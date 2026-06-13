EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Prevention-Focused Dentist from Colombia

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a dentist from Colombia who specializes in prevention-focused oral and emotional health programs for underserved communities. The petition was approved with Premium Processing following a successful response to a Request for Evidence (RFE).

More than 57 million Americans live in areas with dental health professional shortages. Millions more avoid dental care altogether because fear stops them. Dental anxiety is one of the most widely documented barriers to preventive oral care in the United States. Left unaddressed, dental anxiety drives rising healthcare costs and growing health disparities in communities that can least afford them.

Our client’s work is focused on solving both of those problems. As a dentist with more than six years of experience, she developed original clinical tools to reduce dental anxiety and increase patient engagement in preventive care, then scaled that work across multiple clinics and community health programs. Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Nicolas Vargas led the petition.

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