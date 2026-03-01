EB-2 NIW Case Study: Mexican Engineer Advancing U.S. Water Treatment Systems

Environmental Engineer
Across the United States, water service providers are working to modernize aging infrastructure, comply with evolving regulatory standards, and address emerging contaminants that older treatment facilities were not designed to remove. These issues create steady demand for engineers who can improve treatment performance in real facilities.
Our client, a Mexican environmental engineer whose proposed endeavor focuses on reducing freshwater waste and improving water treatment processes, works directly on the types of infrastructure challenges driving this demand. She works across drinking water, wastewater, and industrial treatment systems. She also aims to help organizations reduce water waste, improve treatment efficiency, and overall system performance.
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of her EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition, with the Request for Evidence (RFE) response led by RFE Director and Immigration Attorney Roshn Vazhel.
Over 30 Years of Leadership in Wastewater Engineering
For more than 3 decades, our client has worked on complex water systems where reliability matters. She has designed and improved drinking water, wastewater, and industrial treatment processes.
Her work has included major wastewater treatment plant projects. Her duties ranged from process design to system integration and operational improvement. In one major project, her redesign work earned a President’s Award for Technical Excellence. She also led other projects that reduced pollution in local waterways and improved performance for industrial operations.
She has trained teams, supported technical decision-making, and continued building expertise through ongoing professional development. Across her career, she has focused on practical solutions that make water systems safer and easier to maintain.
Clarification on National Importance and Supporting Evidence
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued an RFE seeking additional documentation regarding the national importance of the proposed endeavor and the petitioner’s ability to carry it out. The officer requested a more detailed explanation of the methods and technologies the petitioner planned to use. USCIS also questioned how her work would extend beyond a single employer or client and provide broader benefit within the United States.
USCIS placed particular emphasis on independent recommendation letters. As Attorney Vazhel explained, “They can certainly strengthen a case, but they are not, by themselves, a requirement.”
The RFE also referenced standards more commonly associated with other petition types, including original contributions of major significance. In addition, USCIS requested expanded documentation regarding the petitioner’s future plans, including a more detailed letter of interest and evidence addressing the feasibility of her proposed consulting work.
Refocusing the Record on the EB-2 NIW Standard
Attorney Vazhel structured the response to address each concern directly under the NIW legal standard.
The response provided a more detailed description of the proposed work, including the types of treatment improvements and system optimization strategies she intends to apply. It explained how those improvements support infrastructure modernization, regulatory compliance, and more efficient water use across municipal and industrial systems.
The response also highlighted parts of the petitioner’s record that supported her ability to carry the endeavor forward. It included an updated letter of interest and an expanded plan and financial documentation supporting the feasibility of her consulting work. As Attorney Vazhel explained, “The petitioner’s ability to pursue the endeavor should be supported clearly in the record, so the officer has a complete understanding of how the proposed work will move forward.”
EB-2 NIW Approval After RFE: I-140 Petition Approved
USCIS approved the EB-2 National Interest Waiver petition after the RFE. The response effectively connected the proposed work to national priorities reflected in federal clean-water goals and ongoing concerns about aging infrastructure and emerging contaminants.
With the I-140 approved, the petitioner plans to move forward as an independent consultant focused on reducing freshwater consumption and improving treatment performance.
Her plan centers on using smarter water management techniques to address micro-pollutants that challenge existing infrastructure. She intends to measure outcomes through a structured approach that tracks results such as efficiency improvements and environmental impact.
With documented industry interest, she can pursue technical work that supports better treatment decisions across projects and partners.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Mexico
|Professional Field
|Environmental Engineering (Water Supply, Wastewater & Industrial Treatment Systems)
|Education
|Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering; Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|RFE Response Attorney
|Roshn Vazhel
|Premium Processing
|No
|Final Outcome
|EB-2 NIW I-140 Approved