EB-2 NIW Case Study: Colombian Doctor Approved to Advance Kidney Disease Research

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a Colombian Doctor of Medicine advancing innovative research in nephrology and dialysis. His work focuses on high-volume online hemodiafiltration (HDF) to improve outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease. The petition demonstrated how this research can enhance treatment methodologies, generate new clinical knowledge, and elevate the quality of care for patients with kidney disease in the United States.

Millions of Americans are affected by chronic kidney disease, placing significant strain on healthcare systems and resources. Healthcare providers must continuously improve treatment methods, optimize patient outcomes, and manage the growing economic burden associated with long-term renal care. It wasn’t until 2024 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved machines capable of HDF. The therapy is still not widely used in the U.S. compared to other countries.

Current treatment approaches often present limitations in efficiency and patient outcomes, leading to increased healthcare costs and reduced quality of life for patients. These limitations highlight the need for advanced therapies and research, areas where the client’s work is directly focused.

Prepared by Senior Attorney Nicolas Vargas, our client’s EB-2 NIW petition demonstrated that his specialized expertise in high-volume online hemodiafiltration and clinical research was aligned with national healthcare priorities.

Client Background