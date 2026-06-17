EB-2 NIW Case Study: Exceptional Ability Approval for Software Developer from Peru

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a software developer from Peru who builds AI-powered tools to help individuals more effectively navigate the U.S. healthcare system. The petition was approved following a successful Request for Evidence (RFE) response.

Navigating the U.S. healthcare system can be confusing. Many Americans struggle to understand their insurance options, file claims, or choose the right providers, and a single claim can take a lengthy amount of time to resolve. These challenges especially impact underserved communities, where individuals and families often lack the resources and information to feel confident about their healthcare decisions.

Our client set out to change that. He planned to design, develop, and launch a scalable platform that applies AI to compare healthcare options in order to help people make more informed choices about their care. The initial filing was led by Attorney Veronica Virgen, and Attorney Jason Qiu directed the response to the RFE.

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