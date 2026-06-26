EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Physician from Peru

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a surgeon from Peru whose work focuses on preventive healthcare, musculoskeletal injury treatment, and medical training. USCIS approved the petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Musculoskeletal conditions affect more than half of U.S. adults, yet many patients still struggle to receive care when an injury first happens. For them, the hardest part is often the delay in receiving the first medical care. A fall, strain, or untreated joint problem can begin as something manageable, but without early care, it can affect a person’s ability to work, care for family, move comfortably, and live independently.

Our client’s proposed endeavor focuses on that problem. He plans to train doctors and healthcare professionals in the United States to improve early care for musculoskeletal injuries, especially for low-income patients and underserved immigrant communities. The Colombo & Hurd legal team filed the EB-2 NIW petition, with a focus on the client’s experience in surgery, medical training, and preventive care.

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