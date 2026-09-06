EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Semiconductor Design Engineer from India

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a semiconductor design engineer from India who designs and optimizes the advanced chips behind artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and mobile computing. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the petition with Premium Processing and without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Advanced chips power everything from smartphones and laptops to AI systems and data centers. Their performance depends heavily on how engineers design them to deliver more computing power while controlling energy use, reliability, and complexity. Our client’s work is focused on improving the reliability and efficiency of these systems. She develops and refines the design methods used to build advanced chips, helping bring next-generation computing into practical use more quickly and dependably.

Attorney Aaron Labreque of Colombo & Hurd led the petition, documenting how the client’s experience, technical contributions, and future work connected to broader U.S. semiconductor priorities.

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