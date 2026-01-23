EB-2 NIW Case Study- Indian Fintech Professional Secures Approval for Scalable AI-Driven Fraud Prevention

In modern card and digital payments systems, a single mislabeled or unauthorized transaction can trigger chargebacks, customer disputes, and downstream losses across multiple institutions within hours. With real-time rails and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled impersonation accelerating financial crime, fraud prevention has become a national-scale challenge. For EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petitioners at the intersection of fintech, AI, and risk intelligence who develop scalable fraud-mitigation solutions, their work supports U.S. financial stability, consumer protection, and small-business resilience.

In this case, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved an EB-2 NIW petition for our client, a mechanical engineer from India whose proposed endeavor centers on building an AI-driven fraud-prevention platform designed for deployment across banks, payment processors, and merchant networks in the U.S. financial sector. Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Paul Messina led the initial filing and Immigration Attorney Yeerin Kwon prepared the Request for Evidence (RFE) response.

Redesigning Fraud Prevention at Enterprise Scale

EB-2 NIW Visa