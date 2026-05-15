EB-2 NIW Case Study: Jamaican Digital Transformation Strategist Approved to Strengthen Small Businesses

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a digital transformation expert from Jamaica after a successful response to a Request for Evidence (RFE). The petition showed that the client’s work, helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the United States modernize their operations and improve efficiency, carries national economic significance far beyond any single client or employer.

Small businesses make up 99.9% of all U.S. businesses and employ nearly half of the American workforce. Yet many of them still rely on outdated systems and manual work that slow operations and increase costs. These technology gaps make it harder for many businesses to grow and compete.

Our client spent her career closing those gaps. Her proposed endeavor focuses on building a replicable digital operating framework that gives SMEs across the country the tools, systems, and workforce skills to modernize sustainably, not just adopt technology temporarily.

This case study explains how Colombo & Hurd built the petition and responded to the RFE to secure approval. The petition was filed by Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Vivian Daher.

Client Profile