EB-2 NIW Case Study: Colombian Lawyer Approved to Advance Women’s Rights

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a lawyer from Colombia who has dedicated her career to advancing gender equality and protecting women’s rights. The petition was approved following a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Gender-based violence and gaps in support for women remain pressing concerns in communities across the United States. Addressing these challenges calls for organizations that combine legal advocacy, social services, and community partnerships to deliver meaningful support to women who need it most. Our client has the substantial legal expertise and track record of advocacy needed to lead this kind of coordinated work.

Her proposed endeavor is to establish a U.S.-based organization that supports survivors of gender-based violence, combining legal services, social work, and partnerships with public and private sector entities. Attorney Jason Qiu of Colombo & Hurd led the case to approval.

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