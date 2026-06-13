EB-2 NIW Case Study: Lawyer from Nepal Approved to Bolster U.S.-Middle East Diplomacy

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a legal affairs specialist from Nepal after a successful response to a Request for Evidence (RFE). The petition showed that the client’s work, focused on strengthening U.S. diplomacy and counterterrorism strategy in the Middle East, carries national significance for American foreign policy and security.

The Middle East remains one of the most important regions for U.S. security interests, with surveys showing that a majority of Americans consider stability in the region vital to the safety of the United States. Ongoing concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, the threat of terrorism, and growing competition from China and Russia have made stable diplomacy in the region more critical than ever. Yet making good foreign policy decisions in the region requires careful research and expert analysis.

Our client has spent her career working at the intersection of law, diplomacy, and conflict resolution. Her proposed endeavor focuses on conducting original research into U.S.–Iran relations and broader Middle East policy, with the goal of producing practical recommendations that strengthen U.S. national security, counterterrorism efforts, and geopolitical influence in the region.

This case study explains how Colombo & Hurd built the petition and responded to the RFE to secure approval. The petition was led by Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni.

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