EB-2 NIW Case Study: Chemist from Nepal Strengthens U.S. Mineral Supply Chain

Chemist
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a chemist from Nepal whose research focuses on recovering critical minerals from coal ash and industrial waste streams.
The petition needed to show that his proposed work, developing scalable chemical processes to extract germanium and gallium from coal ash, carries national importance and that he is well positioned to advance this research in the United States.
Critical minerals such as germanium and gallium are essential to modern technologies, including semiconductors, fiber-optic systems, renewable energy infrastructure, and advanced defense applications. These materials are essential to industries that support economic competitiveness and national security.
The United States still depends heavily on foreign sources for many critical minerals used in advanced technologies. Developing domestic supplies, including those embedded in coal ash and other industrial byproducts, has therefore become a priority for strengthening supply chains and supporting advanced manufacturing.
The case was led by Senior Attorney Wil Safrit. The following analysis explains how the case demonstrated that the client’s work in critical mineral recovery satisfied the EB-2 National Interest Waiver requirements.
A Background in Precision Laboratory Science
With more than 12 years of experience in analytical and environmental chemistry, our client has built a career focused on analyzing complex materials and identifying valuable chemical compounds. His work spans industrial laboratory analysis and advanced research, where precision and technical rigor are critical.
He contributed to a project funded by the National Science Foundation, developing and validating advanced mass spectrometry techniques to measure trace chemical compounds in challenging sample environments. This work required scientific accuracy and the ability to interpret complex laboratory data.
Communicating Complex Research in Accessible Terms
The client’s work addressed a clear national priority, improving domestic access to critical minerals. However, the case required explaining highly technical research in a way that would be accessible to a non-specialist reviewer.
His initiative involved pyrometallurgical processing methods designed to recover germanium and gallium from coal ash, an industrial byproduct that contains trace amounts of valuable elements used in semiconductors, electronics, and defense technologies. The petition needed to translate this research into clear, practical terms to demonstrate both its national importance and the feasibility of the client’s proposed work.
As Attorney Safrit explained, “The officer isn’t an expert in chemistry, so the challenge was explaining the research clearly enough that its real-world importance would be easy to understand.”
The petition therefore needed to bridge the gap between complex scientific methodology and the broader policy context surrounding U.S. critical mineral security.
Clarifying the Research and Demonstrating Practical Impact
To address these challenges, the legal strategy focused on presenting the client’s work in a way that clearly explained both the science and its practical implications.
The petition outlined the specific research methods the petitioner intended to use, including analytical techniques and high-temperature processing approaches designed to separate and concentrate germanium and gallium from coal ash. It also highlighted how his current role as a research scientist provides access to the laboratory infrastructure, analytical tools, and collaborative environment necessary to conduct this work.
The petition also demonstrated that the proposed research is not purely theoretical. By connecting the proposed initiative to his current research activities and professional expertise, the petition showed that he already operates in an environment where this type of investigation can be carried forward.
The petition translated complex technical concepts into clear, accessible explanations, describing how improved recovery methods could help unlock domestic sources of critical minerals currently trapped in coal ash byproducts. This approach ensured that the scientific substance remained understandable while still conveying its broader importance for U.S. supply chain resilience. As Attorney Safrit explained, “If I can understand the research from the petition, the officer will too; that was the standard we used when presenting the case.”
EB-2 NIW Approval: I-140 Petition Approved
USCIS approved the EB-2 National Interest Waiver petition.
The approval reflects recognition that advancing domestic recovery methods for germanium and gallium carries substantial merit and national importance. By clearly connecting complex chemical research to U.S. supply chain resilience and critical mineral security, the petition demonstrated both the value of the client’s project and his ability to carry it forward.
With the I-140 petition approved, our client is now positioned to continue advancing his research on recovering critical minerals from coal ash in the United States.
Backed by demonstrated national interest, he can continue advancing research on critical mineral recovery in the United States, supported by the laboratory infrastructure and collaboration needed to move the work forward.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Nepal
|Field
|Chemistry
|Education
|Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry
|Final Outcome
|Approved
|Lead Attorney
|Wil Safrit
“In technical cases like this, success often comes down to clarity. The petition must explain the science well enough that the reviewing officer can understand both the research itself and why it matters in practice.”