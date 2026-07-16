EB-2 NIW Case Study: Elder Care Operations Entrepreneur from Colombia Approved to Reduce Hospitalizations

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an elder care operations entrepreneur from Colombia who focuses on reducing avoidable hospitalizations among older adults. USCIS approved the petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Avoidable hospital readmissions remain a costly and persistent problem in American healthcare, especially for older adults. Nearly one in five older Medicare patients return to the hospital within 30 days of being discharged, often because of gaps in follow-up care, medication management, and home support. These return visits strain hospital capacity and add billions in preventable costs each year.

Our client’s proposed work takes direct aim at this problem. Through a personal care and companion care company he established in Florida, the client works to connect older adults with home support, caregiver education, insurance guidance, and access to medical equipment.

Immigration Attorney Alejandro Cordero led the case, working with the client to document how his elder care model helps older adults recover safely at home and avoid unnecessary returns to the hospital.