EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Physician from Peru
Friday, June 26, 2026

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Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a surgeon from Peru whose work focuses on preventive healthcare, musculoskeletal injury treatment, and medical training. USCIS approved the petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE). 

Musculoskeletal conditions affect more than half of U.S. adults, yet many patients still struggle to receive care when an injury first happens. For them, the hardest part is often the delay in receiving the first medical care. A fall, strain, or untreated joint problem can begin as something manageable, but without early care, it can affect a person’s ability to work, care for family, move comfortably, and live independently. 

Our client’s proposed endeavor focuses on that problem. He plans to train doctors and healthcare professionals in the United States to improve early care for musculoskeletal injuries, especially for low-income patients and underserved immigrant communities. The Colombo & Hurd legal team filed the EB-2 NIW petition, with a focus on the client’s experience in surgery, medical training, and preventive care.  

Client Profile

A Medical Career Shaped by Patients Who Needed Care Sooner

Our client has more than a decade of experience in medicine, orthopedics, trauma care, and surgery. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree, along with specialized training in orthopedics and traumatology. His work has included complex orthopedic procedures, clinical research, and medical education. 

Throughout his career, our client has treated patients who lacked access to timely medical care, including underserved communities where injuries often became more serious before patients received specialized attention. That experience inspired him to train healthcare professionals to prevent, identify, and treat musculoskeletal injuries earlier, when care can make the greatest difference.  

Our client also built a strong record outside the operating room. He has taught future medical professionals, published medical research, and earned professional certificates in knee surgery. Medical professionals who reviewed his work recognized his surgical skill and his commitment to improving patient outcomes through prevention and early intervention. 

The Challenge

Explaining Why Medical Training Mattered Beyond One Practice

The key challenge was explaining that the client’s proposed work would reach beyond one surgeon, one clinic, or one group of patients. His endeavor focused on training doctors and healthcare professionals, so the petition needed to explain why that work mattered at a broader level. 

The case also required establishing a clear connection between musculoskeletal injury prevention and the realities underserved patients face in the United States. For many low-income and immigrant communities, delayed care can turn treatable injuries into long-term barriers to work, mobility, and independence. 

Strategic Approach

Showing How Surgical Experience Supported Preventive Care Training

The evidence showed that our client had the background and experience needed to develop a practical training model in the United States. His medical education, specialized orthopedic training, clinical work, published research, professional certificates, and recommendation letters all supported the same conclusion. He knew the medical problem, understood the patient population, and had experience educating others. 

The petition also highlighted how his proposed work connects to federal healthcare priorities, including Healthy People 2030National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) efforts to advance research and education on bone, joint, and muscle conditions, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Framework for Health Equity. These priorities support the same core goal as the client’s endeavor: improving prevention, expanding access to care, and helping underserved patients receive treatment before injuries become long-term barriers. 

The Result

EB-2 NIW Approved Without an RFE

USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing an RFE, a major step in the EB-2 NIW green card process. With this approval, he can move forward with the next stage of the process and continue pursuing his proposed work in the United States. 

Why this Case Succeeded

This case succeeded because the client’s medical background aligned with a recognized healthcare need in the United States. 

Notably, this approval did not depend on an extensive academic publication record as the main driver of success. Instead, the petition was built around the client’s clinical experience, specialized orthopedic training, medical education background, peer recognition, and the real-world value of training healthcare professionals to identify, prevent, and treat musculoskeletal injuries earlier.  It also proved that musculoskeletal injuries could become serious barriers to work, movement, and independence when patients do not receive timely care. 

Case Overview
Category  Details 
Visa Classification  EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) 
Nationality  Peruvian 
Professional Field  Surgery and Preventive Healthcare 
Education  Doctor of Medicine degree; Specialization Degree in Orthopedics and Traumatology 
Proposed Endeavor  Training healthcare professionals to improve prevention and treatment of musculoskeletal injuries for underserved communities 
Request for Evidence (RFE)  No 
Outcome  I-140 approved 
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