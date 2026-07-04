EB-2 NIW Case Study: Solar Energy Engineer from Colombia Approved Without RFE

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an engineer from Colombia who specializes in solar energy power systems and solar tracking technology. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Our client’s work centers on improving how solar power plants capture sunlight in difficult conditions, including cloud cover, high winds, hail, and uneven land. By improving solar tracking performance, his work helps solar projects produce more energy from the same site.
Colombo & Hurd Senior Immigration Attorney Yadira Aguilar represented the client in this EB-2 NIW petition.
Making Solar Energy More Reliable When Communities Need It Most
Our client holds a master’s degree in Solar Energy and a bachelor’s degree in Energy Engineering. He has more than 5 years of experience in solar project development and solar tracking technology. Early in his career he designed solar systems for homes and businesses. He later moved into large-scale solar projects, where he developed tools to estimate how much energy a project could generate.
His career then moved into solar project engineering and project management. His work included designing solar systems, coordinating suppliers, supporting project start-up, and managing installation teams. Since 2023, he has focused on solar tracking technology. He helped create an algorithm that showed up to a 5.5% increase in energy generation. Project leads and engineers he worked with recognized his role in improving solar tracker performance and making large solar projects more reliable.
Showing Why Specialized Solar Work Had National Importance
The central issue was showing why the client’s work mattered beyond one solar company or one project. Solar tracking is highly technical, but its impact is practical. When tracking systems perform better, solar plants can capture more sunlight and produce more power from the same site.
The petition was filed after federal energy actions in January 2025 placed new attention on domestic energy production, energy reliability, infrastructure, and national security. The legal team had to show how the client’s solar tracking work related to those broader energy goals without overstating the connection.
Connecting Solar Plant Performance to National Energy Needs
The evidence showed that our client had the experience needed to improve solar plant performance under difficult conditions. His work in solar project development supported the same conclusion. He understood how solar plants lose power. He also had experience developing tools that help reduce those losses.
The petition also explained how his work connected to U.S. energy priorities. These included energy security, energy independence, stronger energy infrastructure, domestic energy production, and technological leadership. These priorities supported the same core goal as the client’s work: helping solar plants produce more reliable energy from real-world project sites.
EB-2 NIW Approved Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing an RFE, a major step in the EB-2 NIW green card process. With this approval, he can move forward with the next stage of the process and continue pursuing his proposed work in the United States.
Aligning Specialized Solar Work with a Clear National Need
This case succeeded because the client’s solar energy work aligned with a clear national need in the United States.
The evidence showed a clear link between the client’s technical background and the work he plans to continue in the United States. For a field where small performance gains can affect large energy projects, his experience helped make the national importance of the endeavor easier to understand.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Colombian
|Professional Field
|Solar Energy Engineering
|Education
|Master’s degree in solar energy; Bachelor’s degree in energy engineering
|Proposed Endeavor
|Developing solar tracking tools that help solar plants produce more energy under difficult conditions
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Outcome
|I-140 approved
|Date of Approval
|May 30, 2026
“This case was interesting because the client’s work was highly technical, but the national importance was very practical. We were not just talking about solar energy in general. We were looking at how better tracking technology can help solar plants produce more power from the same site, even when conditions are difficult. Once the petition connected those performance gains to energy reliability, infrastructure resilience, and national energy security, the strength of the case became much clearer.”