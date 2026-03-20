EB-2 NIW Case Study: Taiwanese Business Strategy Professional Helping U.S. Startups Scale Globally

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a business strategy professional from Taiwan whose work focuses on helping U.S. startups strengthen business models, attract investment, and manage international supply chains.

Attorney Roshn Vazhel led the petition. The filing explained how the client’s work could help early-stage companies address common challenges such as weak supply chains and limited access to global markets. USCIS approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).

The petition explained how the client’s experience in global business development aligns with the needs of U.S. startups expanding into international markets. This connection helped demonstrate how the proposed work meets the EB-2 NIW standard for national importance and economic impact.

Here’s how the legal strategy and evidence led to approval:

Client Profile