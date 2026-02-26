EB-2 NIW Case Study: Housing Developer from Ecuador Addressing U.S. Housing Shortage

The United States faces a serious affordable housing shortage, with millions of families struggling to find quality homes they can afford. This crisis affects communities across the country and impacts both economic growth and quality of life. The country needs practical solutions that combine affordability with sustainability to address this problem.
Our client works to provide these solutions. She is a housing developer from Ecuador who focuses on building affordable, energy-efficient homes tailored to local community needs. Her proposed endeavor aims to address the housing shortage while promoting sustainable construction practices, including the use of eco-friendly materials, renewable energy sources, and innovative technologies. Colombo & Hurd secured approval of her EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition, led by Senior Attorney Rachel Slomski.
Legal Education Applied to Sustainable Construction Leadership
Our client holds a Juris Doctor and a Master’s degree in Legal Studies, and later built a career in construction and housing development. Her professional background combines legal expertise with extensive experience in the construction industry. She has held leadership roles managing construction projects, supervising teams, and ensuring quality control in residential developments. This unique combination of legal training and hands-on construction experience helps her navigate the complex regulatory and operational challenges of sustainable housing development.
Her legal education provides critical skills in project management, contract negotiations, regulatory compliance, and strategic planning. These skills are essential for working within building codes, environmental regulations, and the administrative requirements of the construction industry. She has applied this expertise throughout her career by supervising construction projects and ensuring they met both quality standards and sustainable practices.
She founded and managed a construction company specializing in residential building and remodeling, incorporating energy-efficient design and cost-effective construction methods. In the United States, she aims to develop affordable housing projects designed to increase supply in high-demand areas. This work supports economic growth, creates jobs in the construction sector, and expands access to affordable, quality housing.
The Challenge
Connecting Legal Education to Construction Expertise
The client’s advanced degree is in law, while her career has focused on construction and housing development. The petition needed to show how this interdisciplinary background strengthened her ability to address the affordable housing crisis in the United States.
Strategic Response
Demonstrating the Value of Her Legal Background
The legal strategy focused on showing how the client’s legal education directly strengthened her construction work. As Attorney Slomski explained: “We showed how her legal education strengthens her work in construction. Her critical skills in project management, regulatory compliance, and organizational leadership are essential for navigating the complexities of the construction industry.“
The petition framed this dual expertise as a unique asset. Her combination of legal training and construction experience equips her with the tools to address the affordable housing crisis while ensuring projects meet regulatory standards.
The Result
EB-2 NIW Approval Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE). The client can pursue her endeavor to establish and grow her housing development business in the United States without employer sponsorship.
Why This Case Succeeded
Aligning Housing Development with National Priorities
This case demonstrated national importance with evidence of the critical housing shortage in the United States, particularly in Texas. The petition aligned the client’s work with federal initiatives to expand housing availability and support residential development. By showing how her endeavor would contribute to economic growth, job creation, and improved quality of life, her expertise was connected directly to pressing national priorities.
The petition emphasized measurable economic and social benefits. It provided evidence of the housing crisis, documented federal policy priorities, and showed how customized, energy-efficient homes would address these needs. This strategic framing established clear national importance and showed the client’s capacity to deliver results that benefit American families and communities.
Case Overview
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Ecuador
|Professional Field
|Housing Development / Sustainable Construction
|Education
|Juris Doctor (JD) and Master’s degree in Legal Studies
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Final Outcome
|Approved
|Attorney
|Rachel Slomski