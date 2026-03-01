EB-2 NIW Case Study: Mexican Engineer Advancing U.S. Water Treatment Systems

Across the United States, water service providers are working to modernize aging infrastructure, comply with evolving regulatory standards, and address emerging contaminants that older treatment facilities were not designed to remove. These issues create steady demand for engineers who can improve treatment performance in real facilities.

Our client, a Mexican environmental engineer whose proposed endeavor focuses on reducing freshwater waste and improving water treatment processes, works directly on the types of infrastructure challenges driving this demand. She works across drinking water, wastewater, and industrial treatment systems. She also aims to help organizations reduce water waste, improve treatment efficiency, and overall system performance.

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of her EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition, with the Request for Evidence (RFE) response led by RFE Director and Immigration Attorney Roshn Vazhel.