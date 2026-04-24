EB-2 NIW Case Study: Psychologist from Mexico Granted Green Card

Psychologist
Colombo & Hurd secured green card approval for a psychologist from Mexico whose work focuses on expanding access to mental health services for adolescents in the United States. USCIS approved the initial EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) filing in just 7 days with premium processing, without issuing an RFE. After approval, Immigration Attorney Kristal Sanchez guided the client through Adjustment of Status, resulting in a green card and lawful permanent residence.
Adolescent mental health is a growing concern in the United States, yet access to care remains deeply uneven. Hispanic communities face some of the greatest barriers, including language gaps, cultural stigma, and a shortage of bilingual providers, even as demand for mental health professionals continues to rise. Our client helps address this through high quality and bilingual mental health services.
Our client is a licensed psychologist with more than 14 years of experience in mental health. She holds a master’s degree in Psychoanalysis, a specialty diploma in Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy, and completed a 12-semester psychoanalytic training program in Mexico. She has spent her career helping teenagers and families get the support they need.
She began by providing one-on-one therapy, treating anxiety, depression, and other conditions. Over time, she took on more complex roles in crisis response, diagnostic evaluations, and working inside school systems. She built programs, trained staff, and led clinical teams.
Today, she works as a program manager for a school-based mental health team in Texas. She oversees therapists who serve students across multiple school districts.
Fluent in both English and Spanish, she connects directly with Hispanic families, helping reduce the language and cultural barriers that often delay or prevent access to care.
Turning strong experience into a case for national impact
The petition must clearly define a proposed endeavor that extends beyond a current role and demonstrates broader national value.
In this case, our client focused on expanding access to mental health services through bilingual care and telehealth. The goal was to show how this approach addresses real gaps in the U.S. mental health system, especially for underserved communities.
Building a case grounded in demonstrated impact and a clear national need
The legal strategy focused on clearly defining her proposed work and showing how it helps fill real gaps in mental health care. The petition demonstrated how her experience in adolescent therapy, bilingual skills, and use of telehealth all break down barriers in access to care, especially within Hispanic communities.
The petition showed how her work would expand beyond her current role. This included providing therapy through virtual platforms, training school staff to identify early signs of mental health conditions and providing families with education and outreach.
Strong evidence supported the case. Letters from her colleagues and independent professionals in her field described her impact in school-based programs, her leadership across multiple districts, and her ability to connect with Hispanic families through culturally informed care. A letter of interest from her employer further confirmed that her work is already in demand and positioned for growth.
Her bilingual skills and cultural understanding were key to demonstrating how her work helps close gaps in access to mental health services for underserved communities.
EB-2 NIW Petition Approved Without a Request for Evidence
The EB-2 NIW I-140 petition was approved without an RFE. USCIS confirmed that her proposed work meets the national importance standard and that she is well positioned to carry it forward.
Permanent Residence Granted Through Adjustment of Status
After the I-140 approval, the case moved to Adjustment of Status. This allowed our client to seamlessly apply for permanent residence from within the United States.
Attorney Kristal Sanchez handled this final stage. The process moved forward without delays or additional requests from USCIS, and the application was approved, granting our client lawful permanent residence and the ability to continue her work without interruption.
Expanding access to mental health services across communities
With permanent residence secured, she can now expand her work and reach more patients across the United States.
She plans to grow her bilingual telehealth services for adolescents and families, allowing greater access to care regardless of location. She will also focus on training school counselors and mental health professionals in recognizing and responding to early signs of mental health conditions.
In addition, she aims to expand group therapy programs for children and parents while increasing outreach within Hispanic communities through partnerships with schools and local organizations.
These efforts support broader initiatives to address the adolescent mental health crisis and improve access to culturally competent care.