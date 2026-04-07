EB-2 NIW Case Study: Indian Educator Approved to Improve U.S. Graduation Rates

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an educator from India focused on improving graduation rates in U.S. public schools. Her work centers on developing mentorship programs that incorporate targeted academic interventions and curriculum enhancements to support student success. USCIS approved the petition in just over one month with premium processing without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Across the United States, schools and universities are seeing declining graduation rates, chronic absenteeism, and millions of students leaving college without completing their degrees. These challenges highlight the need for initiatives that strengthen educational continuity and help students stay on track to graduation.

Educators who focus on student retention and academic support play a critical role in addressing these challenges. Through structured mentorship, early intervention strategies, and curriculum development, they help students overcome barriers to completion and improve long-term educational outcomes.

The petition demonstrated how the client’s experience and proposed work align with broader national priorities in education, establishing the importance of her initiative and its potential to contribute meaningfully to the U.S. education system.

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