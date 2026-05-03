EB-2 NIW Case Study: Doctor from Uruguay Approved to Improve Healthcare Access through Telemedicine

Doctor of Medicine
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a medical doctor from Uruguay. His work focuses on leveraging AI and data science to improve healthcare access in underserved communities across the United States.
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the case after a Request for Evidence (RFE), recognizing that his approach could help expand access to care and support the healthcare system.
Many rural and underserved areas in the United States face significant healthcare access gaps. Provider shortages, geographic barriers, and limited infrastructure delay timely diagnosis and treatment, and rising chronic disease rates and costs, make the need for scalable solutions more urgent than ever.
Our client plans to use telemedicine platforms supported by data analysis tools to help doctors reach patients remotely and respond more quickly, particularly in areas where access to hospitals and specialists is limited.
Led by Immigration Attorney Yeerin Kwon the petition clearly explained how his work aligns with healthcare needs in the United States.
Healthcare Professional Integrating Clinical Practice and Innovation
Our client is a healthcare professional with over five years of experience across clinical and surgical settings. He holds a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) and a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration, combining medical expertise with a strong understanding of healthcare systems and operations.
He has worked as a general physician, clinical doctor, and surgical assistant, building a well-rounded background in patient care and medical procedures. His experience includes both routine care and emergency settings. He also served as co-director of a state health organization, where he helped coordinate and manage medical services.
He has explored and advanced the use of technology in healthcare, developing an emergency response application aimed at improving patient outcomes and public safety.
Shifting the Focus from the Individual to the Broader Impact
USCIS issued an RFE questioning whether the proposed endeavor met the national importance standard and whether it justified a waiver of the job offer requirement.
In its initial review, USCIS focused primarily on our client’s individual role, raising concerns about how one professional could generate impact at a national level.
The petition needed to clarify a critical point: his initiative was not limited to a single position, but centered on developing scalable, AI-driven telemedicine solutions designed to improve healthcare access across underserved communities.
The response needed to show how these technologies could deliver system-wide benefits, strengthen healthcare delivery, and produce measurable impact beyond individual patient care.
Turning Existing Evidence into a Clear, Compelling Case
Attorney Kwon approached the RFE with a focused strategy. Rather than relying on entirely new documentation, the response clarified what had already been submitted, and ensured its value was impossible to overlook.
The legal team explained the existing evidence to better highlight the true scope and impact of the client’s initiative. This shift in focus, from the individual to the broader initiative, made it clear that the case was always about a scalable solution with national impact.
The response also included more detail about one of the client’s ongoing projects to show a real-world example of how the initiative was already taking shape, supporting both its feasibility and application.
The RFE record also included financial documentation to demonstrate the client’s commitment and ability to move the project forward. This added another layer of credibility to the petition.
As Attorney Kwon explained, “Our goal was not to start over, but to make the case clearer, ensuring the officer could fully understand the value of what had already been submitted and see its impact in the right context.”
NIW Petition Approved
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition following review of the RFE response. The decision recognized the national importance of the client’s initiative and his ability to advance a scalable, technology-driven solution to improve healthcare access.
The response successfully clarified how AI-powered telemedicine tools and data-driven systems address critical gaps in care, particularly in underserved and resource-limited communities.
Advancing AI-Driven Telemedicine in the United States
With the I-140 approval secured, our client is now positioned to further develop and implement his AI-driven telemedicine initiative in the United States.
These solutions are designed to help providers respond faster and reach patients in areas with limited healthcare access.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Uruguayan
|Professional Field
|Medicine
|Education
|Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) and Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration
|RFE
|Yes
|Premium Processing
|No
|Final Outcome
|Approved
|Attorney
|Yeerin Kwon
“RFEs don’t mean a denial. In many cases, they’re an opportunity to strengthen the petition, just like we did here. Every NIW case is different, and each profile has its own strengths. The key is working closely with your attorney to present your experience and your proposed endeavor in the strongest possible light. It’s not about comparing yourself to other cases, it’s about clearly showing the value of your own.”