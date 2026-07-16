EB-2 NIW Case Study: Elder Care Operations Entrepreneur from Colombia Approved to Reduce Hospitalizations

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an elder care operations entrepreneur from Colombia who focuses on reducing avoidable hospitalizations among older adults. USCIS approved the petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Avoidable hospital readmissions remain a costly and persistent problem in American healthcare, especially for older adults. Nearly one in five older Medicare patients return to the hospital within 30 days of being discharged, often because of gaps in follow-up care, medication management, and home support. These return visits strain hospital capacity and add billions in preventable costs each year.
Our client’s proposed work takes direct aim at this problem. Through a personal care and companion care company he established in Florida, the client works to connect older adults with home support, caregiver education, insurance guidance, and access to medical equipment.
Immigration Attorney Alejandro Cordero led the case, working with the client to document how his elder care model helps older adults recover safely at home and avoid unnecessary returns to the hospital.
A Career in Operations Leadership Applied to Elder Care
Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a graduate specialization in marketing. Over more than 23 years, his career has centered on operations management, where he has led complex processes, built new business formats, and improved efficiency across large organizations. His work has spanned the entertainment, retail, and international markets, giving him a broad view of how to run operations at scale.
That experience now anchors his work in elder care. As owner and chief operating officer of the personal care and companion care company he founded in Florida, the client designs individualized care plans and coordinates the day-to-day support that helps older adults stay safe at home. He pairs hands-on care with the operational discipline of building teams, managing resources, and delivering measurable results.
In the United States, he plans to advance a coordinated, 360-degree model for elder care. The approach brings together pre-hospital support, caregiver and family education, better access to insurance, and the right medical equipment, all aimed at helping seniors recover at home and avoid unnecessary trips back to the hospital. His goal is to close the common gaps that lead to readmissions, from medication errors to fall risks to a lack of home support.
Showing How a Home-Based Care Model Serves a National Priority
Coordinated home care for seniors can sound like a local service, so the case needed to show how this model reaches beyond any single community. The work had to be tied to recognized federal priorities and to the broader strain that preventable readmissions place on hospitals and healthcare spending across the country.
It also had to show the client was well positioned to carry the endeavor forward. As Attorney Cordero explained: “The real challenge was showing how a career built in business operations could speak directly to a national health need.” A strong plan to reduce avoidable hospitalizations means little without someone who can build and run it, so the case needed to connect the model to the client’s record of managing complex operations and delivering results.
Aligning Home-Based Elder Care With National Health Priorities
To establish national importance, the petition tied the endeavor to recognized federal priorities, including the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program, the Make America Healthy Again initiative’s focus on preventive care and cost reduction, and the older-adult goals set out in Healthy People 2030. Each of these points to the same need our client’s model addresses: keeping seniors healthy and stable at home so they avoid preventable returns to the hospital.
The legal team also documented why this work reaches beyond any single community. Avoidable readmissions add billions in costs to the healthcare system and place real strain on hospital capacity. His model uses risk assessments, remote monitoring, caregiver education, and partnerships for insurance and medical equipment access. Together, these tools can help older adults remain stable at home and reduce pressure on hospitals.
To show he was well positioned to deliver, the petition pointed to concrete progress already underway. As Attorney Cordero explained: “What made this case strong was that he wasn’t just proposing an idea. He was already putting it into practice.”
Supporting evidence included letters of recommendation and letters of interest that spoke to the value of his work, financial evidence confirming he can fund the endeavor, a detailed business plan for the model, and documentation of his company’s registration and license to operate in Florida. Together, this evidence connected his operations background to a concrete, working plan already taking shape in the United States.
EB-2 NIW Petition Approved
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing an RFE. The approval allows the client to continue developing his elder care company in the United States and advancing a home-based care model focused on reducing avoidable hospital readmissions among older adults.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW (National Interest Waiver)
|Nationality
|Colombia
|Professional Field
|Elder care operations
|Education
|Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration; graduate specialization in Marketing
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Outcome
|Approved
|Attorney
|Alejandro Cordero
|Date of Approval
|June 10, 2026