EB-2 NIW Case Study: Pediatric Nurse from Colombia
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Across the United States, preventable illnesses and childhood injuries continue to place significant pressure on the healthcare system and strain families. Many of these cases could be reduced through earlier intervention, better education, and improved access to preventive care. These challenges are made worse by insufficient nursing workforce levels and limited access to routine screenings, health education, and early intervention services.

In this EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) case, we represented a pediatric and critical care nurse from Colombia whose career has focused on protecting children through prevention, education, and early healthcare intervention. Her work addresses persistent gaps in the U.S. healthcare system, including preventable childhood injuries, chronic disease, and limited access to preventive care in underserved communities.

Led by Colombo & Hurd attorney Nicolás Vargas, the client’s EB-2 NIW I-140 petition was approved.

Client profile

Pediatric and critical care nurse advancing preventive healthcare for children

Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a diploma in adult critical care, with clinical experience in Colombia and Chile. Her work focuses on hospital-based care, prevention efforts, and evidence-based practices that improve outcomes for children. She has also participated in research initiatives aimed at improving clinical practices.

She has worked in high-acuity pediatric and cardiac care settings, providing direct care to critically ill children. In these settings, early clinical decisions can directly affect a child’s recovery and survival. Her responsibilities included assessing patients, administering medication, monitoring medical equipment, and coordinating care with other healthcare professionals.

In addition to bedside care, she assumed leadership and quality-focused responsibilities. She helped develop nursing protocols, trained clinical staff, and supported initiatives designed to reduce avoidable complications and improve patient safety in pediatric healthcare.

The Challenge

Demonstrating national impact early in a nursing career

One of the key considerations in this EB-2 NIW case was positioning the client’s professional experience effectively. At the time of filing, she had approximately six years of nursing experience. The focus was on clearly demonstrating how, even at this stage in her career, her work met the level of impact required under the EB-2 NIW standard.

The case also needed to show that her work went beyond routine clinical practice. While her pediatric intensive care background was strong, the petition had to demonstrate that her contributions extended beyond bedside care and included prevention efforts, research-based improvement, and broader public health impact.

As Colombo & Hurd attorney Nicolás Vargas explained: “The goal was to clearly -establish that she was well-positioned, not simply because of years of experience, but because of the quality of her experience and the direction of her proposed work.”

Strategic approach

Framing preventive healthcare as a national priority

The legal strategy focused on the depth of her impact rather than the number of years she had practiced. Instead of focusing on her experience as a bedside clinician, we highlighted her work within the larger context of preventive healthcare and systemic improvement.

Her pediatric intensive care experience was presented as the foundation for broader prevention initiatives. The petition documented measurable outcomes, including a significant reduction in certain adverse events after the implementation of updated protocols, and highlighted her ability to evaluate interventions and apply data-driven solutions to improve infant and pediatric health outcomes.

The strategy also emphasized her experience working with vulnerable populations, including low-income migrant families. This connection helped demonstrate how her experience could support similar prevention-focused initiatives in the United States.

As Attorney Vargas noted: “Her work demonstrated that she was already operating at a level where her contributions had broader public health significance.”

The Result

EB-2 NIW approval and path forward

USCIS approved the client’s Form I-140 under the EB-2 National Interest Waiver category, recognizing both the national importance of her proposed endeavor and her ability to advance it in the United States.

The approval reflected her measurable contributions to patient safety, her involvement in research-based improvements, and the national importance of prevention-focused healthcare. It also reinforced that nurses and other healthcare professionals can qualify for an EB-2 NIW when their work demonstrates systemic benefit beyond routine clinical duties.

With this approval, the client is now positioned to move forward with prevention-focused healthcare initiatives without employer sponsorship. She intends to develop education-based programs, collaborate with healthcare organizations and community partners, and expand access to preventive care for children and families, particularly in underserved communities.

Case Overview

Category  Details 
Visa Classification  EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) 
Nationality  Colombia 
Professional Field  Nursing / Preventive Healthcare 
Education  Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing; Diploma in Adult Critical Care 
Request for Evidence (RFE)  No 
Final Outcome  Approved 
Lead Attorney  Nicolás Vargas 
