.S. Startups Scale Globally

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a business strategy professional from Taiwan whose work focuses on helping U.S. startups strengthen business models, attract investment, and manage international supply chains.
Attorney Roshn Vazhel led the petition. The filing explained how the client’s work could help early-stage companies address common challenges such as weak supply chains and limited access to global markets. USCIS approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).
The petition explained how the client’s experience in global business development aligns with the needs of U.S. startups expanding into international markets. This connection helped demonstrate how the proposed work meets the EB-2 NIW standard for national importance and economic impact.
Here’s how the legal strategy and evidence led to approval:
Client Profile
Experience in Technology, International Markets, and Startup Growth
The petitioner is a business strategy and development professional with experience in technology markets, international business, and entrepreneurship. His career has focused on helping companies expand into new markets and improve their commercial strategies.
In one role, he supported the expansion of a technology company into Taiwan. He helped establish a regional branch, identify potential clients, and develop sales strategies to grow the company’s presence in the market.
Earlier in his career, he worked in international sales within the electronics industry. In this role, he conducted market analysis and identified opportunities for business growth in competitive global markets.
He also founded and led a consumer goods company, where he built international supplier relationships and managed cross-border supply chains.
Through this experience, he developed strong skills in market expansion, supply chain coordination, and strategic business planning. These capabilities positioned him to help startups overcome operational challenges and expand internationally.
The Challenge
Presenting a Business Strategy Career in an EB-2 NIW Case
One challenge in this case was demonstrating that the petitioner’s work benefits the broader U.S. economy, not just individual companies. In EB-2 NIW cases, the petition must clearly show national importance.
As immigration attorney Roshn Vazhel explained: “Business-related endeavors can sometimes be tricky in EB-2 NIW cases. If they’re not presented correctly, it can sound like the person is simply helping their private clients succeed.”
Strategic Approach
Building the Case Around a Structured Plan
To address these challenges, the legal team focused on clearly defining the petitioner’s plan for future work. The petition emphasized how his expertise supports startups and small businesses, particularly by helping them strengthen supply chains, improve business models, and compete in global markets.
Although his career spans technology markets, international sales, and entrepreneurship, the petition showed how these experiences support a focused proposed endeavor.
The case highlighted his plan to help startups strengthen business models, improve investor readiness, and build more resilient international supply chains.
A key part of the petition was the model plan, which explained how the petitioner would implement this work.
Attorney Roshn Vazhel emphasized the importance of this plan: “The model plan explained step by step what he would do, how he would reach startups that need his expertise, and how his work would help them succeed.”
By presenting a clear strategy for future activities, the petition demonstrated that the petitioner’s work goes beyond general consulting and that it would impact the field as a whole, not just the petitioner’s clients. Instead, it supports the growth and competitiveness of U.S. startups across the United States through new developments and solutions that are adaptable and applicable for a sector in dire need of them.
The Result
EB-2 National Interest Waiver Approval
USCIS approved the EB-2 National Interest Waiver petition without issuing an RFE.
The petition showed that his experience in business strategy and international supply chains can help U.S. startups strengthen operations and compete in global markets.
Attorney Roshn Vazhel explained that the broader economic impact of this work was an important factor in the approval: “By advising startups and small businesses, he’s indirectly helping many companies get off the ground and succeed. Many startups have strong ideas but lack the operational strategy needed to grow.”
Why This Case Succeeded
This EB-2 National Interest Waiver case succeeded because the petition clearly connected the petitioner’s experience with the needs of U.S. startups. He built his career helping companies expand into new markets and develop international operations across several industries.
The petition also included a detailed model plan explaining how he would advise startups and new market entrants. Together, this evidence showed that his work can help startups overcome operational challenges and compete in global markets.
What This Case Enables
With the approval of his EB-2 National Interest Waiver, the petitioner can continue supporting startups and growing businesses in the United States.
He plans to help companies strengthen business models, improve supply chain strategies, and expand into international markets.
By providing this type of guidance, his work supports the growth and competitiveness of U.S. startups.
Case Overview
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|China – Taiwan
|Professional Field
|Business strategy and development
|Education
|Master’s degree in Management and bachelor’s degree in Economics
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Final Outcome
|Approved
|Attorney
|Roshn Vazhel