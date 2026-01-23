EB-2 NIW Case Study- Indian Fintech Professional Secures Approval for Scalable AI-Driven Fraud Prevention

Mechanical Engineer
In modern card and digital payments systems, a single mislabeled or unauthorized transaction can trigger chargebacks, customer disputes, and downstream losses across multiple institutions within hours. With real-time rails and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled impersonation accelerating financial crime, fraud prevention has become a national-scale challenge. For EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petitioners at the intersection of fintech, AI, and risk intelligence who develop scalable fraud-mitigation solutions, their work supports U.S. financial stability, consumer protection, and small-business resilience.
In this case, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved an EB-2 NIW petition for our client, a mechanical engineer from India whose proposed endeavor centers on building an AI-driven fraud-prevention platform designed for deployment across banks, payment processors, and merchant networks in the U.S. financial sector. Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Paul Messina led the initial filing and Immigration Attorney Yeerin Kwon prepared the Request for Evidence (RFE) response.
Redesigning Fraud Prevention at Enterprise Scale
Through a series of analytics-driven roles, our client has built his career addressing risks that affect the stability and trustworthiness of the broader financial services ecosystem. Through analytics-focused positions, he learned firsthand how even minor vulnerabilities, like an unclear transaction descriptor, can cascade into customer distrust and preventable losses. Instead of accepting fraud as an unavoidable cost of doing business, he redesigned the systems behind it.
What sets his profile apart is a consistent pattern of impact. His work evolved from improving internal processes to building a production-ready fraud-prevention system that integrates transaction intelligence, merchant data, and automated risk signals to strengthen financial security.
This profile aligned closely with the EB-2 NIW framework because it demonstrated independent leadership, sector-wide relevance, and a clear trajectory toward broader national impact. For professionals in fintech, AI, and risk intelligence, the opportunity lies in connecting your track record to a national interest and showing how the impact of your work expands beyond one team or one employer.
The Challenge
Standing Out in a Crowded Fintech and AI Field
In this case, the challenge was demonstrating how the client’s proposed endeavor stood apart in a crowded landscape of fintech and AI professionals, and how it translated into impact at a national scale. The RFE reflected common concernsin EB-2 NIW adjudications, including whether the proposed endeavor rose beyond routine industry activity, whether it carried implications beyond individual employers or clients, and whether the client was positioned to advance it independently. As Attorney Kwon explained, “USCIS tends to focus heavily on what makes a petitioner’s work truly unique and how it’s different from others in fintech or AI. That meant bringing forward the specific expertise and project focus that only this client could credibly advance.”
The case required articulating a well-defined endeavor, reinforcing how the client’s past work directly informed his future, and showing that his contributions addressed systemic gaps affecting fraud prevention and trust across the financial ecosystem.
Strengthening the Record Without Changing Course
Rather than introducing a new direction, the RFE response strategy reinforced the original narrative by sharpening how the client’s work, expertise, and proposed endeavor fit together as a coherent whole. The response emphasized specificity: what problem the endeavor addresses, why that problem matters at a national level, and why this professional is positioned to advance it.
As Attorney Kwon noted, restraint was intentional: “Instead of flooding the record with entirely new material, we focused on reaffirming and strengthening the evidence already submitted, updating key recommendation letters and reinforcing how the initial filing fully met the NIW standard.” The response tightened the petition and reinforced credibility across all three EB-2 NIW prongs.
The Result
EB-2 NIW Approved in 6 Months and 3 Days with an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition under premium processing in 6 months and 3 days, despite the issuance of an RFE. While the RFE required additional explanation and evidentiary support, a focused response addressing the client’s specific work, expertise, and proposed endeavor resolved the agency’s concerns and led to approval. Where the underlying work addresses identifiable infrastructure-level risks, such as fraud and trust in the U.S. payments system, an RFE can be resolved without altering the core strategy.
Why This Case Succeeded
This case aligned a scalable anti-fraud endeavor with U.S. national interests and supported that alignment with evidence. The petition characterized financial fraud as a systemic risk to U.S. financial stability and small-business resilience and presented the proposed AI-driven approach as an infrastructure-level solution capable of integration across banks, payment processors, merchants, and consumer platforms. When USCIS issued an RFE, the response did not shift direction butaddressed the concerns with updated evidence and objective context.
What this Approval Enables
Our client can move forward with a phased plan to develop an AI-driven fraud-prevention platform in the United States. The initial phase centers on reducing friendly fraud by clarifying ambiguous card transactions through real-time merchant intelligence and automated decision support. Subsequent phases extend the platform into a broader ecosystem for predictive fraud analysis and risk signaling, enabling more effective detection and management of suspicious activity across the payments landscape. The plan also supports U.S. job creation through the expansion of technical and business roles and positions the platform for adoption by U.S. financial institutions, strengthening trust, reducing preventable losses, and reinforcing the resilience of the digital economy.
Case Overview
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|India
|Professional Field
|Financial technology, artificial intelligence, and fraud prevention
|Education
|Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering & Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Final Outcome
|Approved
|Timeline
|6 months and 3 days (Premium Processing)
|Lead Attorneys
|Paul Messina (Initial Filing); Yeerin Kwon (RFE Response)