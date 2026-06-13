EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Prevention-Focused Dentist from Colombia

Dentist
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a dentist from Colombia who specializes in prevention-focused oral and emotional health programs for underserved communities. The petition was approved with Premium Processing following a successful response to a Request for Evidence (RFE).
More than 57 million Americans live in areas with dental health professional shortages. Millions more avoid dental care altogether because fear stops them. Dental anxiety is one of the most widely documented barriers to preventive oral care in the United States. Left unaddressed, dental anxiety drives rising healthcare costs and growing health disparities in communities that can least afford them.
Our client’s work is focused on solving both of those problems. As a dentist with more than six years of experience, she developed original clinical tools to reduce dental anxiety and increase patient engagement in preventive care, then scaled that work across multiple clinics and community health programs. Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Nicolas Vargas led the petition.
A Dentist Who Built Prevention Programs That Communities Actually Use
Our client holds a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree, and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management. Over more than six years, she has developed a body of work that goes well beyond clinical practice. She led corporate oral health brigades and created prevention education programs for children and families in vulnerable areas. Her most significant community health initiative reached more than 10,000 individuals in Colombia and over 20,000 across Latin America. The Pan American Organization (PAHO) recognized the initiative as a model of best practice.
She also created two original tools: a structured protocol for building patient trust and reducing anxiety before treatment, and a clinical instrument for assessing fear at the start of care. At one clinic, these tools reduced treatment abandonment by 30 percent and cut emergency cases by 25 percent within six months.
Connecting a Dental Career to a National Public Health Problem
Programs that combine preventive dental care with emotional support are not yet standard in U.S. healthcare. The challenge was establishing that prevention-focused oral and emotional health care addresses a measurable national need, and that our client was specifically qualified to deliver prevention-focused care at scale.
The RFE questioned how her work produced outcomes that went beyond routine clinical results. The evidence needed to show how her experience, community programs, and clinical tools helped address the larger public health problems her work aims to solve.
Demonstrating the Public Health Impact of Prevention-Focused Dentistry
The petition showed that her work could help address a broader public health need, not just improve outcomes for individual patients. When U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued an RFE, our legal team built on that foundation and responded directly to each point raised. As with many EB-2 NIW cases, the RFE was an opportunity to provide additional context and evidence so USCIS could fully evaluate the petition.
The response included additional professional recommendations from dental practitioners in both the United States and Colombia, with stronger and more specific documentation of our client’s contributions and the populations she served. The response also expanded the quantified outcomes tied to her original tools, including a 35 percent increase in treatment adherence, a 40 percent reduction in cancellations, and a 90 percent patient satisfaction rate. Updated financial documentation showingavailable startup funds and a more detailed phased implementation plan addressed the viability of the proposed work in the United States directly.
The petition demonstrated how our client’s work connected to federal public health priorities, including the CDC Division of Oral Health, the Healthy People 2030 initiative, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the White House Executive Order on the Make America Healthy Again Commissionestablished that her work aligns with public health priorities already identified by federal agencies.
Her two original clinical tools were central to the record. The tools showed that she had already applied evidence-based principles to real patients and produced measurable outcomes. Peer-reviewed research on dental anxiety as a barrier to care reinforced the significance of that work at a population level.
EB-2 NIW Approved with Premium Processing
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition with Premium Processing following review of the full record, including the RFE response. With this approval, our client can continue her path toward permanent residency.
She plans to launch her prevention-focused program in a major U.S. metropolitan area, beginning in federally designated underserved communities. Her model combines free community screenings, multilingual education workshops, and structured emotional support sessions, and is designed to expand to additional cities and states as the program grows.
A Prevention Model Tied to a Documented National Need
The strongest element of this case was the directness of the connection between the client’s background and the public health problem her proposed work addresses. Dental anxiety and the absence of prevention-focused care in underserved communities are documented by federal agencies and tied to measurable costs in healthcare spending, school attendance, and workforce productivity.
We presented USCIS with evidence that our client had already developed and tested tools that improved patient participation in preventive care.
What made the petition persuasive was evidence that this dentist had already built practical, replicable tools to address those problems, and that her plan to bring those tools to the United States was backed by real funding, real partnerships, and a clear implementation strategy.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Colombian
|Professional Field
|Dentistry / Prevention-Focused Oral and Emotional Health
|Education
|Doctor of Dental Medicine; MBA in Healthcare Management (in progress)
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Outcome
|Approved
|Lead Attorney
|Senior Attorney Nicolas Vargas
“This case showed that dentists can build a compelling EB-2 NIW case when the work is framed around population health outcomes rather than individual clinical services. Prevention-focused endeavors need to be presented as solutions to national challenges. This dentist had already built the tools, run the programs, and measured the results. Our job was to connect that record to the national need in a way USCIS could clearly see.”