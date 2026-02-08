EB-2 NIW Case Study: German Business Consultant Advancing U.S. Foreign Direct Investment

International Business Administration Consultant
Foreign direct investment brings capital, innovation, and jobs to the United States. Many international companies want to expand into the U.S. but struggle with complex administrative and regulatory requirements. Helping these businesses navigate the U.S. market supports economic growth and strengthens cross-border partnerships.
Our client is a German business administration consultant who works with German and Latin American small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to overcome these barriers. His proposed endeavor focuses on creating administrative frameworks that help international companies establish and operate successfully in the United States. Colombo & Hurd secured approval of his EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition after successfully responding to a Request for Evidence, led by Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni.
Building Administrative Infrastructure for Cross-Border Business Growth
Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA, with a professional background focused on helping international companies navigate complex administrative and regulatory environments. He develops practical systems that help companies manage accounting, payroll, compliance, and cross-border operations when entering new markets.
His work centers on helping companies set up compliant and efficient operations while maintaining focus on their core business objectives. He recognized that German and Latin American SMEs face recurring administrative and regulatory challenges when attempting to enter the U.S. market, often lacking the infrastructure needed to navigate American business requirements successfully.
By setting up clear systems for financial compliance, hiring, and day-to-day operations, his work helps international companies establish successful U.S. operations. This work supports foreign direct investment by helping companies bring capital, create jobs, and operate successfully in the U.S.
Demonstrating National Importance for Business Administration Work
USCIS issued a Request for Evidence (RFE), seeking additional documentation to demonstrate the national importance of the proposed endeavor. The officer requested contracts, hiring evidence, and government endorsements to show how the client’s work facilitating foreign direct investment would benefit the United States.
Showing Economic Value Through Objective Evidence
The legal strategy focused on connecting the client’s work to measurable economic outcomes, demonstrating that the proposed endeavor supports federal initiatives to attract high-quality foreign investment, strengthen domestic industry, and create jobs across strategic sectors.
The response included objective documentation of the client’s concrete progress in the United States. Corporate formation records, payroll documentation, and service agreements with American companies provided evidence of active workforce planning and ongoing business operations. This evidence demonstrated that the work was already producing results.
EB-2 NIW Approval After RFE Response
After reviewing the RFE response, USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition. The approval allows the client to continue advancing his work, facilitating foreign direct investment without the limitations of employer sponsorship.
As Attorney Kafrouni reflected, “It was especially rewarding to build a cohesive narrative showing how a business-related initiative can have broad national impact beyond a single company, and to see how careful legal strategy and structured evidence can successfully overcome an RFE“.
Policy Alignment and Concrete Evidence
This case demonstrated that business professionals can meet the EB-2 NIW standard when their work addresses real economic needs and advances national priorities. The petition connected the client’s business administration expertise to measurable outcomes: attracting foreign direct investment, creating jobs, and strengthening U.S. competitiveness in strategic sectors. By framing the work within the context of federal initiatives to attract foreign investment, the response established national importance that extended well beyond individual client relationships.
The case also benefited from careful presentation of concrete evidence showing the client’s progress in the United States. Rather than relying solely on projected impact, the response provided objective documentation of active business operations, workforce planning, and service agreements with American companies. This approach demonstrated that the endeavor was already producing tangible results.