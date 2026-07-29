EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Software Development Project Manager from Peru

Our client holds a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) and a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She has spent over fifteen years of her career managing software development projects across the finance and banking sectors.

Her work is focused on how financial organizations deliver software initiatives: from anti-money-laundering detection systems to core banking database migrations and access-management platforms. She has managed complex technology initiatives and steered teams through every stage of a project, from planning through execution and closing. Over time, she advanced into senior program management, overseeing portfolios of projects and educating other project managers. For example, at one of Peru’s largest banks she led a core database migration that improved the system’s execution and response times, and she headed the effort that earned the bank its CMMI Level 3 certification for software-development quality.

That combination of technology project oversight and professional training became the foundation of her proposed work in the United States. Her consulting practice will serve two groups: SMEs and entrepreneurs who want to automate processes, and junior project managers who want to sharpen their skills and pursue professional certification. For each business, she will assess current operations and recommend practical ways to improve efficiency through software development and process automation.

She plans to give smaller businesses access to structured project management support that they may not have the resources to maintain internally.