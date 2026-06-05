EB-2 NIW Case Study: Sports Development Professional from Argentina Approved Without RFE
Friday, June 5, 2026
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Sports Development Professional

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a sports development professional from Argentina who works with Major League Soccer clubs on international scouting, talent development, and player integration initiatives. The petition was approved without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Major League Soccer (MLS) has grown steadily over the past decade, but the league still relies heavily on signing players from abroad. Building stronger scouting networks and player development programs in the United States can help change that, creating clearer paths for young players to reach the professional level and helping clubs build competitive rosters. Those are the areas our client has focused on throughout his career.

He has spent nearly two decades working in sports development, international scouting, and media rights across Latin America. Through that work, he has developed extensive experience identifying talent, building relationships with clubs and academies, and understanding how successful player development systems operate. In the United States, he plans to apply that experience to help MLS clubs build stronger domestic talent programs.

The case was led by Immigration Attorney Aaron Labreque. The petition successfully demonstrated that the client’s work in international soccer talent development satisfied the EB-2 National Interest Waiver requirements.

Client Profile

A Communications Professional Who Built a Career Around Soccer Development

Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in Institutional and Advertising Communication and started his career in traditional advertising, managing campaigns for major consumer brands across multiple countries. Over time, his work moved toward the sports industry, where he spent several years handling broadcasting rights deals for major soccer organizations, managing contracts and relationships with bodies including FIFA, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

His most recent work brings both sides of his background together. As Head of Sports and Entertainment for a sports management group, he leads scouting and player development programs for MLS clubs, traveling across Latin America to identify talent, organize pre-season tours, and build relationships with national federations and local clubs.

The Challenge

Framing Sports Development as a National Priority

The main challenge in this case was explaining how soccer development and talent scouting can serve broader national interests in the United States. The petition had to make a clear and concrete case for why strengthening MLS matters at a national level, not just for the league, but for the country as a whole.

Strategic Approach

Connecting Soccer Development to Federal Initiatives

The petition was built around a clear argument: that developing homegrown soccer talent in the United States connects directly to federal initiatives already underway.

The petition showed how the client’s work aligns with two concrete government priorities. The first is the National Youth Sports Strategy, a federal framework designed to expand access to sports for young Americans and promote public health, education, and social inclusion. The petition showed how the client’s plans to identify and develop players between the ages of 14 and 18 aligned with those goals. The second was the White House Task Force on FIFA World Cup 2026, which coordinates federal efforts to make the tournament a success. While developing domestic talent is a longer-term goal that extends beyond 2026, the task force’s involvement signals broader U.S. government investment in the sport’s growth.

The petition also made an economic case centered on competitiveness. The core argument was that the client’s work would elevate the profile of MLS and, in turn, help make the United States globally competitive in international sports. A higher-profile league attracts stronger players, larger brand and sponsorship deals, and greater international investment, all of which translate into meaningful economic value for the country.

The Result

EB-2 NIW Approval Without an RFE

USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing an RFE.

The approval reflects recognition that expanding international scouting networks to strengthen U.S. professional soccer carries national importance.

What this Approval Enables

Building the Programs That U.S. Soccer Needs

With his EB-2 NIW petition approved, our client can now take his nearly two decades of experience in sports development to the next level, building the scouting networks and player development programs he has planned for MLS clubs in the United States. Working at the heart of a steadily growing professional league, he will have the opportunity to shape how the next generation of American soccer talent is identified and developed, a scale of impact that would not have been possible from outside the United States.

Case Overview
Category  Details 
Visa Classification  EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) 
Nationality  Argentinian 
Professional Field  Sports Talent Development 
Education  Bachelor’s Degree in Institutional and Advertising Communication 
Request for Evidence (RFE)  No 
Final Outcome  EB-2 NIW I-140 Approved 
Lead Attorney  Aaron Labreque 
Attorney’s Perspective

There’s a common misconception that you need a STEM background or academic publications to succeed with an NIW petition. This case is a great example of why that isn’t true. What USCIS is really looking for is demonstrated commitment to your field; years of experience, working with organizations, building expertise. It doesn’t matter if you’re in sports, the arts, or something non-traditional. You’re being evaluated on your own credentials, not compared against a researcher or scientist.

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