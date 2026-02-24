EB-2 NIW Case Study: German Hand Surgeon Establishing Surgical Training Programs in the United States
Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Medical Surgeon

There is a growing need in the United States for advanced training in hand and reconstructive surgery. Patients with traumatic injuries, congenital conditions, and degenerative diseases often require highly specialized procedures to restore function and quality of life. Ongoing surgical training is essential to ensure physicians remain skilled in these complex techniques. 

Our client, a surgeon from Germany who specializes in hand and reconstructive surgery, sought to help address this need. Through years of clinical practice, she has developed advanced expertise in procedures that restore hand structure and function. 

Together with the legal team, we developed a proposed endeavor that would help mitigate the need above and proposed to implement structured surgical training programs focused on hand and reconstructive techniques. Her goal is to provide hands-on instruction, mentorship, and skills-based education to U.S. physicians, helping them strengthen their surgical capabilities and improve patient care. 

To pursue this work without employer sponsorship, she applied for an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW). Her case required demonstrating that her proposed training programs have substantial merit and national importance to the United States. Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar led the initial petition, and Attorney Jason Qiu successfully handled the RFE response, securing approval.

Medical Training and Expertise in Reconstructive and Trauma Surgery

With a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, a Master’s degree in Medical Sciences, and a Doctor of Medicine degree, our client has built a career specializing in hand and reconstructive surgery. She manages and directs her own clinic, where she treats patients with injuries, birth defects, and arthritis. Her background includes working in Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit settings, where she gained experience treating trauma cases. 

Her clinical work focuses on procedures that restore hand structure and function. Beyond technical skills, she understands the emotional challenges patients face during treatment and recovery. This combination of surgical expertise and patient care insight shapes her approach to treatment. 

In the United States, she will create training programs that teach medical professionals specialized techniques while also addressing patient communication and mental health support. Her programs will use simulation, mentorship, and hands-on practice to build skills across hospital settings.

Demonstrating National Importance Through Clear Program Structure

USCIS issued a Request for Evidence (RFE), seeking additional clarity on the proposed endeavor and how it would benefit the United States at a national level. The RFE questioned the substantial merit and national importance of the educational programs, requesting more detailed information about their scope and implementation. USCIS requested a more detailed explanation of how the training programs would be structured and implemented.

Clarifying the Endeavor and Meeting Legal Requirements

The RFE response strategy focused on two key areas. First, the response provided additional clarification about the proposed endeavor, making its scope and framework clear and easy to understand. This addressed USCIS’s request for more detailed information about what the client intended to accomplish in the United States. 

Second, the response addressed the requirements for demonstrating substantial merit and national importance under the applicable legal standards. Attorney Jason Qiu organized the response around each issue raised by USCIS and supported every point with evidence. This approach made it straightforward for USCIS to evaluate how the endeavor satisfied the legal requirements and issue an approval. 

EB-2 NIW Approval After Comprehensive RFE Response

The legal team developed a strategic approach to address the RFE’s concerns. As Attorney Jason Qiu explained: “Our legal team prepared a detailed response that explained the legal standard, clarified the structure of the proposed training programs, and included supporting evidence demonstrating their national importance.” 

USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition following the RFE response.

Why This Case Succeeded

Expanding Impact Through Medical Education

This case succeeded by demonstrating how educational programs create broader impact across the healthcare system. By training medical professionals in specialized surgical techniques, the client extends her impact beyond her own practice. Each physician she trains can apply these techniques to treat many patients throughout their career. This approach helps raise the standard of surgical training nationwide and aligns with national priorities for advancing medical training and improving patient care in reconstructive and hand surgery.

What This Approval Enables

Expanding Medical Training and Strengthening U.S. Healthcare

The approval of the I-140 petition confirms that USCIS recognized the substantial merit and national importance of the client’s proposed endeavor. This approval lays the foundation for her to move forward in the immigration process and to establish and expand her surgical training programs in the United States. 

By sharing advanced medical knowledge, she helps improve the skills of physicians across the country. Over time, this can improve surgical training standards and patient care in hand and reconstructive surgery. 

Case Overview

Category Details
Visa Classification EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
Nationality Germany
Professional Field Medicine / Surgery
Education Bachelor’s in Nursing, Master’s in Medical Sciences, Doctor of Medicine
Request for Evidence (RFE) Yes
Outcome Approved
Lead Attorneys Yadira Aguilar (Initial Filing), Jason Qiu (RFE Response)
