EB-2 NIW Case Study: Sports Development Professional from Argentina Approved Without RFE

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a sports development professional from Argentina who works with Major League Soccer clubs on international scouting, talent development, and player integration initiatives. The petition was approved without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Major League Soccer (MLS) has grown steadily over the past decade, but the league still relies heavily on signing players from abroad. Building stronger scouting networks and player development programs in the United States can help change that, creating clearer paths for young players to reach the professional level and helping clubs build competitive rosters. Those are the areas our client has focused on throughout his career.

He has spent nearly two decades working in sports development, international scouting, and media rights across Latin America. Through that work, he has developed extensive experience identifying talent, building relationships with clubs and academies, and understanding how successful player development systems operate. In the United States, he plans to apply that experience to help MLS clubs build stronger domestic talent programs.

The case was led by Immigration Attorney Aaron Labreque. The petition successfully demonstrated that the client’s work in international soccer talent development satisfied the EB-2 National Interest Waiver requirements.

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