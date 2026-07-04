EB-2 NIW Case Study: Solar Energy Engineer from Colombia Approved Without RFE

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an engineer from Colombia who specializes in solar energy power systems and solar tracking technology. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Our client’s work centers on improving how solar power plants capture sunlight in difficult conditions, including cloud cover, high winds, hail, and uneven land. By improving solar tracking performance, his work helps solar projects produce more energy from the same site.

Colombo & Hurd Senior Immigration Attorney Yadira Aguilar represented the client in this EB-2 NIW petition.

Client Profile

Making Solar Energy More Reliable When Communities Need It Most