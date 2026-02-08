EB-2 NIW Case Study: Ecuadorian Agricultural Engineer Achieves Approval After RFE

Agricultural systems worldwide are increasingly operating under growing strain as climate change, water scarcity, and rising food demand challenge traditional production models. Inefficient resource use and inconsistent food safety controls have evolved into systemic risks affecting supply reliability, public health, and economic stability.
In this case, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) I-140 petition of an Ecuadorian agricultural engineer working to address these challenges by optimizing hydroponic tomato cultivation systems. The EB-2 NIW framework is designed to recognize professionals whose work serves the national interest of the United States, including agricultural professionals whose efforts improve resource efficiency, strengthen food security, and reduce environmental strain.
Our client’s proposed endeavor focuses on improving nutrient efficiency, conserving water, and enhancing food safety through controlled-environment agriculture. The petition was prepared by Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Nicolás Vargas, with the Request for Evidence (RFE) response prepared by Immigration Attorney Jason Qiu.
Professional Experience in Sustainable and Hydroponic Agriculture
Our client began his career in agricultural production environments where he monitored water levels, fertilization, and pest and disease control. In these settings, water limitations, disease outbreaks, and postharvest losses directly affected yield, operating costs, and profitability. With over 17 years of progressive experience in sustainable agriculture, he developed a practical understanding of how weak controls can escalate into systemic production risks.
Rather than accepting these constraints, he focused on strengthening cultivation systems through controlled-environment and hydroponic methods. His work produced measurable results, including a reduction in operational costs and a significant decrease in the incidence of a common fungal plant disease that spreads rapidly in greenhouse environments and reduces crop yield and quality. He also reduced postharvest losses and optimized handling protocols and automated temperature and humidity controls to extend tomato shelf life from 10 to 15 days, greatly increasing profitability.
As his responsibilities expanded, he standardized cultivation practices, trained teams on automated irrigation and greenhouse climate control, and implemented preventive maintenance systems that optimized water use, reduced waste, and improved yields.
In his current role as a production manager, he oversees hydroponic tomato operations, leads production teams, implements resource-efficiency strategies, and ensures compliance with food safety standards. His career reflects a steady progression toward scalable, resilient agricultural solutions with an impact beyond a single operation.
How Can Farm-Level Innovation Deliver National Impact?
USCIS did not question the substantial merit of the proposed endeavor. The RFE instead focused on whether the client’s work carried national importance and whether he was positioned to advance it beyond his current role. USCIS required reassurance that his contributions were not limited to a single farm, crop, or geographic location.
As Attorney Vargas explained, the central challenge was showing that the work was “not just about tomatoes in one farm,” but about scalable hydroponic and controlled-environment methodologies applicable across U.S. agriculture. The issue was whether farm-level systems could translate into broader impact supporting domestic food production, resource efficiency, and agricultural resilience.
Demonstrating Scale Through Existing U.S. Engagement
The RFE response remained anchored to the original focus of the case. It explained how the client’s ongoing work and experience already demonstrated readiness to advance the proposed endeavor at a broader level.
Because USCIS questioned whether the work extended beyond a single operation, the response emphasized that the client was already performing the endeavor successfully in the United States and had established professional relationships across the agricultural sector. As Attorney Vargas noted, letters of interest from additional farms were critical in showing that “not just one place was going to benefit,” but that the client’s work was applicable across multiple operations.
The response further clarified that while the client’s hands-on work focused on hydroponic tomato cultivation, the underlying systems were repeatable and adaptable across crops and production environments. By pointing to proven results, existing U.S. engagement, and demonstrated interest from multiple agricultural operations, the response directly addressed USCIS’s concerns and reinforced the national relevance of the endeavor under the EB-2 NIW framework.
Approval Following Successful RFE Response
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW I-140 petition following review of the RFE response. The response resolved the agency’s questions regarding national importance and the client’s ability to advance the proposed endeavor.
The decision reflected clarification of how the client’s work in hydroponic and controlled-environment agriculture extends beyond a single operation and contributes to broader U.S. agricultural objectives. Rather than altering the case strategy, the response reinforced existing experience and demonstrated scalability and ongoing engagement within the U.S. agricultural sector.
The client’s proposed endeavor addressed a clearly defined need within U.S. agriculture and was presented as a scalable, system-level solution rather than a farm-specific role. The petition relied on demonstrated outcomes and existing U.S. engagement, and when USCIS requested clarification, the response reinforced that alignment without changing direction. The approval validated a focused, evidence-based approach consistent with the EB-2 NIW standard.
This approval confirms that the client’s proposed work serves the national interest and that he is well positioned to carry it forward without reliance on employer sponsorship. This stability will allow him to expand collaboration with agricultural operations, implement scalable hydroponic methodologies, and contribute to improved resource efficiency and food safety across controlled-environment systems.
The EB-2 NIW approval supports the potential for sustained, long-term impact by positioning the client to apply his expertise where it is most needed, strengthening resilient agricultural practices beyond a single farm or region.