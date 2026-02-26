EB-2 NIW Case Study: Pediatric Nurse from Colombia

Across the United States, preventable illnesses and childhood injuries continue to place significant pressure on the healthcare system and strain families. Many of these cases could be reduced through earlier intervention, better education, and improved access to preventive care. These challenges are made worse by insufficient nursing workforce levels and limited access to routine screenings, health education, and early intervention services.

In this EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) case, we represented a pediatric and critical care nurse from Colombia whose career has focused on protecting children through prevention, education, and early healthcare intervention. Her work addresses persistent gaps in the U.S. healthcare system, including preventable childhood injuries, chronic disease, and limited access to preventive care in underserved communities.

Led by Colombo & Hurd attorney Nicolás Vargas, the client’s EB-2 NIW I-140 petition was approved.

Client profile