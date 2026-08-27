EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for an Offshore Structural Engineer from Nigeria

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a structural engineer from Nigeria who works to keep offshore oil and gas structures safe. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing and without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Offshore platforms and subsea structures deteriorate under constant stress from waves and corrosion. When one fails without warning, the result can be a halt in energy production and serious harm to the surrounding environment. Offshore oil and gas infrastructure remains an important part of U.S. energy production and keeping it sound has become a growing national priority. Our client’s work addresses that need. He designs systems that can monitor these structures in real time and catch damage before it turns into failure.

His proposed work is to bring this monitoring approach to the U.S. oil and gas industry through his own firm. He builds systems that read the unique vibrations of a structure to spot early signs of weakness, then combines that data with machine learning to predict how the damage will progress. Colombo & Hurd Partner Salvatore Picataggio led the case

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