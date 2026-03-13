EB-2 NIW Case Study: Ecuadorian Physician Approved for Diabetes and Obesity Management Initiative

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a physician from Ecuador with over 15 years of experience in endocrinology. The petition highlighted the client’s work treating diabetes and obesity, two of the most significant public health challenges in the United States.
Diabetes and obesity remain among the most serious public health challenges in the United States. These conditions often lead to heart disease, kidney complications, and other chronic illnesses. Physicians who specialize in endocrinology and metabolic health play an important role in treating diabetes and obesity. They help patients understand these conditions and manage them through long-term care, medication, and lifestyle changes.
Our client devoted her medical career to caring for patients with diabetes and obesity. She also promoted preventive care and healthier lifestyles. Through years of clinical practice, she helped individuals manage metabolic diseases like diabetes and improve their quality of life.
Her clinical experience and leadership in endocrinology formed the foundation of the EB-2 NIW petition. The petition demonstrated how our client’s medical expertise aligns with a healthcare initiative that meets a critical national need.
A Physician from Ecuador Dedicated to Improving Diabetes and Metabolic Health
Our client is a physician from Ecuador with more than 15 years of experience in endocrinology. She has spent her career helping patients manage diabetes and other metabolic conditions that affect long-term health.
Early in her career, she worked with students and families to promote healthy nutrition and preventive care in school settings. She treated patients with diabetes and other metabolic disorders, including thyroid disease. She also helped them adopt healthier routines to support long-term disease control. She saw how education and early guidance could change health outcomes for entire communities.
Today, she serves as Director of a university hospital in Ecuador while continuing her work as an endocrinologist. Her years of clinical experience and measurable patient outcomes positioned her to lead a healthcare initiative focused on diabetes and obesity prevention and management in the United States.
Meeting a Critical Filing Timeline While Demonstrating National Importance
One of the main challenges in this case involved timing. Our client has a son who was approaching the age limit for dependent eligibility under U.S. immigration rules. This meant the petition needed to move quickly so the family could secure a priority date in time.
At the same time, the petition needed to clearly show how our client’s endocrinology experience supported her plan. It also needed to show how she would address diabetes and obesity in the United States. Our legal team worked closely with the client to help her present her work and experience. The petition explained how this work relates to broader public health priorities.
Presenting a Strong EB-2 NIW Petition for a Physician Focused on Diabetes and Obesity Care
Our client had established her proposed endeavor and gathered supporting documentation that reflected her work in endocrinology. We reviewed the materials she provided and organized the evidence to present a strong and coherent record. This included getting support letters from medical professionals and records showing her impact on diabetes care and metabolic health.
The team prepared and filed the I-140 EB-2 NIW petition. The petition explained the client’s professional background and her proposed work addressing diabetes and obesity in the United States.
The petition explained how her work supports broader efforts to address diabetes and obesity in the United States.
USCIS approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence.
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE). The case moved forward under regular processing based on the strength of the initial filing.
The approval recognized our client’s proposed work on diabetes and obesit as a meaningful contribution to public health in the United States. With a well-prepared petition and strong supporting documents, the case showed her work aligned with national health priorities.
With her I-140 petition approved, our client can now move forward with plans to expand her work in metabolic health. She will also support ongoing efforts to improve diabetes and obesity outcomes in the United States.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Ecuador
|Professional Field
|Endocrinology / Diabetes and Obesity Management
|Education
|Doctor of Medicine and Surgery;
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Premium Processing
|No
|Final Outcome
|Approved