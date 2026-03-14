EB-2 NIW Case Study: Financial Specialist from Ghana Supporting U.S. Small Businesses

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a financial specialist from Ghana who helps small and medium-sized businesses improve financial literacy and long-term sustainability. The petition was approved in less than two months after a Request for Evidence (RFE) response demonstrated the national importance of improving financial decision-making among U.S. small businesses.
Small and medium-sized businesses make up the vast majority of U.S. companies, yet many lack access to the financial guidance they need to grow and stay competitive. Without strong financial management, these businesses face higher failure rates, fewer jobs, and limited contributions to their local economies. Improving financial literacy among small business owners is a challenge the federal government has recognized through multiple national initiatives.
Our client has spent over a decade helping small and medium-sized businesses build stronger financial foundations. His proposed endeavor focuses on developing and implementing financial literacy programs and sustainability frameworks designed to help U.S. small businesses make better financial decisions and build long-term stability.
This case study explains how Colombo & Hurd structured the petition and responded to the RFE to secure approval. The initial petition was led by Senior Attorney Paul Messina, with the RFE response strategy directed by Senior Attorney Roshn Vazhel, Director of the firm’s RFE Department.
From Financial Leadership in Ghana to SME Development in the United States
Our client holds an MBA in Finance and is currently pursuing a PhD focused on corporate sustainability. He brings a strong academic foundation to this field. He also holds several certifications in banking, insurance, and financial inclusion. Together, these credentials show strong expertise in financial strategy, statistical modeling, and business development.
He has more than ten years of career experience in finance and private sector development, which further strengthens this foundation. As chief executive of a financial services company, he developed financial strategies, performed capital budgeting, and provided financial services to underserved communities. He also worked as a business development consultant and certified trainer for a national micro-credit association, where he trained SMEs and microfinance institutions on financial literacy, sustainability, and compliance.
In the United States, he intends to apply this expertise through a consulting firm dedicated to delivering financial literacy training and sustainability frameworks to small and medium-sized businesses across multiple industries.
Demonstrating National Importance Beyond a Focused Endeavor
From the start, the key challenge in this case was moving beyond the general concept of supporting small businesses and showing how the client’s specific expertise in corporate sustainability, financial modeling, and capacity building would address broader economic challenges across the country. After the initial filing, USCIS issued a Request for Evidence (RFE), seeking additional clarity on the national importance of the proposed endeavor.
Connecting Financial Expertise to National Economic Priorities
Senior Attorney Messina worked with the client on the initial filing to build a petition that went beyond general claims about supporting small businesses. The strategy focused on showing how the client’s work would deliver data-driven solutions tailored to the needs of SMEs, particularly in underserved regions where the impact would be most immediate and measurable.
As Attorney Messina explained: “We emphasized the client’s ability to develop innovative solutions at the intersection of finance, sustainability, and workforce development, while presenting a scalable model that aligned with U.S. economic priorities such as job creation, poverty reduction, and economic resilience.“
After USCIS issued the RFE, Senior Attorney Vazhel led the response, providing additional supporting documentation that reinforced the national importance of the endeavor. The response cited multiple federal programs and initiatives aligned with the client’s work, along with a detailed business plan and an independent economic analysis that demonstrated the broader impact of the proposed endeavor on the U.S. economy.
EB-2 NIW Approval After Comprehensive RFE Response
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition following a comprehensive RFE response that built upon the strength of the initial filing. The response addressed each of USCIS’s questions directly, supplementing the original evidence with additional supporting documentation, including a clear explanation of the endeavor’s national importance, a detailed business plan, and an economist letter.
As Senior Attorney Vazhel explained: “We framed the response around the national importance and broad impact of the client’s work, focusing on how he would help young professionals build sustainable and competitive businesses that would improve the United States economically.“
Aligning Specialized Expertise with a Clear National Need
This case succeeded because the client’s academic credentials, professional certifications, and career trajectory all pointed in the same direction: a professional with the knowledge and track record to strengthen the financial health of small businesses in the United States. The evidence showed consistent work supporting small businesses and financial inclusion, from his training of SMEs and microfinance institutions to his leadership in delivering financial services to underserved communities.
The petition also aligned the client’s proposed work with federal programs and initiatives that have prioritized financial literacy and small business resilience. An independent economic analysis further supported the case by showing the broader impact of the endeavor on the U.S. economy.
This EB-2 NIW case study demonstrates how financial professionals can qualify for a National Interest Waiver when their work strengthens small businesses, promotes financial literacy, and supports economic resilience.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Ghanaian
|Professional Field
|Finance, Corporate Sustainability, and SME Development
|Education
|MBA in Finance; PhD in Finance (in progress)
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Final Outcome
|Approved
|Lead Attorneys
|Paul Messina (Initial Filing); Roshn Vazhel (RFE Response)