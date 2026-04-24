EB-2 NIW Case Study: Psychologist from Mexico Granted Green Card

Adolescent mental health is a growing concern in the United States, yet access to care remains deeply uneven. Hispanic communities face some of the greatest barriers, including language gaps, cultural stigma, and a shortage of bilingual providers, even as demand for mental health professionals continues to rise. Our client helps address this through high quality and bilingual mental health services.

Colombo & Hurd secured green card approval for a psychologist from Mexico whose work focuses on expanding access to mental health services for adolescents in the United States. USCIS approved the initial EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) filing in just 7 days with premium processing, without issuing an RFE. After approval, Immigration Attorney Kristal Sanchez guided the client through Adjustment of Status, resulting in a green card and lawful permanent residence.

Our client is a licensed psychologist with more than 14 years of experience in mental health. She holds a master’s degree in Psychoanalysis, a specialty diploma in Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy, and completed a 12-semester psychoanalytic training program in Mexico. She has spent her career helping teenagers and families get the support they need.

She began by providing one-on-one therapy, treating anxiety, depression, and other conditions. Over time, she took on more complex roles in crisis response, diagnostic evaluations, and working inside school systems. She built programs, trained staff, and led clinical teams.

Today, she works as a program manager for a school-based mental health team in Texas. She oversees therapists who serve students across multiple school districts.

Fluent in both English and Spanish, she connects directly with Hispanic families, helping reduce the language and cultural barriers that often delay or prevent access to care.