EB-2 NIW Case Study: Doctor from Uruguay Approved to Improve Healthcare Access through Telemedicine

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a medical doctor from Uruguay. His work focuses on leveraging AI and data science to improve healthcare access in underserved communities across the United States.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the case after a Request for Evidence (RFE), recognizing that his approach could help expand access to care and support the healthcare system.

Many rural and underserved areas in the United States face significant healthcare access gaps. Provider shortages, geographic barriers, and limited infrastructure delay timely diagnosis and treatment, and rising chronic disease rates and costs, make the need for scalable solutions more urgent than ever.

Our client plans to use telemedicine platforms supported by data analysis tools to help doctors reach patients remotely and respond more quickly, particularly in areas where access to hospitals and specialists is limited.

Led by Immigration Attorney Yeerin Kwon the petition clearly explained how his work aligns with healthcare needs in the United States.

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