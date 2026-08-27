EB-2 NIW Case Study: Dentist from Venezuela Approved to Advance Digital Dentistry in the United States

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a dentist from Venezuela who specializes in digital dentistry workflows. USCIS approved the petition in under five months with Premium Processing, without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Dental clinics across the United States face steady patient demand while working with limited staff and resources. Many still rely on older, manual processes that slow down care and cap how many patients a practice can treat. Modern digital tools, such as intraoral scanning, computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and 3D printing, help clinics work faster and serve more people with the teams they already have.

Our client’s project connects directly to the need for more efficient dental care. She plans to help dental practices adopt and refine digital workflows, improve clinical efficiency, and train staff so clinics can expand access to dental and oral care.

Her case was led by Immigration Attorney and Partner Anthony De Lucia of Colombo & Hurd.