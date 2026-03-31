EB-2 NIW Case Study: Neurologist from Colombia Approved to Expand Alzheimer’s Care in Underserved Rural Communities

Neurologist
Colombo & Hurd recently secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a Colombian neurologist specializing in Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive disorders. His work focuses on developing non-pharmacological and affordable interventions to address Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (AD/ADRD) in underserved rural communities across the United States. This case, led by Immigration Attorney Anabel Garcia Gonzalez, was approved in just 3 days with premium processing and without a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Alzheimer’s disease imposes significant challenges on patients, families, and the healthcare system, particularly in rural areas where access to specialists is limited. Many families face difficulties in finding practical and affordable solutions to help their loved ones maintain daily functioning and quality of life. This growing healthcare disparity underscores the urgent need for innovative and accessible interventions.
Our client’s work directly addresses this need by developing cognitive-behavioral interventions based on evidence tailored to the unique needs of rural patients and caregivers. His initiative is dedicated to improving cognitive function, enhance quality of life, and expand access to preventative dementia care. By adapting proven cognitive-behavioral strategies, his holistic approach not only benefits individuals with Alzheimer’s disease but also provides vital support to caregivers, ultimately strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in underserved communities.
A Career Focused on Expanding Dementia Care
Our client is a neurologist from Colombia focused on improving how Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive disorders are diagnosed and treated. His work combines clinical neurology, public health, and direct experience in dementia care.
He holds a Doctor of Medicine and a Master of Public Health. He also completed advanced training in behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry, with a focus on cognitive disorders.
Currently licensed in the United States, he actively treats patients, including those in underserved rural communities.
His experience includes patient care, research, education, and quality improvement initiatives. In one program he helped design, more than 50% of participants reported meaningful improvements, demonstrating an ability to translate ideas into real results.
Moreover, he gained direct insight into gaps in dementia care, including delayed diagnosis and limited access to specialists, through his experience in rural settings. That perspective shaped a clear focus on expanding practical, evidence-based care for underserved communities.
Demonstrating Impact Beyond Clinical Practice
One of the main challenges in this case was proving that the client’s work as a licensed neurologist goes beyond treating his patients in a single hospital.
As Attorney Garcia Gonzalez explained, many assume that being a physician and contributing to public health automatically satisfies the national importance requirement. In reality, that alone is not sufficient under the EB-2 NIW standard.
“Even though he is highly accomplished and actively treating patients, we still needed to show that his impact goes beyond the patients and the hospital he currently serves,” she explained.
Another challenge was that the client was already employed by a hospital in the United States, which often leads USCIS to question why the employer is not pursuing a conventional Labor Certification process?
The petition needed to emphasize the urgency of his initiative, highlighting the pressing need to address Alzheimer’s disease and the associated healthcare disparities. Most importantly, the petition needed to demonstrate that the client’s work would provide substantial public health, societal, and economic benefits to the United States and the broader community. These benefits far outweigh any potential impact on the U.S. labor market.
How the Case Showed Impact Beyond One Employer
The strategy focused on showing how the neurologist’s work can be applied across different healthcare settings, disseminated throughout the industry and replicated by other professionals in the field.
According to Attorney Garcia Gonzalez, the focus shifted from job title to broader impact: “We needed to show that his work goes beyond the hospital where he is employed and can influence how these affordable and non-pharmacological treatments are delivered across the country.”
That broader impact was already visible in his work in a rural community, where access to specialized dementia care is limited. This setting helped highlight both the urgency of the need and the practical value of his approach.
Another key element was his holistic approach to Alzheimer’s care. By combining behavioral strategies, cognitive support, and ongoing patient engagement, the work becomes both practical and adaptable across clinical environments. As Attorney Garcia Gonzalez noted, this was a defining factor: “This case stood out because the approach was more holistic, not just focused on traditional pharmacological or specialty treatment, but on how to support patients in a more complete way.”
At the same time, the client’s ongoing patient work and active involvement in professional organizations and conferences showed a continued commitment to improving care. Through this work, he refines approaches in practice and shares those insights with others in the field.
EB-2 NIW Approval in Just 3 Days
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition in just 3 days with premium processing and no Request for Evidence (RFE).
The decision recognized the national importance of his work in expanding access to Alzheimer’s and dementia care in underserved rural communities. It further highlighted its alignment with key U.S. public health priorities, including early intervention, caregiver support, and improved access to care.
The petition showed that his contributions improve cognitive care and daily functioning, address gaps in access to specialized dementia care, and support broader public health efforts focused on early intervention and caregiver support.