EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Software Development Project Manager from Peru

Software Development Project Manager
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a software development project manager from Peru. The petition was approved without a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) drive a large share of U.S. job creation and economic growth. Yet many SMEs struggle to modernize their operations and keep pace with competitors. Closing that gap calls for experienced professionals who can guide these companies through software development and automation. Our client’s work centers on exactly this kind of operational improvement. As a software-development project manager, she led the effort that earned one of Peru’s largest banksits certification for software-development quality and directed a database migration that measurably improved system performance and response times.
Her proposed endeavor is to provide consulting services in software development project management to U.S. SMEs and junior project managers. Colombo & Hurd Senior Immigration Attorney Marina Renom led the case to approval.
A Career Focused on Software Development and Process Improvement
Our client holds a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) and a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She has spent over fifteen years of her career managing software development projects across the finance and banking sectors.
Her work is focused on how financial organizations deliver software initiatives: from anti-money-laundering detection systems to core banking database migrations and access-management platforms. She has managed complex technology initiatives and steered teams through every stage of a project, from planning through execution and closing. Over time, she advanced into senior program management, overseeing portfolios of projects and educating other project managers. For example, at one of Peru’s largest banks she led a core database migration that improved the system’s execution and response times, and she headed the effort that earned the bank its CMMI Level 3 certification for software-development quality.
That combination of technology project oversight and professional training became the foundation of her proposed work in the United States. Her consulting practice will serve two groups: SMEs and entrepreneurs who want to automate processes, and junior project managers who want to sharpen their skills and pursue professional certification. For each business, she will assess current operations and recommend practical ways to improve efficiency through software development and process automation.
She plans to give smaller businesses access to structured project management support that they may not have the resources to maintain internally.
Showing National Importance for a Self-Employed Consulting Endeavor
Our client had succeeded at two major companies, but her proposed work would take her in a different direction. Rather than continuing in an internal role for one large employer, she planned to advise smaller businesses across different industries as an independent consultant.
The petition had to show that the results she had delivered for two specific employers would transfer to SMEs and startups with smaller teams, fewer resources, and different technology needs nationwide.
It also needed to explain how her work could extend beyond individual consulting engagements. Her plans to train junior project managers would allow her experience to reach a broader group of professionals and future projects.
Connecting a Proven Track Record to a Nationwide Need
The petition presented USCIS with evidence that our client had already delivered process improvements and successful technology initiatives that reduced costs and improved efficiency across major organizations.
It documented her progression from managing individual software projects to overseeing larger programs and guiding other project managers. Her background showed that she understood how to organize teams, manage competing priorities, identifyinefficient processes, and carry complex projects through completion.
The petition then connected those skills to a common challenge for smaller businesses. Many SMEs want to automate their operations or improve outdated systems but do not have an experienced project management team in place. Our client’sconsulting model would give those businesses access to structured guidance without requiring them to build a large internal technology department.
Her proposed training services added another dimension to the endeavor. By helping junior project managers develop practical skills and prepare for certification, she plans to support professionals who can contribute to future software development and process-improvement projects.
The petition also documented the federal government’s longstanding commitment to small businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration exists to aid, counsel, assist, and protect small business and to strengthen the national economy, and itsSCORE network has connected millions of entrepreneurs with business mentoring for decades. That record points to a durable national interest in exactly the kind of small-business support our client’s proposed endeavor states.
EB-2 NIW Project Manager Approval with No RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing an RFE. The approval reflects the national importance of our client’s endeavor, the strength of her record, and the clarity of the evidence tied to each prong of the analysis.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Peru
|Professional Field
|Software Development Project Management
|Education
|Master of Business Administration (MBA); Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Outcome
|Approved
|Lead Attorney
|Attorney Marina Renom
|Approval Date
|June 18, 2026