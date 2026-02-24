EB-2 NIW Case Study: German Hand Surgeon Establishing Surgical Training Programs in the United States

There is a growing need in the United States for advanced training in hand and reconstructive surgery. Patients with traumatic injuries, congenital conditions, and degenerative diseases often require highly specialized procedures to restore function and quality of life. Ongoing surgical training is essential to ensure physicians remain skilled in these complex techniques.

Our client, a surgeon from Germany who specializes in hand and reconstructive surgery, sought to help address this need. Through years of clinical practice, she has developed advanced expertise in procedures that restore hand structure and function.

Together with the legal team, we developed a proposed endeavor that would help mitigate the need above and proposed to implement structured surgical training programs focused on hand and reconstructive techniques. Her goal is to provide hands-on instruction, mentorship, and skills-based education to U.S. physicians, helping them strengthen their surgical capabilities and improve patient care.

To pursue this work without employer sponsorship, she applied for an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW). Her case required demonstrating that her proposed training programs have substantial merit and national importance to the United States. Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar led the initial petition, and Attorney Jason Qiu successfully handled the RFE response, securing approval.