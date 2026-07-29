EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Pathologist from the Dominican Republic

Pathologist
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a pathologist from the Dominican Republic whose work focuses on the early detection of cervical and vaginal cancer.
Cervical cancer is one of the most treatable cancers when doctors catch it early. Even so, many patients still receive a diagnosis at a late stage, when treatment is harder and survival is lower. Catching it early depends on accurate laboratory work by pathologists, doctors who examine cell and tissue samples and confirm whether a screening result points to cancer. Demand for these physicians keeps growing, and skilled pathologists are central to lowering the number of cancer deaths.
Our client contributes to that work through accurate diagnosis and training for other health professionals. His proposed endeavor focuses on helping detect cervical and vaginal cancer earlier and improving awareness of prevention and screening. The Colombo & Hurd team led the petition, which USCIS approved without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Our client is a pathologist and medical educator with 12 years of experience. Pathologists study tissue and cell samples under a microscope to diagnose disease, including reading tests such as the Pap smear that catch cervical cancer in its earliest stages. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree and a Master’s degree in Anatomical Pathology.
Over his career, our client worked as a hospital pathologist and rose to Chief of Medical Residents in Anatomic Pathology, where he guided doctors in training. He also provided university courses in pathology and histology, the study of tissues, sharing his knowledge with the next generation of doctors.
His work centers on women’s health and cancer detection. Colleagues in his field point to his specific contributions: he improved how his laboratory analyzed Pap smear samples, set up clear step-by-step protocols for reviewing those samples, and created methods to compare a patient’s results before and after treatment. He also trained healthcare workers to recognize the importance of human papillomavirus (HPV) prevention and early detection, and he contributed to significant medical research, including studies on dengue and Zika.
Showing National Importance for Work That Helps One Patient at a Time
The main question in the case was whether his proposed endeavor in the U.S. in early cancer detection and prevention could matter beyond the individual patients he would serve, and whether it rose to national importance.
The petition therefore needed to show the wider value of what he does and to explain clearly how he would apply that experience to cancer detection and prevention in the United States.
Connecting Diagnostic Work to a National Health Priority
Our legal team presented the client’s planned work in cervical and vaginal cancer detection and prevention education and explained the health problems that work could help address. The client’s record did not include a long list of academic publications, patents, or awards. The petition established eligibility on other grounds: the nature and applicability of the proposed endeavor, its relevance to a widespread and largely preventable cancer, and the client’s documented experience diagnosing cervical cancer and training other health professionals.
The petition also explained how his work aligned with broader U.S. priorities in cancer prevention and public health. For example, it pointed to federal efforts to reduce cervical cancer through early detection and HPV prevention, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention’s cervical cancer screening and prevention programs, which promote regular Pap and HPV testing and make screening available to people who might otherwise go without it. Pathologists are central to that work, because they read the screening samples and confirm the results that guide a patient’s treatment.
Together, that evidence gave USCIS a clear record of what our client was proposing to do and why he was well-positioned to advance it.
EB-2 NIW Approved Without an RFE
USCIS approved our client’s EB-2 NIW petition without issuing an RFE, which means the agency approved the I-140 on the first submission without asking for more documents. The approval clears the way for him to pursue lawful permanent residence and to continue his work: finding cervical and vaginal cancer earlier, and training others to do the same, in the United States.
Case Overview
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Country of Origin
|Dominican Republic
|Professional Field
|Pathology and women’s health education
|Education
|Doctor of Medicine (M.D.); Master’s in Anatomical Pathology
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Outcome
|I-140 Petition Approved
|Date of Approval
|June 18, 2026