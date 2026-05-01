EB-2 NIW Case Study: Electronics Engineer from Mexico Supporting U.S. Innovation in Aerospace and Autonomous Systems

Electronics Engineer
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an electronics engineer from Mexico who designs printed circuit boards for aerospace and autonomous systems. The petition was approved after a Request for Evidence (RFE) response clarified how the client’s work supports key U.S. industries.
U.S. industries rely heavily on sophisticated electronic components to function efficiently and remain globally competitive. At the core of these technologies are printed circuit boards (PCBs), which enable the integration and performance of complex electronic systems.
Our client specializes in PCB design for complex electronic systems used in aerospace and automation. His project centers on developing cutting-edge designs to support innovation in autonomous vehicles and aerospace technologies. sectors that depend on reliable, sophisticated electronic components.
This case study shows how proving “national interest” in highly technical fields requires a different kind of legal strategy. Colombo & Hurd worked with the client to present his experience clearly and respond to the RFE. The initial petition was led by Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar, with the RFE response strategy directed by Immigration Attorney Yeerin Kwon.
Client Profile
Electronics Engineer and PCB Design Specialist
Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering and has built a strong foundation in PCB design and development. His expertise allows him to support the development of reliable and efficient technologies across a range of applications.
He has over six years of professional experience in the field. Throughout his career, he has worked as a hardware developer and PCB layout engineer, contributing to the design of complex electronic systems and collaborating with engineering teams and clients to bring projects from concept to completion.
The Challenge
Translating Highly Technical Work into a National Interest Argument
The central challenge in this case was not proving the client’s qualifications, but presenting highly specialized engineering work in a way that USCIS adjudicators, who are not electronics engineers, could evaluate against the NIW standard. While his work in PCB design is fundamental to the development of advanced technologies, the petition needed to convey how his specific contributions would have a broader impact on the U.S. economy and national interest. The case required bridging the gap between specialized engineering concepts and real-world outcomes such as innovation, productivity, and competitiveness.
After the initial filing, USCIS issued an RFE that broadly challenged key aspects of the petition.
Strategic Response
Clarifying Impact and Strengthening the Record
Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar worked closely with the client on the initial filing to build a petition that translated highly technical engineering concepts into a clear and compelling narrative.
Rather than relying on complex terminology, the strategy focused on explaining the real-world impact of advanced PCB design, showing how the petitioner’s work supports critical technologies in aerospace, autonomous systems, and advanced manufacturing. By defining key concepts and linking the petitioner’s expertise to broader U.S. priorities, the filing connected his work to U.S. industry needs, economic growth, and global competitiveness.
As Attorney Aguilar explained: “When a case is highly technical, it’s essential to explain not just what the client does, but why it matters. We focused on breaking down complex concepts and showing how his work translates into real-world impact across key industries in the United States.”
After USCIS issued the RFE, Immigration Attorney Yeerin Kwon led the response with a focused strategy that built on the strength of the initial filing. The response reinforced the original arguments while clarifying key points, particularly the broader national impact of the petitioner’s work.
In the updated model plan, the team provided a more detailed explanation of what the petitioner would do in the United States, digging deeper into the practical implementation of his work. This required addressing complex electronics engineering concepts while presenting them in a way that could be clearly understood by a non-specialist audience.
The response also included financial evidence to support the viability of the project, which helped to show that the client was well-positioned to advance his endeavor.
As Attorney Kwon explained: “USCIS trends are constantly evolving. Because we handle RFEs as a dedicated department, we’re able to identify what officers are focusing on and adapt our strategies accordingly, while also providing feedback to our legal teams so future filings can proactively address those changes.”
The Result
EB-2 NIW Approval After Comprehensive RFE Response
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition following the RFE response, ultimately recognizing the national importance of our client’s work in advancing critical technologies in the United States.
The approval confirms that his expertise in PCB design and its application in industries such as aerospace and autonomous systems meets the standard for a National Interest Waiver.
Why This Case Succeeded
A Coordinated Strategy from Start to Finish
Our client’s strong technical background laid the foundation for this success, while a well-coordinated strategy between the client, the initial filing team, and the RFE department made it possible. From the outset, the case was built on close collaboration with the client, ensuring that his highly specialized work was fully understood and accurately presented. When the case was challenged, the response built on the original filing by adding detail and clarifying how the work would be carried out. The consistent approach across both stages helped keep the case clear and focused.
As Attorney Aguilar explained: “The client is the expert in their field, so our job is to work closely with them and make sure that expertise is clearly understood and consistently presented throughout the case.”
What this approval enables
With this approval, the client is well positioned to continue advancing his work in PCB design and collaborating with U.S. companies in critical sectors such as aerospace, autonomous systems, and advanced manufacturing.