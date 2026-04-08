EB-2 NIW Case Study: Colombian Doctor Approved to Advance Kidney Disease Research
Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Doctor of Medicine

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a Colombian Doctor of Medicine advancing innovative research in nephrology and dialysis. His work focuses on high-volume online hemodiafiltration (HDF) to improve outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease. The petition demonstrated how this research can enhance treatment methodologies, generate new clinical knowledge, and elevate the quality of care for patients with kidney disease in the United States.

Millions of Americans are affected by chronic kidney disease, placing significant strain on healthcare systems and resources. Healthcare providers must continuously improve treatment methods, optimize patient outcomes, and manage the growing economic burden associated with long-term renal care. It wasn’t until 2024 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved machines capable of HDF. The therapy is still not widely used in the U.S. compared to other countries.

Current treatment approaches often present limitations in efficiency and patient outcomes, leading to increased healthcare costs and reduced quality of life for patients. These limitations highlight the need for advanced therapies and research, areas where the client’s work is directly focused.

Prepared by Senior Attorney Nicolas Vargas, our client’s EB-2 NIW petition demonstrated that his specialized expertise in high-volume online hemodiafiltration and clinical research was aligned with national healthcare priorities.

Client Background

Physician specializing in nephrology, dialysis, and advanced renal care

Our client is a Doctor of Medicine from Colombia with more than 20 years of experience in internal medicine and nephrology, with a focus on dialysis treatments and chronic kidney disease management.

Throughout his career, he has contributed to improving patient outcomes through clinical practice, research, and the development of treatment protocols, particularly in the area of high-volume online hemodiafiltration.

He has held key roles as a Medical Director and nephrologist at leading healthcare institutions, where he has overseen dialysis services, ensured compliance with medical and quality standards, and implemented performance improvement strategies in renal care.

His experience also includes academic and research contributions, such as developing clinical protocols, participating in international conferences, and publishing studies in nephrology.

The Challenge

Translating Clinical Experience into National Impact

Rather than relying on letters of interest from U.S. institutions, the petition focused on clearly presenting the client’s experience, expertise, and ongoing contributions to the field.

The petition also needed to demonstrate that the client’s work in high-volume online hemodiafiltration goes beyond his clinical practice in Colombia, highlighting the national significance of his research. Chronic kidney disease is a growing public health concern affecting millions in the U.S., and the petition emphasized that his innovative approaches could improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and contribute broadly to U.S. nephrology research and practice.

Strategic Approach

Highlighting Expertise and Demonstrating Broad Impact

The legal team focused on demonstrating the client’s national impact through his extensive experience, recognized expertise, and leadership in nephrology.

The petition highlighted his career-long contributions to dialysis and chronic kidney disease management, including high-volume online hemodiafiltration, publications, awards, and international conference presentations.

Attorney Nicolas Vargas explained, “We were able to use a lot of awards and recognition in the field that he’s received . He’s been invited to speak at conferences in different countries, which helped establish his credibility as an expert.

The submission connected his work to pressing public health concerns in the U.S., showing that chronic kidney disease affects millions of Americans and imposes a significant economic burden.

The Result

USCIS Approval of EB-2 NIW I-140 Petition

After reviewing the supporting documentation, USCIS approved the client’s Form I-140 under the EB-2 National Interest Waiver category.

USCIS recognized that his work advancing research in nephrology and dialysis, particularly in high-volume online hemodiafiltration, has national importance and that he possesses the experience and expertise to carry out this work in the United States.

Reflecting on the case, attorney Nicolas Vargas noted: “The most rewarding part was knowing that an expert in his field is coming here to help improve care for patients with chronic kidney disease. His knowledge and experience will directly benefit U.S. healthcare systems and clinicians and ultimately improve outcomes for patients suffering from this growing health issue.

Why this case succedeed

This case succeeded because the petition clearly established both the national importance of improving treatment for chronic kidney disease and the client’s strong capacity to advance this field through specialized research in nephrology.

It demonstrated how his work in high-volume online hemodiafiltration directly responds to a growing healthcare challenge in the United States, while also presenting a well-documented record of his clinical, research, and leadership experience.

What This Approval Enables

The case was comprehensively prepared from the outset, resulting in a clear and persuasive submission that did not receive a Request for Evidence. With the approval of his EB-2 NIW petition, our client is positioned to continue advancing research, clinical studies, and knowledge-sharing efforts to improve patient outcomes and quality of life for individuals with chronic kidney disease in the United States.

Case Overview 

Category  Details 
Visa Classification  EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) 
Nationality  Colombian 
Professional Field  Medicine 
Education  Doctor of Medicine 
Request for Evidence (RFE)  No 
Premium Processing  No 
Final Outcome  Form I-140 Approved 
Lead Attorney  Nicolas Vargas 
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