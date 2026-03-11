EB-2 NIW Case Study: Colombian Engineer Designing Sustainable Water Solutions

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a civil and environmental engineer from Colombia. Her work focuses on designing and implementing water treatment systems for underserved rural areas.

Millions of people in rural communities across the United States lack reliable access to clean drinking water. Aging infrastructure, limited funding, and environmental contamination create serious risks to public health and economic stability. Addressing these challenges requires engineers who can design water treatment systems that are both sustainable and affordable.

Our client’s proposed endeavor focuses on expanding access to clean drinking water while promoting environmental sustainability across the United States. Based on her engineering background and the national importance of improving water infrastructure, the petition met the EB-2 NIW standard.

Senior Attorney Rachel Slomski led the petition, and USCIS approved without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE). This case study explains the client’s background, the challenges addressed in the petition, and the strategic approach our team used to secure approval.

Client profile