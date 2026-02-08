EB-2 NIW Case Study: Ecuadorian Agricultural Engineer Achieves Approval After RFE

Agricultural systems worldwide are increasingly operating under growing strain as climate change, water scarcity, and rising food demand challenge traditional production models. Inefficient resource use and inconsistent food safety controls have evolved into systemic risks affecting supply reliability, public health, and economic stability.

In this case, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) I-140 petition of an Ecuadorian agricultural engineer working to address these challenges by optimizing hydroponic tomato cultivation systems. The EB-2 NIW framework is designed to recognize professionals whose work serves the national interest of the United States, including agricultural professionals whose efforts improve resource efficiency, strengthen food security, and reduce environmental strain.

Our client’s proposed endeavor focuses on improving nutrient efficiency, conserving water, and enhancing food safety through controlled-environment agriculture. The petition was prepared by Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Nicolás Vargas, with the Request for Evidence (RFE) response prepared by Immigration Attorney Jason Qiu.