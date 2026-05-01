EB-2 NIW Case Study: Electronics Engineer from Mexico Supporting U.S. Innovation in Aerospace and Autonomous Systems

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an electronics engineer from Mexico who designs printed circuit boards for aerospace and autonomous systems. The petition was approved after a Request for Evidence (RFE) response clarified how the client’s work supports key U.S. industries.

U.S. industries rely heavily on sophisticated electronic components to function efficiently and remain globally competitive. At the core of these technologies are printed circuit boards (PCBs), which enable the integration and performance of complex electronic systems.

Our client specializes in PCB design for complex electronic systems used in aerospace and automation. His project centers on developing cutting-edge designs to support innovation in autonomous vehicles and aerospace technologies. sectors that depend on reliable, sophisticated electronic components.

This case study shows how proving “national interest” in highly technical fields requires a different kind of legal strategy. Colombo & Hurd worked with the client to present his experience clearly and respond to the RFE. The initial petition was led by Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar, with the RFE response strategy directed by Immigration Attorney Yeerin Kwon.

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