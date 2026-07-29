EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for a Pathologist from the Dominican Republic

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a pathologist from the Dominican Republic whose work focuses on the early detection of cervical and vaginal cancer.

Cervical cancer is one of the most treatable cancers when doctors catch it early. Even so, many patients still receive a diagnosis at a late stage, when treatment is harder and survival is lower. Catching it early depends on accurate laboratory work by pathologists, doctors who examine cell and tissue samples and confirm whether a screening result points to cancer. Demand for these physicians keeps growing, and skilled pathologists are central to lowering the number of cancer deaths.

Our client contributes to that work through accurate diagnosis and training for other health professionals. His proposed endeavor focuses on helping detect cervical and vaginal cancer earlier and improving awareness of prevention and screening. The Colombo & Hurd team led the petition, which USCIS approved without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).