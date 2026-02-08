EB-2 NIW Case Study: German Business Consultant Advancing U.S. Foreign Direct Investment

Foreign direct investment brings capital, innovation, and jobs to the United States. Many international companies want to expand into the U.S. but struggle with complex administrative and regulatory requirements. Helping these businesses navigate the U.S. market supports economic growth and strengthens cross-border partnerships.

Our client is a German business administration consultant who works with German and Latin American small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to overcome these barriers. His proposed endeavor focuses on creating administrative frameworks that help international companies establish and operate successfully in the United States. Colombo & Hurd secured approval of his EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition after successfully responding to a Request for Evidence, led by Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni.