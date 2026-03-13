EB-2 NIW Case Study: Ecuadorian Physician Approved for Diabetes and Obesity Management Initiative

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a physician from Ecuador with over 15 years of experience in endocrinology. The petition highlighted the client’s work treating diabetes and obesity, two of the most significant public health challenges in the United States.

Diabetes and obesity remain among the most serious public health challenges in the United States. These conditions often lead to heart disease, kidney complications, and other chronic illnesses. Physicians who specialize in endocrinology and metabolic health play an important role in treating diabetes and obesity. They help patients understand these conditions and manage them through long-term care, medication, and lifestyle changes.

Our client devoted her medical career to caring for patients with diabetes and obesity. She also promoted preventive care and healthier lifestyles. Through years of clinical practice, she helped individuals manage metabolic diseases like diabetes and improve their quality of life.

Her clinical experience and leadership in endocrinology formed the foundation of the EB-2 NIW petition. The petition demonstrated how our client’s medical expertise aligns with a healthcare initiative that meets a critical national need.

Client Profile