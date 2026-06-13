EB-2 NIW Case Study: Lawyer from Nepal Approved to Bolster U.S.-Middle East Diplomacy

Legal Affairs Specialist
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a legal affairs specialist from Nepal after a successful response to a Request for Evidence (RFE). The petition showed that the client’s work, focused on strengthening U.S. diplomacy and counterterrorism strategy in the Middle East, carries national significance for American foreign policy and security.
The Middle East remains one of the most important regions for U.S. security interests, with surveys showing that a majority of Americans consider stability in the region vital to the safety of the United States. Ongoing concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, the threat of terrorism, and growing competition from China and Russia have made stable diplomacy in the region more critical than ever. Yet making good foreign policy decisions in the region requires careful research and expert analysis.
Our client has spent her career working at the intersection of law, diplomacy, and conflict resolution. Her proposed endeavor focuses on conducting original research into U.S.–Iran relations and broader Middle East policy, with the goal of producing practical recommendations that strengthen U.S. national security, counterterrorism efforts, and geopolitical influence in the region.
This case study explains how Colombo & Hurd built the petition and responded to the RFE to secure approval. The petition was led by Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni.
An Expert in International Law and Global Conflict
Our client is a lawyer and policy researcher from Nepal with more than eight years of experience in legal research, international law, and policy work. She earned two master’s degrees in the United States, one in law and one in the sciences, on top of her law degree from a university in Nepal. Together, her studies were found to be equal to a U.S. law degree.
Over the years, she has worked with government offices, law firms, universities, and the United Nations, taking on legal and political questions in a range of countries and settings.
Her path started close to home. After a major earthquake hit Nepal, she helped lead the relief effort, organizing donations, rallying volunteers, and getting food and supplies to people who needed them. In the years that followed, she moved into legal work in the United States, first as a paralegal and later as a research assistant on a project about the war between Ukraine and Russia.
More recently, her work has centered on international law and diplomacy. At the United Nations Office of Legal Affairs, she researched how countries share power in foreign affairs, how international conflicts get resolved, and the part that global and regional organizations play in keeping the peace.
Proving the National Importance of Diplomatic Research During a Time of Conflict
After the initial petition was filed, USCIS issued an RFE. The officer’s central concern was whether the proposed endeavor truly carried national importance, rather than serving as general academic or professional work. Attorney Nizar Kafrouni noted that the RFE was thorough and raised a lot of questions.
But the case also faced a complication that had nothing to do with the petition itself. The petition had been filed when U.S.–Iran relations centered on diplomacy and negotiation, the very focus of our client’s initiative. By the time the RFE arrived, tensions between the two countries had escalated significantly. The change in circumstances also raised an important question: if our client’s work was about strengthening diplomacy, did it still matter once diplomacy appeared to have given way to war?
Demonstrating the Ongoing Importance of Diplomatic Research
The RFE response met both concerns head-on.
On the question of timing, the response argued that a period of conflict is exactly when research into diplomacy and de-escalation matters most. Rather than treating war as the end of our client’s initiative’s relevance, the response explained that periods of conflict are exactly why her work is needed. Armed conflict can have significant human and economic costs. The response argued that strong diplomatic strategies can help reduce those risks.
To support this, the response drew on a wide body of evidence. It pointed to analyses showing that a single year of conflict in the Middle East cost Americans tens of billions of dollars, to government reports on how instability in the region threatens global oil and shipping routes, and to research on the broader economic toll of terrorism. These sources helped demonstrate that stability in the Middle East has significant implications for U.S. national security and economic interests.
The response also reinforced the national-security foundation laid in the original petition, citing the well-documented connections between certain regional actors and groups designated as threats to the United States. And it demonstrated that the federal government itself treats this issue as a national priority, pointing to executive actions, national security directives, and legislation all aimed squarely at the same challenges our client’s research addresses.
The RFE also raised a second concern: whether the client could credibly serve as an attorney, a policy expert, and a researcher all at once, treating these as conflicting roles. The response explained how the roles reinforce rather than contradict one another. As Attorney Kafrouni explained, “Her legal practice informs her research, and her research informs her policy work.” The response highlighted the importance and potential of her ongoing and planned projects, supported by recommendation letters, an updated plan, and her conference presentations.
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition following the RFE response. Our client can now move forward in the process toward permanent residence, continuing her research into international law, diplomacy, and the policies that shape U.S. security and stability in one of the world’s most consequential regions.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Country of origin
|Nepal
|Professional Field
|International law and foreign policy research
|Education
|Juris Doctor
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Outcome
|Approved
|Lead Attorney
|Nizar Kafrouni