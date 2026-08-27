EB-2 NIW Case Study: Dentist from Venezuela Approved to Advance Digital Dentistry in the United States

Dentist
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a dentist from Venezuela who specializes in digital dentistry workflows. USCIS approved the petition in under five months with Premium Processing, without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Dental clinics across the United States face steady patient demand while working with limited staff and resources. Many still rely on older, manual processes that slow down care and cap how many patients a practice can treat. Modern digital tools, such as intraoral scanning, computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and 3D printing, help clinics work faster and serve more people with the teams they already have.
Our client’s project connects directly to the need for more efficient dental care. She plans to help dental practices adopt and refine digital workflows, improve clinical efficiency, and train staff so clinics can expand access to dental and oral care.
Her case was led by Immigration Attorney and Partner Anthony De Lucia of Colombo & Hurd.
A Dental Career Focused on Digital Workflows and Clinic Efficiency
Our client holds a Doctor of Dental Medicine and has more than five years of professional experience in dental care. She earned a dental assisting diploma from a program in the United States, which added to her clinical training. Her career has spanned general dentistry in Venezuela and a series of clinical roles in U.S. dental practices.
In her most recent role, she led daily clinical operations at a high-volume dental practice. She worked chairside on restorative, prosthodontic, surgical, and digital procedures, and handled advanced tasks such as intraoral scanning, CAD/CAM operations, and in-house fabrication of crowns and retainers. Beyond direct clinical work, she spotted workflow bottlenecks, proposed fixes, and trained new dental assistants to strengthen team performance. Earlier positions gave her hands-on experience with digital radiographs, sterilization standards, and the day-to-day coordination that keeps a busy practice running. She also co-authored dental research on a surgical bone preservation technique.
Connecting Focused Clinical Work to a National Benefit
The main challenge was showing how one dentist’s work could matter at a national level. Our client’s proposed endeavor goes beyond treating patients directly. She plans to help dental practices adopt digital workflows, improve clinical efficiency, and train staff so they can make better use of existing resources and potentially serve more patients.
The petition also needed to show that this plan was grounded in practical experience. Her background gave her firsthand knowledge of digital dentistry, clinic operations, and staff training, but the case needed to connect that experience to a realistic plan for helping dental practices improve efficiency and expand access to care at a national level.
Connecting Digital Dentistry to Broader Access to Care
The petition centered around a simple idea: a faster clinic serves more patients. The legal team built the case around that idea, showing that when dental practices reduce time-consuming manual processes, they can use their existing staff and resources more efficiently and potentially serve more patients. Small changes inside one clinic, repeated across many, add up to a real public benefit.
The legal team connected her work to established U.S. priorities involving oral health, access to care, and health technology. It pointed to national efforts like Healthy People 2030, initiatives by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Health IT Program. It also showed the steep economic cost of untreated dental problems, and her plan to begin in an area marked for economic renewal.
The petition highlighted the client’s hands-on record in digital dentistry, her experience improving clinic operations, and letters of recommendation from people who had worked with her and could speak to her expertise. Together, this evidence showed that her proposed work was grounded in experience she had already developed in clinical settings.
EB-2 NIW Petition Approved in Under Five Months, Without RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE) in 4 months and 25 days.
This approval is a meaningful step forward. The EB-2 NIW petition approval moves her closer to permanent residency and to continuing the work outlined in her proposed endeavor in the United States.
Connecting Digital Dentistry to National Health Priorities
The strength of this case came from the link between focused clinical expertise and broad public benefit. Our client’s work does more than help one clinic run smoothly. By training dental teams and streamlining workflows, she helps practices treat more patients with the staff and space they already have. That broader potential helped connect her clinic-level expertise to a public-health issue extending beyond a single dental practice.
The petition connected her work to established federal priorities in oral and public health. Government initiatives aimed at preventing oral disease and modernizing health technology gave her initiative a solid foundation. Her plan to launch in an area targeted for economic redevelopment added an economic dimension, showing benefit for both patients and local communities. Together with her hands-on record in digital dentistry, these elements made a clear and well-supported case.
Case Overview
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW
|Nationality
|Venezuela
|Professional Field
|Dentistry, Digital Dentistry
|Education
|Doctor of Dental Medicine
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Processing Time
|4 months, 25 days
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Attorney
|Partner Anthony De Lucia
|Outcome
|I-140 petition approved
|Date of Approval
|July 6, 2026