EB-2 NIW Case Study: Approval for an Offshore Structural Engineer from Nigeria

Structural Engineer
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition for a structural engineer from Nigeria who works to keep offshore oil and gas structures safe. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing and without a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Offshore platforms and subsea structures deteriorate under constant stress from waves and corrosion. When one fails without warning, the result can be a halt in energy production and serious harm to the surrounding environment. Offshore oil and gas infrastructure remains an important part of U.S. energy production and keeping it sound has become a growing national priority. Our client’s work addresses that need. He designs systems that can monitor these structures in real time and catch damage before it turns into failure.
His proposed work is to bring this monitoring approach to the U.S. oil and gas industry through his own firm. He builds systems that read the unique vibrations of a structure to spot early signs of weakness, then combines that data with machine learning to predict how the damage will progress. Colombo & Hurd Partner Salvatore Picataggio led the case
From Building Structures to Protecting them
Our client holds a PhD and a master of science in structural engineering, along with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. For more than 15 years, his work has focused on the structures that make offshore energy possible: the subsea systems that stand against the open ocean. Over time, he moved from designing these structures to protecting them, learning how these structures deteriorate, where failures can begin, and how early signs of damage can be detected.
He developed a new way to find damage in a structure by reading its vibrations, a method that does not require earlier baseline data. In laboratory testing, it identified corrosion-like damage with more than 90% accuracy, catching flaws so small they shifted a structure’s readings by less than one percent.
His goal now is to bring this work to the United States by serving the companies that own and operate offshore structures and fitting older platforms with sensors that track their condition day and night. For an industry where a single missed crack can cost lives and spill oil into the sea, earlier detection can give operators more time to inspect damage, plan repairs, and reduce the risk of larger structural failures.
Showing the National Impact Beyond an Individual Business
Because the client planned to pursue his work through his own U.S. consulting firm, an important part of the case was explaining why the impact of his work extended beyond the success of just one company. His monitoring technology addressed broader concerns involving offshore safety, energy infrastructure, and environmental risk.
The filing also needed to connect his engineering background to his growing use of artificial intelligence. His years of experience were rooted in structural design, while the monitoring systems at the center of his endeavor bring machine learning into that same field. The case had to show that these were not two separate stories, but one: a structural engineer applying the newest tools to the problem he has worked on his entire career.
Connecting Offshore Safety to National Energy and Technology Goals
The petition showed how the client’s work matches priorities the U.S. government has set out in its own words. Recent executive orders like Unleashing American Energy and Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence call for stronger American energy production and for reliable power in every part of the country, and for continued U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence.
The filing also documented his 15 years of industry experience across major offshore projects, his doctoral research, and his peer-reviewed publications, which engineers around the world continue to cite. Letters of recommendation from senior professionals in the field described his methods firsthand and confirmed the value of his monitoring approach. His business plan, along with letters of interest from two U.S. companies, rounded out the filing.
As Partner Salvatore Picataggio explained: “He spent fifteen years assessing offshore structures, and his own research already applied machine learning to that same work. His endeavor was a natural continuation of his career, now aimed at protecting American energy infrastructure.”
EB-2 NIW Approval with Premium Processing, Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition with Premium Processing and without issuing an RFE. The approval recognized the national importance of the client’s work in protecting the offshore structures that support American energy.
With this approval, the client moves closer to bringing his monitoring systems to the U.S. oil and gas industry. Once permanent residency is obtained, he will be able to launch his consulting firm, serve offshore operators across the country, and put his years of research to work protecting the infrastructure the nation depends on.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW
|Nationality
|Nigeria
|Professional Field
|Offshore Structural Engineering
|Education
|PhD and Master of Science in Structural Engineering; Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Attorney
|Partner Salvatore Picataggio
|Outcome
|I-140 petition approved
|Date of Approval
|July 1, 2026
“What made this case compelling was how naturally everything fit together. This is someone who spent his whole career keeping offshore structures safe and now wants to bring that same protection to American energy infrastructure.“