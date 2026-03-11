EB-2 NIW Case Study: Chemist from Nepal Strengthens U.S. Mineral Supply Chain

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a chemist from Nepal whose research focuses on recovering critical minerals from coal ash and industrial waste streams.

The petition needed to show that his proposed work, developing scalable chemical processes to extract germanium and gallium from coal ash, carries national importance and that he is well positioned to advance this research in the United States.

Critical minerals such as germanium and gallium are essential to modern technologies, including semiconductors, fiber-optic systems, renewable energy infrastructure, and advanced defense applications. These materials are essential to industries that support economic competitiveness and national security.

The United States still depends heavily on foreign sources for many critical minerals used in advanced technologies. Developing domestic supplies, including those embedded in coal ash and other industrial byproducts, has therefore become a priority for strengthening supply chains and supporting advanced manufacturing.

The case was led by Senior Attorney Wil Safrit. The following analysis explains how the case demonstrated that the client’s work in critical mineral recovery satisfied the EB-2 National Interest Waiver requirements.

Client Profile