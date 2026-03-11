EB-2 NIW Case Study: Colombian Engineer Designing Sustainable Water Solutions

Civil and Environmental Engineer
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a civil and environmental engineer from Colombia. Her work focuses on designing and implementing water treatment systems for underserved rural areas.
Millions of people in rural communities across the United States lack reliable access to clean drinking water. Aging infrastructure, limited funding, and environmental contamination create serious risks to public health and economic stability. Addressing these challenges requires engineers who can design water treatment systems that are both sustainable and affordable.
Our client’s proposed endeavor focuses on expanding access to clean drinking water while promoting environmental sustainability across the United States. Based on her engineering background and the national importance of improving water infrastructure, the petition met the EB-2 NIW standard.
Senior Attorney Rachel Slomski led the petition, and USCIS approved without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE). This case study explains the client’s background, the challenges addressed in the petition, and the strategic approach our team used to secure approval.
From Infrastructure Projects in Colombia to Water Treatment Design in the United States
She holds a Master of Science in Engineering Management, a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, and an associate degree in accounting. This combination of technical and management training gives her a strong foundation for leading complex water infrastructure projects.
Her career began in Colombia, where she worked as a design engineer on water and sewer infrastructure projects. She led and coordinated hydraulic analyses, developed detailed engineering designs and specifications, and conducted risk assessments. This hands-on experience shaped her understanding of how water systems are planned, designed, and maintained.
She has also worked in the United States as a design engineer at a firm specializing in water and wastewater treatment facilities. She led several municipal projects in Florida, including water reclamation facility improvements, a wastewater treatment plant design-build project, and the design and construction of sludge thickening and dewatering systems.
Her proposed endeavor builds on this experience by focusing on designing and implementing sustainable and affordable water treatment systems for rural communities. Her proposed work directly benefits a priority area supported by multiple federal programs.
Demonstrating National Impact Through a Locally Focused Endeavor
The key challenge in this case was showing how the client’s focused endeavor of designing and implementing sustainable water treatment systems for rural communities has broad national implications beyond localized benefits.
The petition needed to demonstrate that improving water access in specific communities would create a wider impact across the United States.
Connecting Local Water Solutions to National Priorities
Senior Attorney Slomski worked with the client to demonstrate the clear connection between her work and federal priorities. The petition cited multiple federal programs and initiatives that align with the client’s endeavor, including water infrastructure funding programs and environmental protection efforts focused on rural communities. This approach showed USCIS that the client’s work directly supports goals the federal government has already identified as national priorities.
As Attorney Slomski explained: “We demonstrated the national significance of the client’s endeavor by showing how her water treatment systems address critical public health issues, environmental sustainability, and economic growth beyond local communities.”
EB-2 NIW Approval Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE), a strong signal that the initial filing was complete and compelling. With this approval, the client is one step closer to pursuing her endeavor of designing and implementing sustainable water treatment systems for rural communities across the United States.
Strong Alignment Between Professional Experience and National Needs
This case succeeded because the client’s background told a consistent story. Her education in engineering management and civil engineering, combined with hands-on project experience in both Colombia and the United States, showed that she had the knowledge and skills to carry out her proposed endeavor. The petition showed that her education and career experience are directly tied to the problem her endeavor addresses: improving access to safe drinking water.
The interdisciplinary nature of her qualifications also played a key role. Her work sits at the intersection of public health, environmental protection, and economic development, three areas where the federal government is actively investing. This made it clear that her contributions would not only benefit specific communities but also support broader national goals.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Colombian
|Professional Field
|Civil and Environmental Engineering
|Education
|Master of Science in Engineering Management; Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering; Associate degree in Accounting
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Final Outcome
|Approved
|Attorney
|Rachel Slomski