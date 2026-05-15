EB-2 NIW Case Study: Economist from El Salvador Approved to Improve Educational Equity in the U.S.
Wednesday, May 20, 2026
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Economist

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for an economist from El Salvador who develops educational programs for underserved youth. The petition was approved without a Request for Evidence (RFE) in just 8 months.

Many young people in the United States grow up in communities where access to high-quality educational resources and safe learning environments is not always guaranteed. These circumstances can affect how they perform in school and limit future opportunities. Expanding access to effective, evidence-based educational support can help students strengthen core skills, stay engaged in school, and build pathways toward greater economic opportunity and social mobility.

Our client is an economist who focuses on education policy. He designs large-scale programs that improve learning outcomes and reduce crime risk among at-risk youth. His work includes developing tutoring programs that strengthen math and reading skills, along with strategies that support safer school environments.

The case was led by Senior Attorney Bryan Hidalgo. The petition successfully demonstrated that the client’s work in education and crime prevention satisfied the EB-2 National Interest Waiver requirements.

Client profile

An Economist Focused on Education and Social Impact

Our client holds master’s degrees in economics and public administration in international development, giving him a strong background in applied economics and data-driven policy analysis.

He has more than a decade of professional experience in the field. Throughout his career, he has worked as an education policy and research consultant, collaborating with organizations such as the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank to design and evaluate large-scale educational programs. His work has supported initiatives aimed at strengthening learning outcomes, reducing educational gaps, and developing scalable solutions to improve access to quality education.

The Challenge

Connecting Degrees in Economy to an Educational Initiative

A key challenge in this case was explaining why an economist, not a traditional educator, was well suited to lead an initiative focused on education. Although our client had strong experience in education policy, his academic background was in economics. The case needed to clearly bridge the two.

As Attorney Bryan Hidalgo explained: “We needed to connect his degree with his experience, and the best way was to show how improving education can also improve financial outcomes. There’s a real connection between education, economic stability, and long-term opportunity.”

Strategic Approach

Framing Education as a Pathway to Economic Opportunity

The strategy focused on clearly presenting how our client’s background in economics impacted his work in education.

The petition was structured to explain the relationship between education and economics in clear, practical terms. Supporting evidence, such as reports from specialized organizations and official statistics, showed that when students receive stronger academic support, they are more likely to stay in school, graduate, and continue into higher education or specialized training. This, in turn, increases their chances of accessing stable, better-paying jobs. This cause-and-effect relationship made it possible to demonstrate that improving learning outcomes also leads to greater financial stability and stronger communities over time.

The Result

EB-2 NIW Approval: I-140 Petition Approved

USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition in just 8 months, without issuing an RFE.

The approval reflects recognition that expanding access to effective, research-driven educational interventions for underserved youth carries national importance.

What This Approval Enables

With his EB-2 NIW petition approved, our client is now positioned to continue developing and expanding educational programs in the United States, focused on improving learning outcomes for underserved youth.

His work has the potential to expand access to effective educational support, strengthen long-term economic opportunity, and contribute to safer, more stable communities.

Case Overview
Category  Details 
Visa Classification  EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) 
Nationality  Salvadoran 
Professional Field  Education Policy and Applied Economics 
Education  Master’s Degree in Economics and Master’s Degree in International Development 
Request for Evidence (RFE)  No 
Final Outcome  EB-2 NIW I-140 Approved 
Premium Processing  No 
Processing Time   8 months and 1 day 
Lead Attorney  Bryan Hidalgo 
Attorney’s perspective

Every case is different, and success comes from understanding how all the pieces fit together; your background, your experience, and what you want to do. Once we understand that, our job is to present it in a way that clearly shows the value and impact of your work.”

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