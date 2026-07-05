EB-2 NIW Case Study: Colombian Physician Approved in One Month to Improve Surgical Safety in the U.S.

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a Colombian physician specializing in perioperative care, the medical care given around the time of surgery, and cardiovascular outcomes. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing in 1 month and 13 days, without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, and conditions like hypertension and diabetes are widespread. These conditions raise the risk of complications during and after surgery. About 50 million patients undergo noncardiac surgery each year, and even though these procedures do not involve the heart directly, cardiovascular complications are a leading source of harm in these settings. Heart attacks, heart failure, and arrhythmias account for much of the death and serious injury that occur around the time of surgery. Stronger perioperative care can prevent many of these events, reduce avoidable hospital stays, and ease pressure on the health system.

Our client has built her career around perioperative medicine, cardiovascular risk, and the safe use of medications in surgical patients. Her proposed work in the United States focuses on technology-integrated protocols that improve how doctors assess cardiovascular risk before surgery and manage anticoagulation, or blood-thinning treatment, for patients with chronic conditions.

Senior Attorney Yadira Aguilar led the petition to a straightforward approval in just over a month, with no RFE.