EB-2 NIW Case Study: Colombian Lawyer Approved to Advance Women’s Rights

Lawyer
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a lawyer from Colombia who has dedicated her career to advancing gender equality and protecting women’s rights. The petition was approved following a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Gender-based violence and gaps in support for women remain pressing concerns in communities across the United States. Addressing these challenges calls for organizations that combine legal advocacy, social services, and community partnerships to deliver meaningful support to women who need it most. Our client has the substantial legal expertise and track record of advocacy needed to lead this kind of coordinated work.
Her proposed endeavor is to establish a U.S.-based organization that supports survivors of gender-based violence, combining legal services, social work, and partnerships with public and private sector entities. Attorney Jason Qiu of Colombo & Hurd led the case to approval.
A Legal Career Dedicated to Gender Equality and Women’s Rights
The client holds a bachelor’s degree in Law with specializations in Social Security and Procedural Law. Her career has centered on legal advocacy for women, with a particular focus on supporting victims of gender-based violence and advancing protections for women’s social and economic well-being.
She has gained experience at the intersection of legal services, social support, and policy advocacy. She has worked closely with women navigating complex legal proceedings, while engaging with broader efforts to strengthen institutional responses to gender-based violence. This combination of direct client representation and systemic advocacy has shaped her approach to what she now plans to build in the United States.
In the U.S., her proposed endeavor is to build an organization that delivers integrated support to women victims of gender-based violence. Her organization will bring lawyers and social workers together into a single team, and foster partnerships with educational institutions and public and private sector entities to expand reach and impact.
The client’s proposed organization will address the layered needs survivors face and strengthen the broader support infrastructure available to them.
Demonstrating National Importance and a Clear Path Forward
After the initial filing, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued an RFE seeking additional information across several areas of the petition. The agency asked for more detail on the national importance of the proposed endeavor, including how the client’s work would extend beyond direct beneficiaries to create broader impact in the United States.
The RFE also requested further evidence that the client was well-positioned to advance the endeavor, including additional information about the model behind her organization and the level of interest from outside parties willing to support the work. Our response needed to clarify these points and present the evidence in a way that made each requirement easy for the reviewing officer to follow.
A Systematic, Evidence-Driven Answer to Each Area of the RFE
The legal team built the RFE response around clarity and structure, organizing the submission so that each concern was addressed with targeted documentation.
In response to the officer’s national importance concerns, the response expanded on how the client’s endeavor aligned with specific federal policy goals and national initiatives focused on advancing protections for women and addressing gender-based violence, including U.S. Congressional reauthorizations of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), U.S. Justice Department grants to support survivors of gender-based violence, and the White House’s National Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. The legal team also clearly explained the innovative aspects of the client’s specific, multi-disciplinary work, such that her endeavor would broadly impact the field.
To show that the client had the experience and preparation needed to carry out the work, it reinforced her track record and the operational depth of her plan, along with an updated letter of support from a party already committed to backing her endeavor in the United States.
As Attorney Jason Qiu explained: “Our strategy was to address every factor USCIS raised in a clear, systematic way. By mapping the evidence directly to each requirement, we made it straightforward to see how the client’s endeavor met the national importance standard.“
EB-2 NIW Approval Following a Detailed RFE Response
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition after reviewing the RFE response, acknowledging the national importance of the client’s endeavor and her well-positioning to advance it in the United States. The approval reflects the strength of the underlying work and the clarity of the evidence presented in support of each prong.
Expanding Support Services for Women in the United States
With this approval, the client can move forward toward establishing her organization in the United States. Once permanent residency is obtained, she will be able to bring together legal professionals and social workers within the integrated structure her model depends on. She will also be able to formalize the partnerships with educational institutions and public and private sector entities that extend the reach of her organization.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Colombia
|Professional Field
|Law
|Education
|Bachelor’s degree in Law, with specializations in Social Security and Procedural Law
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Outcome
|Approved
|Lead Attorney
|Attorney Jason Qiu
“This case stood out to me. It shows that EB-2 NIW approvals are not limited to AI researchers or doctors. What matters is whether the endeavor has national importance and whether the client has the background to advance it. When those two things come together, the case can be made.”