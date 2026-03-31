EB-2 NIW Case Study: Neurologist from Colombia Approved to Expand Alzheimer’s Care in Underserved Rural Communities

Colombo & Hurd recently secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a Colombian neurologist specializing in Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive disorders. His work focuses on developing non-pharmacological and affordable interventions to address Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (AD/ADRD) in underserved rural communities across the United States. This case, led by Immigration Attorney Anabel Garcia Gonzalez, was approved in just 3 days with premium processing and without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Alzheimer’s disease imposes significant challenges on patients, families, and the healthcare system, particularly in rural areas where access to specialists is limited. Many families face difficulties in finding practical and affordable solutions to help their loved ones maintain daily functioning and quality of life. This growing healthcare disparity underscores the urgent need for innovative and accessible interventions.

Our client’s work directly addresses this need by developing cognitive-behavioral interventions based on evidence tailored to the unique needs of rural patients and caregivers. His initiative is dedicated to improving cognitive function, enhance quality of life, and expand access to preventative dementia care. By adapting proven cognitive-behavioral strategies, his holistic approach not only benefits individuals with Alzheimer’s disease but also provides vital support to caregivers, ultimately strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in underserved communities.