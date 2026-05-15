EB-2 NIW Case Study: Economist from El Salvador Approved to Improve Educational Equity in the U.S.

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an economist from El Salvador who develops educational programs for underserved youth. The petition was approved without a Request for Evidence (RFE) in just 8 months.

Many young people in the United States grow up in communities where access to high-quality educational resources and safe learning environments is not always guaranteed. These circumstances can affect how they perform in school and limit future opportunities. Expanding access to effective, evidence-based educational support can help students strengthen core skills, stay engaged in school, and build pathways toward greater economic opportunity and social mobility.

Our client is an economist who focuses on education policy. He designs large-scale programs that improve learning outcomes and reduce crime risk among at-risk youth. His work includes developing tutoring programs that strengthen math and reading skills, along with strategies that support safer school environments.

The case was led by Senior Attorney Bryan Hidalgo. The petition successfully demonstrated that the client’s work in education and crime prevention satisfied the EB-2 National Interest Waiver requirements.

Client profile