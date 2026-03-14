EB-2 NIW Case Study: Financial Specialist from Ghana Supporting U.S. Small Businesses

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a financial specialist from Ghana who helps small and medium-sized businesses improve financial literacy and long-term sustainability. The petition was approved in less than two months after a Request for Evidence (RFE) response demonstrated the national importance of improving financial decision-making among U.S. small businesses.

Small and medium-sized businesses make up the vast majority of U.S. companies, yet many lack access to the financial guidance they need to grow and stay competitive. Without strong financial management, these businesses face higher failure rates, fewer jobs, and limited contributions to their local economies. Improving financial literacy among small business owners is a challenge the federal government has recognized through multiple national initiatives.

Our client has spent over a decade helping small and medium-sized businesses build stronger financial foundations. His proposed endeavor focuses on developing and implementing financial literacy programs and sustainability frameworks designed to help U.S. small businesses make better financial decisions and build long-term stability.

This case study explains how Colombo & Hurd structured the petition and responded to the RFE to secure approval. The initial petition was led by Senior Attorney Paul Messina, with the RFE response strategy directed by Senior Attorney Roshn Vazhel, Director of the firm’s RFE Department.

Client Profile