EB-2 NIW Case Study: Housing Developer from Ecuador Addressing U.S. Housing Shortage

Our client holds a Juris Doctor and a Master’s degree in Legal Studies, and later built a career in construction and housing development. Her professional background combines legal expertise with extensive experience in the construction industry. She has held leadership roles managing construction projects, supervising teams, and ensuring quality control in residential developments. This unique combination of legal training and hands-on construction experience helps her navigate the complex regulatory and operational challenges of sustainable housing development.

Her legal education provides critical skills in project management, contract negotiations, regulatory compliance, and strategic planning. These skills are essential for working within building codes, environmental regulations, and the administrative requirements of the construction industry. She has applied this expertise throughout her career by supervising construction projects and ensuring they met both quality standards and sustainable practices.

She founded and managed a construction company specializing in residential building and remodeling, incorporating energy-efficient design and cost-effective construction methods. In the United States, she aims to develop affordable housing projects designed to increase supply in high-demand areas. This work supports economic growth, creates jobs in the construction sector, and expands access to affordable, quality housing.