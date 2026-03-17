EB-2 NIW Case Study: Radiologist from New Zealand Approved for Advancing Cancer Imaging

Colombo & Hurd recently secured EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition approval for a radiologist from New Zealand who specializes in oncologic imaging. Senior Immigration Attorney Vivian Daher led the petition, which USCIS approved in less than 2 months without a Request for Evidence (RFE). The petition showed how advanced cancer imaging can improve treatment decisions across the United States.

The petitioner’s imaging research and clinical practice support important U.S. public health goals. Medical imaging plays a critical role in modern cancer care. Doctors use tools like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to detect tumors and guide treatment decisions. However, hospitals across the country still face wide variation in imaging protocols and reporting standards. These inconsistencies can affect treatment planning, patient outcomes, and healthcare costs.

This case study explains how the petition showed national importance, documented the physician’s qualifications, and demonstrated why his continued work benefits cancer care in the United States.

Client Profile

Radiologist Improving Cancer Diagnosis Through Advanced Imaging

Our client is a radiologist from New Zealand whose career has focused on improving how doctors detect and treat cancer through advanced imaging and more reliable diagnostic practices. With nearly a decade of experience in diagnostic radiology, he has developed deep expertise in interpreting MRI and other imaging modalities used in oncologic care.

His training reflects steady progress through demanding medical environments. After completing medical training, he advanced through radiology residency training and later pursued specialized fellowship training in Body Oncologic Imaging at one of the world’s leading cancer institutions. Today, he serves as an Instructor of Radiology and works closely with teams of surgeons and pathologists.

In this high-volume clinical setting, he contributes to decisions that shape patient care. His work also extends beyond clinical imaging. Through collaboration with multidisciplinary teams and efforts to improve imaging practices, he helps advance more consistent and reliable approaches to cancer imaging across healthcare systems.

The Challenge Showing How Specialized Cancer Imaging Benefits U.S. Healthcare The key challenge in this case was showing that the client’s highly specialized expertise in cancer imaging would create an impact beyond the hospital where he practices. As Attorney Daher explained, “We needed to clearly demonstrate how the petitioner’s specialized work in cancer imaging translates into broader national benefits.” Cancer imaging often happens behind the scenes of patient care. Physicians use MRI results to guide treatment decisions, but the public rarely sees how imaging practices shape outcomes across the healthcare system. By addressing this gap, the petition had to show that improving imaging consistency could influence treatment decisions and the efficiency of cancer care nationwide.

Strategic Approach Framing Advanced MRI Imaging as a National Priority in Cancer Care To address the challenge, the petition explained how the client’s expertise in cancer imaging aligns with broader needs in U.S. cancer care. Attorney Daher explained that the strategy focused on demonstrating how the petitioner’s contributions support national cancer care priorities: “We structured the petition to emphasize how his expertise in MRI-based cancer imaging can improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce variation in treatment decisions.” The petition highlighted the physician’s clinical practice and collaboration with surgeons and pathologists. It explained how consistent imaging standards can improve diagnosis across both major cancer centers and community hospitals.

The Result EB-2 NIW Approval Granted in 1 Month and 17 Days USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition in 1 month and 17 days with premium processing and no RFE. The decision recognized the national importance of the petitioner’s endeavor of improving cancer diagnosis through more consistent imaging practices. The petition showed how standardized MRI protocols and stronger imaging quality assurance can support more accurate staging, clearer treatment planning, and better coordination among cancer specialists. The petition established how the petitioner’s work reduces variation in imaging practices across hospitals and supports broader U.S. public health goals by improving cancer care nationwide.