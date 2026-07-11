EB-2 NIW Case Study—Physician from Peru Approved for Cancer Prevention Work

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a physician from Peru whose work focuses on cancer prevention and early detection. USCIS approved the I-140 petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Many Spanish-speaking families in the United States face barriers to cancer screening and prevention education. When information is difficult to access, understand, or trust, families may miss chances to detect cancer earlier and seek timely care.

Our client’s proposed endeavor responds directly to that need. She plans to use her background in radiology and oncology to support cancer prevention education, early detection outreach, and training for Spanish-speaking communities, especially low-income Latino families. Colombo & Hurd Partner and Attorney Sal Picataggio led the petition.