EB-2 NIW Case Study—Physician from Peru Approved for Cancer Prevention Work

Physician
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a physician from Peru whose work focuses on cancer prevention and early detection. USCIS approved the I-140 petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Many Spanish-speaking families in the United States face barriers to cancer screening and prevention education. When information is difficult to access, understand, or trust, families may miss chances to detect cancer earlier and seek timely care.
Our client’s proposed endeavor responds directly to that need. She plans to use her background in radiology and oncology to support cancer prevention education, early detection outreach, and training for Spanish-speaking communities, especially low-income Latino families. Colombo & Hurd Partner and Attorney Sal Picataggio led the petition.
A Physician Focused on Radiology, Oncology, and Prevention
Our client is a physician with more than a decade of experience in medicine, radiology, oncology, and related healthcare fields. Her work has included general medicine, cancer screening, radiological interpretation, and diagnostic support for patients with different types of cancer.
Her career moved from general medical care into oncology-focused radiology after seeing firsthand how late-stage diagnoses changed outcomes for patients and their families. She has supported cancer diagnosis, participated in multidisciplinary cancer committees, and helped train resident physicians in radiology.
Her work has also reached patients and healthcare professionals outside the exam room. She has contributed to medical guides, joined health promotion campaigns, completed professional training, and presented work at medical conferences.
In the United States, the client plans to focus on cancer prevention education and early detection outreach. She will train medical and non-medical audiences, organize educational events, support awareness campaigns, and help Spanish-speaking communities better understand screening and detection tools.
Showing Impact Beyond Direct Patient Care or Research
The main challenge was showing how the client’s medical background would support cancer prevention work in the United States. Her plan was not limited to one hospital, one clinic, or one group of patients. It focused on education, outreach, training, and early detection support for Spanish-speaking communities that may face barriers to cancer screening information.
The case also required showing that her work met the EB-2 NIW standard: that her endeavor has substantial merit and national importance, that she is well positioned to advance it, and that waiving the usual job-offer requirement benefits the United States. Here, that meant tying cancer-prevention outreach for underserved Spanish-speaking communities to a concrete, documented public-health need. The legal team needed to show that the client’s practical experience in radiology, cancer screening, and physician training made her specifically equipped to carry out this plan, and that the public health need she was addressing was concrete and well-documented.
Connecting Medical Experience to a Public Health Need
The legal team worked with the client to document the public health need behind her work. Spanish-speaking and low-income Latino families may face barriers to cancer screening and prevention education. The client’s proposed work addressed that gap through education and radiology-based knowledge of early detection.
The petition also connected that need to the client’s medical background. Her experience in oncology-focused radiology, cancer screening, diagnostic support, medical guide development, and physician training showed that she had already worked in the same areas her proposed work would serve. As Attorney Picataggio explained: “The strength of this case was the client’s ability to connect her medical experience to a real public health need. Here, the client had a practical plan to help people who need better access to cancer prevention and early detection.”
EB-2 NIW Approval Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing an RFE, an outcome that reflects how thoroughly the public-health arguments and the client’s qualifications were documented up front.
The approval recognized the strength of our client’s medical background and proposed outreach to Spanish-speaking communities.
Moving Toward Cancer Prevention Work in the United States
This approval positions our client to continue the green card process and move toward advancing her cancer prevention work in the United States. Once she obtains permanent residency, she will be able to pursue broader education, outreach, and training efforts focused on early cancer detection for Spanish-speaking communities.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Petition Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Peruvian
|Professional Field
|Oncology and Cancer Prevention
|Education
|Doctor of Medicine Degree; Master’s Degree in High Management and Business Administration; Master’s Degree in Business Management and Administration; Specialization Degree in Radiology
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Premium Processing
|No
|Outcome
|Approved
|Lead Attorney
|Sal Picataggio